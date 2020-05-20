On May 27th, HBO's new streaming service HBO Max is set to officially launch.

Along with a huge catalog of classic movies and TV shows, the new service will feature an impressive lineup of exclusive original content at launch, including new Looney Tunes cartoons, a children's talk show hosted by Sesame Street's Elmo, and a romantic comedy series called Love Life, starring Anna Kendrick. Even more exciting, HBO Max has an extensive schedule of original content that will be rolled out over the next two years, including a Game of Thrones prequel called House of the Dragon, a Friends reunion special, a Seth Rogen movie called An American Pickle, and four new Adventure Time specials called Distant Lands.