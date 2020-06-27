In 2016, young and extremely online white men began simping hard for Donald Trump's presidential candidacy on sites like 4chan, Reddit, and (for the particularly hateful/socially maladjusted) 8chan.

Calling themselves "centipedes" because of their and their hero's supposed ability to navigate through the worlds of politics and Internet culture (while grossing everyone out), these young men were among Donald Trump's most vocal supporters. Encouraged by the anonymity and one-upmanship of their online forums, they were also among the most overtly xenophobic.