Coney Island in the winter is a completely different place than during summertime, when it's a brightly lit beachside amusement park.
In the song "coney island," featuring The National, Taylor Swift brings her listeners to the wintertime side of New York's infamous seaside paradise, inviting us to join her on a bench as she mourns the bitter end of a marriage and the end of a season.
One of the song's best lines is sung by The National's Matt Berniger, whose bass voice never fails to haunt. "The question pounds my head / What's a lifetime of achievement / If I pushed you to the edge?" he sings.
Taylor Swift - coney island (Official Lyric Video) ft. The National www.youtube.com
When it's cold, Coney Island's broken-down roller-coasters and abandoned boardwalk take on an ominous, almost post-apocalyptic feeling, which perhaps stems from the fact that Coney Island's theme parks have burned countless times, and the place has always been as connected to hedonism and waste as it is to joy. Once, its boardwalks seem to whisper, there was a gold rush, but that ended a long time ago, and now we're left with the bones of what has been.
This progression is a common theme on Taylor Swift's evermore, an album filled with narrators who seem to have achieved their dreams of glory but have been left with a sense of brokenness. With its murder ballads and mournful Christmastime laments, "evermore" fixates on this beautiful post-apocalyptic energy — to mixed success.
Swift dropped the album a mere five months after releasing folklore, which became a massive hit and a saving grace in a difficult year. As the world slowed down and ground to a stop, Swift slowed down with it, retreating inside, as we all did, but managing to create something of beauty out of all the suffering. With its intimate storytelling and its unexpected and stunning folk stylings, folklore was a triumph.
The Good
Swift announced evermore the day of its release, branding it as a continuation of folklore, a journey deeper into the Folklorian woods. It's not precisely that, however; it actually lacks folklore's woodsy intimacy. Instead, it almost feels like a classic — albeit older — Taylor Swift album, with some of 1989's dreamy maximalism and some of the wry, tongue-in-cheek storytelling of the Fearless era.
When evermore works, it really works. Of course, there's the music — crafted by Swift and the dream team of Jack Antonoff, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, and The National's Matt Berniger, the music is effervescent and ambitious, glitchy but never abrasive. It's the work of musical geniuses with endless resources and talent at their fingertips, and it all sounds so easy. In that way, it's able to transport the listener to a better world.
The Bad
Even so, evermore isn't as gut-wrenchingly gorgeous as folklore was, and when listened to directly after folklore, it falls a bit flat. Part of this is because on evermore Swift punctuates truly poetic and timeless lyricism with occasionally distracting, cringe-worthy lines like, "'Cause we were like the mall before the internet / It was the one place to be," and the rather unfortunate lyric, "But I come back stronger than a '90s trend."
At times on evermore, Swift seems to be trying to combine her woodsy, timeless folklore aesthetics with spiky witticisms about fashion and pop culture, and it doesn't entirely cohere.
At other points, Swift's love for bubblegum pop comes out, mostly to her detriment. "long story short" is upbeat and saccharine in a way no tracks on folklore were; it could be a b-side from Red, and it is somewhat hard to listen to if you've come to evermore for relaxing and thoughtful folk music. Altogether, the album sometimes blurs together into a goldish haze, and individual songs are forgettable and imperfect.
taylor swift - willow (official music video) www.youtube.com
The Whole
Still, in a larger sense, it's nice to see Swift working towards what seems to be a sort of wholeness. Swift's public persona has always been a web of contradictions, and her ability to shapeshift has both been damaging and star-making. Her sexuality and her purity, her victimhood and her power, have both alternatively critiqued and worshiped.
On evermore, with its weird dichotomy of immediacy and detachment, Swift seems closer than ever to reaching this point. In Jungian psychology, the ultimate goal of therapy is individuation — a sense of wholeness between the conscious and unconscious mind, a balance that neither rejects nor centers any of the many facets that comprise a person.
But of course, one of the most fascinating things about folklore and evermore is that, by nature, they prevent listeners from using these songs to analyze Swift. They're all fictional narratives, written from others' perspectives, which makes it difficult to connect this album to Swift's wider career or individual self.
Instead, folklore and evermore force the listener to contend with what Jung called the "collective consciousness": the shared experience that we're all undergoing. At times, Swift veers towards the metaphysical, and you can see what she means by "deeper into the Folklorian woods." "How's one to know / I meet you where the spirit meets the bones," she sings on the spine-tingling "ivy," which features Bon Iver. At other times, she gets poetic: "Now you hang from my lips / Like the Gardens of Babylon," she sings.
Taylor Swift - ivy (Official Lyric Video) www.youtube.com
Literature and history materialize more than once, intertwined within Swift's typically general and relatable lyrics. "I hope she'll be a beautiful fool / Who takes my spot next to you," sings Swift on the stunning "happiness. "No, I didn't mean that / Sorry, I can't see facts through all of my fury." The line "beautiful fool" is, in all likelihood, a reference to The Great Gatsby, when Daisy, Gatsby's love interest, dolefully says she hopes her daughter will be a "beautiful fool," the best thing a woman can be.
Gatsby, like Coney Island in the winter, is someone whose dreams of glory and ambition were built on faulty foundations. All his great parties and gilded dreams were ultimately doomed to collapse.
The Present
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many great institutions and dreams have also collapsed, and the rusty infrastructure that propped up the great collective illusion of the American Dream have also started to creak and break. We see the devastating inequality and precarity that has haunted so many for so long. We see that perhaps our priorities, our obsession with success and work at the expense of all others and the planet itself, weren't actually the answer after all.
evermore, of course, doesn't exactly make these kinds of overt political statements. But in its emphasis on the collapse of great gilded dreams, and in its inextricable connection to our pandemic times, it's hard not to think of them.
Taylor Swift - happiness (Official Lyric Video) www.youtube.com
And as acid rain pours down and the climate and economic crises worsen, it's hard to know where we'll go next. "Now my eyes leak acid rain on the pillow where you used to lay your head," Swift sings on "happiness." "All you want from me now is the green light of forgiveness."
But then Swift sings, "You haven't met the new me yet." We don't know where we'll be going next;, but at least, Swift promises, we can always reinvent ourselves. And even after the old world falls away, we'll still have the memories — flickers of the happiness that once was, in spite of it all.
11 Most Memorable "Chappelle's Show" Sketches
It's time to revisit some classics.
HBO Max is removing Dave Chappelle's groundbreaking sketch comedy series, Chapelle's Show, from its streaming platform at the end of the year. Back in November, a clip from one of Chappelle's standup made its rounds on the internet.
In this clip, Chappelle implored fans to boycott streaming the show. ViacomCBS owns the rights so Chappelle doesn't receive any money when it's licensed. Netflix honored Dave's requests and removed it before the month ended.
Chapelle's Show debuted on Comedy Central on January 22, 2003. It would go on to become a critically acclaimed success and pop culture phenomenon, and it etched Chappelle's name in stone in the pantheon of comedy legends, along with the likes of Richard Pryor, George Carlin, and Eddie Murphy. Chappelle would use his platform to highlight racial disparities between Black people and other races with edgy and absurd humor. Here is a list of some of the most memorable Chappelle's Show sketches.
Clayton Bigsby

