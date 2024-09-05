New mother Hailey Bieber has been the ultimate influencer for just about everyone on the planet. She’s dictated trends like chrome nails, glazed donut skin (thanks, rhode), and even hair color. And if Hailey Bieber uses Kosas concealer, so do we.

Not only does she make a product look easy to use, she’s also a supermodel who knows trends before the public does. Listening to Hailey Bieber expound about trends is the smart thing to do.

But one thing I am confident about is the fact that I cannot afford Hailey Bieber ’s entire wardrobe. Yes, she may be the inspiration for our capsule closets and obsession with basics…she’s also a multi-millionaire. And I, sadly, am not.

That’s not going to stop me from aspiring to a supermodel-caliber closet on a regular salary. In fact, since Hailey celebrates the basics so much, it actually makes her style affordable to recreate. No one can tell if Hailey’s tee is Prada and mine is H&M…

If you’re going to emulate a celebrity’s style, it’s key to invest in pieces where quality makes a visible difference like leather jackets or dresses. But ultimately, we’re looking to shop smarter and save money.

Hailey Bieber has iconic outfits that we all can easily achieve, so let’s look into how to get her look for less!

Hailey’s All White Moment









Hailey is blessed. Even while pregnant with son, Jack Blues Bieber , she can wear regular-sized clothing. But what I especially like about this outfit is that it works for multiple occasions and looks terrific on all body types.

Here are some great options for a similar Hailey-inspired look:

And, of course, there’s the bag. A Birkin knockoff by YSL is awesome, but even then, still too pricey. Luckily enough, the market’s glutted with Birkin dupes that are more affordable.

An Easy Fall Trench Look





Honestly, this is such a fantastic look that’s easily put together with essential items already in your closet: a white tank, trousers, and trench coat. What Hailey does best is make basic look thrilling. And an easily achievable look.

Plus, a trench coat is a necessity when it comes to fall weather. It’s one of the most underrated outerwear pieces for the fashion lover. A trench coat and heels says corporate, it gives off an official vibe that I love.

If you want this ensemble, here are a few close-to-identical pieces:

A Staple Oversized Leather Jacket





Now that we’re suddenly transitioning into fall weather, we need to start thinking about cold weather pieces. If there’s one thing that is very Hailey Bieber, it’s an oversized leather jacket.

She’s constantly photographed with a big leather Balenciaga bomber jacket — upwards of $6,000. So while we can’t afford Hailey’s iconic leather jacket — that she wears with everything — we can replicate.

These are my favorite leather bombers that are inspired by Hailey:

A Sassy Fur Coat





If you’re partial to the mob wife aesthetic, this one’s for you. When Mrs. Bieber donned this YSL faux fur jacket with a pair of jeans, red pumps, and sunnies, we knew this would be a style inspo pic for many.

Nothing makes you feel sassier than a fur coat. When I wear one, I seriously feel like a runway model hiding secrets in my jacket. Drape it over a dress for added warmth this winter, with leather leggings, or even jeans like HB.

Here are some of my favorite oversized fur coats:

A Simple Black Dress





We all love a little black dress. But again, the weather is transitional right now. Great for date night, or dinner with your friends, or just a special occasion in general. I love this dress on Hailey because she lets her accessories do the talking.

Whether you choose to style it with simple jewelry and a chic up-do, or colorful heels and matching bag, with a simple black dress like Hailey’s Bottega Veneta dress you cannot go wrong.

Again, a $2,900 dress isn’t the ideal price tag, I’ve found a few similar looks for far less:

And A Fun Red Dress













Holiday Season calls for a red dress…I know it, you know it. So let’s get it out of the way early! Have one on deck so you don’t have to stress about it come December.

What amazing about this Hailey look is that she really commits to the all red. Red pumps, red lip, red strawberry earrings, and of course…the red dress.

This Ermanno Scervino Fall 2023 dress is, of course, far beyond our price range. But something like it is certainly achievable. Just look for a structured empire waist and tight bodice on your strapless dress.

Here are a few similar options if you want the Bieber look: