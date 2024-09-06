I'm sure by now you were worrying if there would ever be another Weekend Playlist again. After a brief hiatus, we're back with a week's worth of fresh new music wrapped into one cute playlist that will get you through the weekend! And, personally, I couldn't be more excited than I am now.

After obsessing over Sabrina Carpenter's new album, Short n' Sweet, for the past few weeks...it's time to look for some fresh tunes. There's no better feeling than when you're playing a song and someone asks you what the name is because they love it so much. It means, as the DJ, you're doing your job.

And maybe it's because my name is 50% of the word "DJ," but I love to be on the aux. I have a constant stream of playlists going that fit every mood and situation. Want to be hyped up? I've got you. Want to be sad and weep your eyes out? I have a playlist for you. Sad the summer is over? Check my End of Summer playlist.

Since there's new music released every Friday, I like to comb through press releases, Spotify playlists, and more to find the best new songs released that day. Whether it's a big artist like Taylor Swift, or a more indie sound, I'm looking everywhere for music you'll actually want to listen to.

Now that we're all equally excited, there's no more time to waste! Here are my picks for the best new tracks released the week of September 6, 2024! Let's get listening.

Joe Jonas, Alan Walker, Julia Michaels- "Thick Of It All"

What I love about this collaboration is that it bands together three titans in the music industry. Joe Jonas, the childhood heartthrob who made headlines as one of The Jonas Brothers. Alan Walker, the mastermind behind some of the biggest dance tracks in the world. And Julia Michaels, one of the most prolific singer-songwriter-producer combinations in the game right now. "Thick Of It All" combines what each artist does best in one smooth track. With a dreamy back beat, Julia Michaels' rings in the chorus as she croons "all the way in the thick of it all." It's a great mix of Jonas and Michaels' complementary vocals with an iconic backing from Walker. You can't lose.

Sabrina Sterling- "take a shot"

If you need a silky, synthy pop song that details what it feels like to be in a toxic relationship, then come listen to Sabrina Sterling's new song. With lyrics like "my boy hates who I'm out with/says it's not allowed if/I do things for me I know he'll tell his friends about it," Sterling sums up the pain and confusion of not being able to leave. We all need a song that puts our feelings into words, which is exactly how Sterling steals our hearts with this introspective, honest single. An easy pick for this week's playlist. This one's for the heartbroken, yearning listener who likes a melancholic, upbeat track.

The Chainsmokers, Kim Petras- "Don't Lie"



We already know that Kim Petras and The Chainsmokers can make a radio hit with their eyes closed. A bouncy, sexy house track that I can already hear being played in New York City clubs..."Don't Lie" is yet another reason why Petras and The Chainsmokers are so highly reveled in the industry. They understand their audience, and they make music everyone can enjoy. The summer of house music continues into fall, and who better than The Chainsmokers to remind us they still have it?

Fred again..., SOAK- "just stand there"

Fred again... keeps pushing boundaries with his progressive house music that has stolen the hearts of millions. He's become one of the most innovative DJ's in the game right now, whose music may be unconventional at times but equally thrilling. "just stand there" is another example of how Fred again... is akin to RUFUS DU SOL in terms of groundbreaking dance music. "just stand there" may not be your most typical dance song, but it's classic Fred again...calm in the right places, nostalgic in others, and an overall good time.

A$AP Rocky, J.Cole- "Ruby Rosary"

A$AP has finally put his time in in the studio and he's coming in hot. Linking up with another big name in the rap game, J. Cole, proves A$AP Rocky can reclaim the crown at any time. This melancholic rap song is quintessential for those who like to keep it old school. "Ruby Rosary" is classic and familiar in a good way. Not unoriginal by any means, but a reminder that real rap still exists.

BENEE- "sad boiii"

BENEE has a sexy, synthy, dreamy voice that has captivated listeners. She has the ability to slam a catchy hook into a fun chorus, and that's exactly what she's done again with "Sad Boiii." BENEE is every bit the jazzy popstar that we needed in the world. This song is a reminder that she doesn't need another sad boy, someone who's going to disappoint her. It's the bad bitch energy this playlist needed.