This sketch featured on the debut episode of Chappelle's Show and set the tone for the outlandish and controversial jokes that made the show infamous. Clayton Bigsby, played by Chappelle, was a blind Black White Supremacist. The added hilarity comes in the form of Bigsby himself being unaware that he is the very thing he hates... a Black person.
Tyrone Biggums

The character Tyrone Biggums would be recurring throughout Chappelle's Show's tenure. Biggums was a drug addict with a heart of gold, but his addiction to crack cocaine makes him a danger to society and himself. His first appearance was the Drug Awareness Day sketch.
The Mad Real World

The Mad Real World was a hilarious take on MTV's reality series, The Real World. But instead of a group of eclectic well-meaning strangers living together, it was a jailhouse environment wherein one of the roommates is the constant recipient of psychological, physical, and emotional abuse from his other roommates.
Fisticuff

50 Cent was the most popular rapper at the time of Chappelle's Show launch. Part of his allure was the story of the Queens MC surviving nine gunshot wounds. Chappelle would use this as inspiration to introduce the world to Fisticuff, a rapper who lost hearing in one of his ears because of a gunshot. The idea of a rapper being deaf in one ear is Chappelle taking the already unbelievable and taking it to another level.
The Racial Draft

The differences between Black people and other races have always been a prominent theme in Chappelle's comedy. The Racial Draft played up the concept of a race being able to lay claim to a celebrity who exemplified them. The draft saw Tiger Woods (Chappelle) drafted by the Black community and The Wu-Tang Clan by the Asian community. Guest appearances included Yasiin Bey (at the time known as Mos Def), Bill Burr, and RZA and GZA from The Wu-Tang Clan.
Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories: Rick James

The chain of events that were inspired by this episode is a testament to how iconic Chappelle's Show had become. This episode was a recount of Eddie Murphy's older brother and cast member the late Charlie Murphy's friendship with the talented yet unstable singer Rick James.

