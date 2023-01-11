In case you missed it, the less important version of the Oscars was last night! The Golden Globes were three and a half arduous hours of acceptance speeches and praise for what felt like the same three movies and shows. If you didn’t get to see the entire awards ceremony, don’t worry. I sure did. Let me catch you up.

For starters: Austin Butler. No surprise here, Butler won best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for Elvis . I mean, with a voice permanently stuck in Elvis’ cadence, you’d hope he gets his recognition.

Austin Butler David Fisher/Shutterstock

There were several awards given to the cast of Abbott Elementary , but the real award of the night goes to Tyler James Williams’ power pantsuit. Quinta Brunson’s mid-speech shoutout to a front-row Brad Pitt will forever live in my memory.

Tyler James Williams Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock

We’ve all learned that what makes these shows bearable is inviting Jennifer Coolidge and handing her the mic. After warning the crowd that pronunciation wasn’t her strongsuit, the White Lotus favorite stole the show with quite the tearjerker. With equally iconic speeches from herself and creator, Mike White, Coolidge credits White for getting her neighbors to speak to her again and giving her life even though he killed her off in the show. Similarly, Mike White called out the audience for “ passing on ” White Lotus originally. What a year it was for streaming TV shows. Hopeful nominees like Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Evan Peters (Dahmer), Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) were notable names in the crowd. Both Jeremy Allen White and Evan Peters received their first ever Golden Globe.

Michelle Yeoh CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock