Another victim of the Pete Davidson Effect has been revealed: Olivia Munn.



Urban Dictionary defines "The Pete Davidson Effect" as: "Women are influenced by their peers in determining if a man is attractive or not. When Pete Davidson was dating Ariana Grande suddenly millions of females thought he was super sexy and attractive. After Grande dumped him, not so much."

Pete Davidson, the epitome of " ugly hot ," has become the face and name of this phenomenon for his inexplicable relationships with some of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. Despite Urban Dictionary's claims, Pete has been doing fine romantically since his split with Ariana Grande — dating Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and now Phoebe Dynevor of Bridgerton.

Other benefactors of the phenomenon are Machine Gun Kelly, whose sickeningly sweet romance with Megan Fox wrought some ugly merch but ostensibly much happiness to the pair, and Travis Barker, who is inexplicably dating Kourtney Kardashian (reader, I can't help but wonder, what could they possibly ever talk about????).

The latest unexpected couple to fit this definition is John Mulaney and Olivia Munn. The actress and comedian reportedly met in a church and have been involved since. And it seems to be going well.



But John Mulaney is not like … hot. And Olivia Munn definitely is. So what's going on?

To be clear: This is a John Mulaney stan zone. He has proven time and again that he is not just a great comedian, but also the perfect elder millennial who is relatable without being obnoxious (you know what we mean —think: Kendall Jenner ).

Olivia Munn has spoken before about her "obsession" with John Mulaney, having been a fan of the comedian for a while. The two met at a wedding and the actress said she was "so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him," but when she tried to contact him after, apparently "he never emailed back."

Of course, this was back when Mulaney was engaged to his then-fiance, who is now his ex-wife. This is perhaps the more surprising aspect of the story: John Mulaney only just announced that he and his ex-wife had recently filed for divorce .

Yet, with the ink not yet dry on the divorce papers, Mulaney has moved on with Munn. Some are trying to track the timeline , wondering if there was any overlap or if the divorce announcement was just delayed, but others are more interested in the drama of it all.

We're on the side of the drama, especially as Mulaney is not the only high profile celebrity to split from a partner and fall quickly into another romance. Earlier in May, the internet was set ablaze with surprising news: Bennifer is back .



Jennifer Lopez, fresh from a split with ex-fiance A-Rod, has been spotted with Ben Affleck … her ex of yore. Some fans celebrated the nostalgia-inducing return of the couple, who first dated in the early 2000s, while other fans wondered how A-Rod felt, but no one could have predicted it.

And despite the public's surprise, whatever media circus follows both these unprecedented pairings, or the so-called "Pete Davidson Effect," what else can we do but wish both couples the best?