Fox News Host: Whoopi Goldberg Is Just as Bad as the Trump Administration
Howard Kurtz is equally tired of Republicans trying to stage a coup and of Democrats getting mad about it.
On Wednesday morning, Fox News host Howard Kurtz took to Twitter to let the world know that both sides are bad in the most hilarious attempt at false equivalency in modern memory.
Host of the Fox News show Media Buzz, Kurtz recognizes the dangerous game the Trump administration is playing. By blocking President-Elect Joe Biden and his team from transitional access to the workings of the federal government, they are threatening the stability of America's institutions.
A smooth transition of power is essential. And people like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and General Services Administrator Emily W. Murphy are flouting that important process.
Sec. of State Mike Pompeo: 'There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration' www.youtube.com
In order to prop up Donald Trump's continued denial of the fact that he lost the election, they are refusing access to Biden's team. Pompeo even mocked a reporter's question on the issue in a press conference on Tuesday, remarking that there would be "a smooth transition to a second Trump administration."
In case there is any uncertainty, it should be noted that Joe Biden unequivocally won the election, and the only way to achieve a "second Trump administration" would be through a coup.
Read: Joe Biden Has Officially Won the 2020 Presidential Election—Now How Do We Get Rid of Donald Trump?
But Kurtz knows that this issue—like every issue in American politics—cannot possibly be one-sided. That's why he identified the major culprit on the other side of the aisle: Sister Act star Whoopi Goldberg.
One of the hosts of ABC's daytime talk show The View, Goldberg had a message on Monday for any of Donald Trump's supporters who are still in denial about the election's clear outcome. Addressing the camera directly, the comedian and actor told them to "suck it up."
"Hillary Clinton didn't say, 'Hey, wait a minute, this doesn't feel right, stop the count.' She didn't say, 'This doesn't feel right, I'm not going for it.' She didn't say any of that. So all of you, suck it up. Suck it up like we sucked it up."
From Trump's GSA barring Biden transition officials from federal buildings to Whoopi Goldberg telling his voters to… https://t.co/musEsjBXz1— HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz)1605097229.0
Of course many Trump supporters would no doubt take issue with the idea that a three-year investigation into electoral misconduct—resulting in dozens of indictments and guilty pleas, including several figures from within the Trump campaign—was "sucking it up."
But Whoopi left room for them to pursue the same approach with Biden, saying, "If the law says it's something to look at, look at it." It's just that first they have to acknowledge the reality of the election results.
They have to stop clinging to phony claims of fraud and stories about election observers being excluded. They have to accept the election results and admit that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won.
Still, Howard Kurtz felt that Goldberg—the woman who allowed Patrick Swayze to possess her so he could dance with Demi Moore in Ghost—had overstepped the bounds of her sacred duty. Pushing voters to accept the outcome of a democratic election is apparently out of line.
And who has a responsibility to remain politically impartial more so than the star of 1995's classic Theodore Rex—a movie about a dinosaur who is also a cop?
It was Howard Kurtz's own tweet promoting a column he wrote on "both sides" of the election dispute that highlighted the supposed parallel between Whoopi Goldberg and top Trump administration officials. But when "Whoopi Goldberg" became a trending topic on Twitter—with users mocking his comparison—Kurtz pushed back, saying in another tweet, "Gee, I'd really prefer people react to the whole column about anger and payback on both sides."
ah yes, the famous two sides, "the president of the United States" and "Whoopi Goldberg" https://t.co/DiQoOoz6OW— Albert Burneko (@Albert Burneko)1605106033.0
Leaving aside the fact that he chose those ridiculous examples to put in his original tweet, reading the full column doesn't make it much better.
Kurtz draws absurdly stretched comparisons throughout. He likens comments from a former Obama and DNC spokesperson to the actions of two sitting senators.
The former spokesperson, Hari Sevugan, recently called for Trump staffers to be held accountable for assisting in an attempted coup—for employers to shun them. On the other side, the two sitting senators from Georgia have called for the resignation of Georgia's secretary of state just for acknowledging that Joe Biden won the state through legal votes.
Never mind the strangeness of placing a man who no longer speaks for any political institution on the level of two of the nation's top legislators. While it's worth noting that they're obviously in different leagues, the reality is that they aren't even playing the same game.
Because Senators Perdue and Loeffler—who both face contentious run-off elections in January—weren't weren't criticizing the other side. They were attacking a fellow Republican simply for not supporting the president's delusional belief that he somehow won an election he clearly lost.
