Another Beautiful Woman Falls Victim to the "Pete Davidson Effect": Megan Fox Is Dating Machine Gun Kelly
He's just so...ew.
Machine Gun Kelly, a convincing Eminem knock-off and "actor," has supposedly been sighted with actress Megan Fox.
The pair were seen driving around Calabasas on Friday, before returning to Fox's home.
- Being Rude to Pete Davidson Will Cost $1 Million in NDA Fees ... ›
- Is Pete Davidson "Ugly Hot" Enough to Be Steve Buscemi? - Popdust ›
- This Haunts Me: Pete Davidson's Dark Eye Circles - Popdust ›
- Eminem Fires a "Killshot" at Machine Gun Kelly - Popdust ›
- Another Celebrity Split—Brian Austin Green And Megan Fox Call It ... ›
- The News That Megan Fox Is Pregnant With Third Child Is Confusing ›
- Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green Saddle Another Celebrity Baby ... ›
The Vacant, Sparkly Capitalism of JoJo Siwa
Siwa recently babysat North West.
YouTube mogul and hair-bow-enthusiast, JoJo Siwa, has managed to create a sparkly, neon-colored empire at just 15 years old.
- Here's What Happened When JoJo Siwa "Babysat" North West ›
- YouTube Personality and Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa babysits ... ›
- JoJo Siwa Babysits North West For A Day – Watch Now! | JoJo Siwa ... ›
- Kim Kardashian Enlists JoJo Siwa to Babysit North West! | jojo siwa ... ›
- YouTuber JoJo Siwa babysits North West in ultimate collaboration ›
- Look: Jojo Siwa babysits North West for Kim Kardashian - UPI.com ›
- North West Pours Glitter All Over JoJo Siwa's Kitchen Floor - YouTube ›
- Kim Kardashian Lets JoJo Siwa 'Pretend' Babysit Daughter North ... ›
- JoJo Siwa Babysits North West In New Video ›
- JoJo Siwa Babysits North West For A Day In Cute Video ›
New HBO Max Details: How Will Existing HBO Customers Be Affected?
HBO is pushing toward a new model that may leave existing customers in the lurch
On May 27th, HBO's new streaming service HBO Max is set to officially launch.
Along with a huge catalog of classic movies and TV shows, the new service will feature an impressive lineup of exclusive original content at launch, including new Looney Tunes cartoons, a children's talk show hosted by Sesame Street's Elmo, and a romantic comedy series called Love Life, starring Anna Kendrick. Even more exciting, HBO Max has an extensive schedule of original content that will be rolled out over the next two years, including a Game of Thrones prequel called House of the Dragon, a Friends reunion special, a Seth Rogen movie called An American Pickle, and four new Adventure Time specials called Distant Lands.
- HBO Max: release date, price and everything we know | TechRadar ›
- What's the difference between HBO Go, HBO Now, and HBO Max ... ›
- HBO Max, HBO Now, HBO Go: WarnerMedia's Brand Confusion ... ›
- Here's how HBO Max will work for HBO and HBO Now subscribers ... ›
- What's the Difference Between HBO GO, HBO NOW and HBO Max? ›