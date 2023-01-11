Golden Globes 2023 Recap: Invite Jennifer Coolidge To Every Awards Show
For starters: Austin Butler. No surprise here, Butler won best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for Elvis. I mean, with a voice permanently stuck in Elvis’ cadence, you’d hope he gets his recognition.
Austin Butler
David Fisher/Shutterstock
There were several awards given to the cast of Abbott Elementary, but the real award of the night goes to Tyler James Williams’ power pantsuit. Quinta Brunson’s mid-speech shoutout to a front-row Brad Pitt will forever live in my memory.
Tyler James Williams
Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
We’ve all learned that what makes these shows bearable is inviting Jennifer Coolidge and handing her the mic. After warning the crowd that pronunciation wasn’t her strongsuit, the White Lotus favorite stole the show with quite the tearjerker.
With equally iconic speeches from herself and creator, Mike White, Coolidge credits White for getting her neighbors to speak to her again and giving her life even though he killed her off in the show. Similarly, Mike White called out the audience for “passing on” White Lotus originally.
What a year it was for streaming TV shows. Hopeful nominees like Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Evan Peters (Dahmer), Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) were notable names in the crowd. Both Jeremy Allen White and Evan Peters received their first ever Golden Globe.
Michelle Yeoh
CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Movies like The Fabelman’s, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Everything, Everywhere, All At Once took home multiple awards. My personal favorite speeches came from Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, who spoke about second chances in the industry. Yeoh even threatened physical violence when the music turned on to usher her off stage.
And with the season opener of Awards Season behind us, it’s time to buckle up. We’re just getting started.