Kurtz's only other example of a Left-wing attack is a political commentator who hasn't been on MSNBC since 2015. Touré wished ill on Trump supporters for voting "against America and for a cult leader who has no redeeming or admirable qualities."
As for the Right-wing, Kurtz points to Attorney General Bill Barr, who has taken the unprecedented step of involving the Justice Department in what is technically an ongoing election. Before a winner is officially certified, Barr has approved investigators to pursue claims of election fraud.
There is, of course, no reason not to be vigilant in these matters. Investigators should pursue any legitimate allegation in an unbiased manner.
But at the moment there are no legitimate allegations—just a series of flimsy excuses. And Barr has spent his entire tenure as AG making it clear that his Justice Department is anything but unbiased. He works directly for Donald Trump. Which is presumably why Barr's latest move prompted the department's election crimes chief to resign this week.
With Bill Barr’s newly issued ‘Election Interference’ memo, apparent we have a second Barr policy to add to the OLC… https://t.co/7ZcqQqsPBH— Glenn Kirschner (@Glenn Kirschner)1605044639.0
So, no, there is no "both sides" in the election dispute. Joe Biden won the election, and Donald Trump is using his power and his supplicating cronies in an effort to undermine the democratic result.
On the Left, media figures of varying stature are being rude and pushing Trump supporters to accept reality. On the Right, people with real power are supporting an attempted coup that strikes at the heart of American democracy–and attacking those who don't as apostates.
As is so often the case with efforts to find blame on "both sides," Kurtz is trying to provide cover for Republicans' blatant misconduct by dredging up petty gripes with the Democrats.
The reality is: Democrats and Republicans are not equivalent. In terms of corruption, deceptive rhetoric, and blind party loyalty, the Democrats are horribly outmatched. Kurtz's pathetic attempt to make it seem otherwise only serves to make that more clear.
- She Was Asking for It: The Whoopi Goldberg Defense - Popdust ›
- Pregnant Meghan McCain Admits That Whoopi Goldberg "Was ... ›
The 6 Strangest Music Collaborations Of All Time
Some things just don't go together.
We all remember how mortified we felt in 2019 when Adam Levine and Travis Scott started bouncing around the stage together, Levine strumming a few power chords on the guitar, trying to excite a crowd that he knew was vehemently disinterested in him.
But the embarrassment we felt for the Maroon 5 frontman's dated rocker boy antics didn't distract us from seeing the performance in its shirtless, misogynistic entirety. There's a particular sort of dread that comes when celebrities clash–when fans' rose-tinted glasses come off and we witness something highly anticipated dissolve into a debacle. We can't look away, as much as we so desperately want to.
In music especially there's been a slew of uncomfortable collaborations that we can't believe actually happened. Fergie actually butchered "Sweet Child O' Mine" next to Slash himself at Super Bowl XLV in front of millions of people. We didn't just have a fever dream.
Here are other absurd music collaborations that should never have happened, but unfortunately did.
Justin Bieber and Busta Rhymes<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="974275f31d195610de9994a497863758"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/txpdpWyY2xg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Off of Bieber's oddly beloved 2011 Christmas album, <em>Under The Mistletoe</em>, the Busta Rhymes collaboration on "Drummer Boy" was a lost cause once the high-hats started kicking from the tracks start. At first glance, it's easy to think that a splash of high hat drums is the only slight variation to the 1940 carol, but then the song completely breaks down and mutates into an agonizing hip-hop beat, with Bieber spitting bars like: "I'm surprised you didn't hear this from the bible / I'm so tight I might go psycho." </p><p>Busta Rhymes serves as a splash of gasoline on the already raging dumpster fire, merely telling the story about how he came to be featured on this song and just not mentioning Christmas at all: "At the table with the family, havin' dinner / Blackberry on our hip and then it gave a little flicker / Then I took a look to see before it activates the ringer / Came to realize my homie Bieber hit me on Twitter." The whole ordeal is just bizarre.</p>
Dolly Parton and Sylvester Stallone<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e9a9e5f4c59bdcaa824933e895cd49ca"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tKJpj2uqZ5E?start=24&rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The best movie plot ever: Jake Farris (Dolly Parton) a down and out country singer stuck performing at a sleazy urban cowboy nightclub in the Big Apple, tells the club manager that she bets the remainder of her contract she can turn anyone into a country star in two weeks. The club manager agrees to the bet, but if she loses then another five years will be added to her tenure, and she'll have to sleep with him. He also gets to pick the man, so he picks Rambo.</p><p>A critical and commercial failure, 1984's <em>Rhinestone </em>should never have happened. Sylvester Stallone's tone-deaf grumbles cripple every ounce of charm this movie could have had, even when Parton's talent swoops in to save the day. The film went on to be nominated for five Golden Raspberry Awards, winning Worst Actor (Stallone) and Worst Song ("Drinkenstein.") </p>