Not only did this episode give birth to some of the most memorable catchphrases in television history, but it brought Charlie out of the shadow of his megastar brother. It also served as a resurgence of sorts for James, as the sketch would make him the most relevant he had been in years. James would pass away in 2004.
The Hater's Ball

The Hater's Ball is a gathering of the most hated and hate-filled pimps in the world. They hold a ceremony annually to honor and antagonize the best of the worst. This sketch featured rap legend-turned-actor Ice-T and the late Patrice O'Neal.
The World Series of Dice

Chappelle's propensity to showcase everyday Blackness as somewhat of an extreme sport is a blueprint that a lot of comedians try to emulate to this day. The World Series of Dice gathered the greatest dice players on the planet in an attempt to crown a king. Some would argue there are more memorable sketches, but this sketch was the introduction of Ashy Larry, played by Donnell Rawlings.
Making The Band

The "Making The Band" sketch was another rip on a popular MTV reality series with the same name. Sean "Diddy" Combs handpicked a group of singers and rappers to become the next superstar act on his Bad Boy label.

Making The Band 2 saw the groupmates engage in weekly scraps with one another, as well as being subjected to Diddy's wrath in the form of shutting down the recording studio or making the group walk from Manhattan to Brooklyn for a slice of cheesecake.Chappelle would play Combs and Da Band member Dylan, who labels himself as the top five greatest rappers of all time.
The Wayne Brady Show

Dave's frustration with his newfound fame got him to the point of quitting his show.....for one whole episode. Taking his place would be the presumably squeaky clean Wayne Brady. Dave took a lighthearted jab at Brady's likability in a previous episode, but this sketch revealed Wayne's dark side, as he makes Dave an accomplice on a joy ride to hell.
Honorable Mention:Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories: Prince

Charlie Murphy's Rick James story was one of the highlights of Chappelle's Show's second season. Dave would follow up with Charlie Murphy's Hollywood story about the time he played basketball against Prince.

One of the great things about Charlie's stories is when viewers can't know what's real and what's fake. Charlie recalls not only Prince being amazing at basketball but also making pancakes after Prince and his team walked away with the win.
What Is the Point of a Dungeons and Dragons Movie?
Chris Pine is rumored to star in a movie that will somehow be based on the fantasy roleplaying game.
It was recently announced that Chris Pine is in negotiations with Paramount Pictures for the starring role in a Dungeons and Dragons movie scheduled for release in 2022.
Pine is the first star attached to the project, with writing-directing duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein slated to helm.
Yes, Zooey Deschanel is Dating a Property Brother
Why do we still see Zooey Deschanel as a Manic Pixie Dream Girl?
It seems much of the internet just came to the collective realization that Zooey Deschanel — yes, quirky cool girl of 2010s fame —is dating one of the Property Brothers … and no one knows what to make of it.
Maybe I'm projecting, but I always imagined Zooey Deschanel with some smart-but-sad artist type. Or some misunderstood nihilist whose jaded view of the world kept him from reaching his full potential, but his charm buoyed him safely through life despite.
If these sound like characters from a romantic comedy or a weeknight sitcom, it's because it's almost impossible for me to separate Zooey Deschanel from the characters she plays. While some actresses are famous for their personas outside their roles, Deschanel is undoubtedly the kind of actress who lives in the public imagination almost synonymously with her most recognizable roles.
Burna Boy Reflects On His Success In "Way Too Big"
The Afro-fusion icon reflects on his international stardom in his latest single.
"It's been a landslide for a long time," Burna Boy coo's to the overly excited press in his latest video for "Way Too Big."
The Afro-fusion crooner has been on an unstoppable hot streak for the last few years, exploding to international fame that has since garnered 2 Grammy nominations, a coveted slot at Coachella, and universal acclaim. All of this has made him a star and the face of the budding afro-fusion movement around the world.
11 Famous People Inspired by Selena Quintanilla
The pioneering Tejano star died 25 years ago, but her lasting legacy has shaped many artists you know.
25 years ago, Mexican-American Tejano sensation Selena Quintanilla was murdered.
In her short 23 years, Selena took the Latin music scene by storm throughout the late '80s and early '90s, playing an unprecedented role in driving the genre towards the mainstream in the United States. Some of her greatest influences included Donna Summer, Gloria Estefan, Paula Abdul, and the Jackson family, though her father encouraged her to pay homage to her roots by singing in Spanish and implementing Mexican cumbia and mariachi into her music.
With hits like "Dreaming of You," "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," and "Como la Flor" — as well as an unmistakable, but often replicated, sense of style — Selena was a phenomenon with a lasting legacy.
Selena Gomez
