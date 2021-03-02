Well, we're approaching a year since the Covid-19 pandemic picked us all up and body-slammed us against the empty shells of our old lives.



For most of us, this has come with some sort of lockdown — which has not been great for our physical nor our mental health.

But whether you started lockdown with a yoga mat and a plan to get in shape but quickly fell off, deduced by the wiles of sweatsuits and banana bread, or whether you had no such intentions but are worried your muscles may be atrophying and your stress headache has not gone away for days, it might be time for a change.

Wellness sometimes feels reserved for rich white women with lots of time and excess resources, but the pandemic has put an emphasis on democratizing wellness. The trends are shifting away from yoni eggs and Gwenyth Paltrow's vag scented candle, towards the issues we're all facing in lockdown.

Here are some of the best trends to implement right now.

Less Intimidating Workouts Therapy isn't the only wellness trend finding a home on TikTok. YouTube workouts had their heyday, and now TikTok is taking over the fitness sphere too. But it's not all gym-bros and pseudo SoulCycle instructors; TikTok is making fitness less intimidating and exclusive. Micro-workouts are helping people get fitter and stronger in short bursts of time, and a diverse crop of viral instructors are making the fitness community feel more inclusive. Exercise equipment is also still on the rise as people look to replace gyms while staying indoors. While Peloton and Mirror are getting all the hype — including an SNL sketch featuring Nick Jonas — less extreme and expensive home workout equipment is in high demand.

Beauty and Wellness Collide Since wellness is the new focus of everything, it's being incorporated into everything, including the beauty industry. "Clean beauty" has dominated the trend landscape for the past few years, and now brands are also incorporating the language of wellness. As self-care has come to mean something resembling face masks and bubble baths, the increased desire for self-care in the pandemic has found skincare flourishing.

Products that claim to have a wellness aspect are in high demand. From incorporating aromatherapy to cultivating experiences , brands are incorporating homeopathic remedies into skincare products.