Brad Paisley and LL Cool J<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7d047a80c2b13d15c2a95c6a4a2e2602"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/KSurzeGvPrQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The title of the song alone is enough to warrant a fat cancellation in 2020, but the song itself, a country power ballad that equates slavery to the fight "of yesterday," somehow finds a way to even further trivialize racism. "The relationship between the Mason-Dixon needs some fixin," raps LL Cool J in complete seriousness. "The past is the past; you feel me?"</p><p><span></span>"I think it's ludicrous to think for a second that I would ever trivialize slavery," LL said on <em>The Ellen Show</em> after the track's inevitable backlash. "I don't feel like African Americans have to be upset. I don't define myself by slavery...I just wanted to have a real honest conversation with a guy about being a human being first." The track in and of itself is a cringe ballad, but the sentiment of being an "Accidental Racist" really drove home the point that this piece of work should never have happened.</p>
Brian May and Dappy<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="91b7b8b483b5089bc0e6b49d47c3a35d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/J5tKSeSF8-w?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>One of them is one of Rock and Roll's most famous guitarists, and the other is from N-Dubz. Apparently, May was a massive fan of Dappy's work and wrote to the rapper, telling him he should "win an Ivor Novello for lyrics." "He told me, 'You are a very different artist and unique, so carry on what you're doing. There's nobody else challenging you," Dappy said of his conversation with May.</p><p>The bizarre mash-up is like a bastard child of the <a href="https://www.popdust.com/metal-bands-2647075079.html" target="_self">Nu Metal era</a>. It sounds like the rap of B.o.B got swallowed up by Dance Gavin Dance. The result is genuinely atrocious.</p>
Eddie Murphy and Michael Jackson<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d10cf758a8c9a0fff340e680b520b142"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/D9cQOcAC_K8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While it has all the makings of an effective parody, 1993's "Whatzupwitu" was 100% serious. Murphy had tried his hand at making music on more than one occasion, but his third studio effort, <em>Love's Alright,</em> was particularly cringe-worthy. Jackson became involved in "Whatzupwitu" after hearing the lyrics and thinking they had a positive message ("Men ain't got no power / He kills nothing but himself / men is a creation / men is nothing else, so"). </p><p>The track's coinciding music video, which features Jackson and Murphy aimlessly floating around a computer graphic made-background that looks jankier than those on Apple's Photobooth, was ranked by<em> MTV </em>viewers in 1999 as the <a href="https://uproxx.com/tv/about-the-time-vanilla-ice-went-apesht-with-a-bat-on-the-mtv-set-and-nearly-took-out-jon-stewart/" target="_blank">third-worst music video of all time</a>. From the sad clown at the video's beginning saying "the elephant is dying" to the animated graphic of three elephants standing on top of a sea turtle while holding Earth on their backs, this collaboration simply made no logical sense.</p>
Jack White and Insane Clown Posse<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="84be21de1ec61a455691b704694bd7e7"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Qk2HD8-UtO4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>In August of 2011, Jack White contacted the Posse and invited the horrorcore duo to his mansion to collaborate. The rocker showed them a track he had been working on: an absurd arrangement of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "Leck mich im arsch," the title of which translated to "Lick My A**." </p><p>The end result is absolute chaos, with a haunting choir singing "lick my ass" alongside rocking guitars, as the ludicrous duo rap about licking butts. Yet the collaboration somehow... works? I found myself humming the track's absurd chorus afterward, so that's something, isn't it? Maybe some music is so strange, it's good.</p>
6 Most Underrated Xbox One Games
As Xbox Series X and S finally arrive today, let's look back at the Xbox One games that never quite got the love they deserved.
The inevitable demise of the Xbox One has finally begun.
As the Xbox Series X and S finally hit shelves today, Xbox fans who pre-ordered the console say farewell to the One, revisiting classic games like The Master Chief Collection, Forza Horizon 4, Devil May Cry 5, Fallout 4, and of course, Red Dead 2.
But there were so many One games that came and went over the last 7 years that never garnered the mainstream recognition they deserved, and overrated titles like Gears 4 and Modern Warfare instead robbed them of their well-earned spotlight.