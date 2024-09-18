The instant the weather starts to turn even a little bit crisp, I hear it: the intro to “Eyes On Fire” by Blue Foundation from the Twilight soundtrack. The entire soundtrack is a masterpiece: it catapulted Paramore to mainstream success thanks to their smash hit “Decode.” And don’t forget tracks like Muse’s “Supermassive Black Hole” and Robert Pattinson’s unintelligible lyrics in his own original songs for the album.

The subsequent films had iconic soundtracks too. Bon Iver’s “Roslyn” is one of my comfort songs as much as New Moon is one of my comfort films. But nothing sounds more autumnal than Blue Foundation singing “hoa hoa hoa hoa hoa” in that song. It’s akin to sleigh bells at Christmas. “Hoa hoa hoa” is the undisputed call of the beginning of fall.

I yearn to make my apartment super hygge , light a bunch of pumpkin-scented candles, and curl up under a blanket to watch Twilight and my other favorite cozy fall films. There's no better time to hunker down with a fine movie. But once I’ve gotten that first Twilight watch out of my system, choosing what to watch can be more challenging than deciding between a PSL and a hot apple cider.

Don’t worry, this is not another eye-roll-inducing list of basic Halloween flicks (that list will be coming in October but it will be anything but basic) and rom-coms set in New England (okay, there might be a few of these). Let us assure you that we've dug deeper than your average "fall vibes" playlist. As someone who lived in New England — and actual England — I’m aware that fall is a specific feeling. It’s a mindset. And rather than slogging through fallen leaves wet with rain and despairing over the cold and damp, you must curate the precise vibe.

The best fall movies feel like candlelight. The bonfires. A cross between the last bonfire of summer and the first chestnut-roasting of winter. It’s the cozy in-between time when my seasonal depression hasn’t kicked in yet and I’m thankful for a cool breeze after summer’s unrelenting heatwaves. The essence of autumn is both obvious and subtle – from the cozy sweaters and golden-hued cinematography to the themes of reflection, change, and new beginnings that mirror the season itself. If a movie doesn’t capture that, it’s not on this list.

Fall films are one of the best macro-genres. Autumn is nature's Instagram filter, turning everything into a warm, nostalgia-tinged reverie. I’ve also been seeing videos about how — long after we've left the hallowed halls of academia — fall’s back-to-school energy remains. Fall feels like a time to get serious, buckle down, and start anew – or at least pretend until we hit Thanksgiving. But in between all that girlbossing, there’s nothing like curling up to watch a fall movie and realizing that things aren’t as intense as they seem.

As the temperature drops and our nesting instincts kick in, curl up with these romantic comedies that are set in quaint villages and mysterious thrillers that take place in fog-shrouded cities. Whether you're looking for something to watch while sipping your third fall beverage of the day (I’m addicted to Blank Street’s Gingerbread Matcha), need a backdrop for your annual "friendsgiving" gathering, or just want to feel seasonally appropriate while avoiding actual outdoor activities, we have got you covered.

These 20 films run the gamut from cult classics to hidden gems, from heartwarming to hair-raising, all guaranteed to put you in an autumnal state of mind. Just remember, if you start craving apple cider or suddenly feel the urge to go antiquing in Vermont after watching these, don't say we didn't warn you.

1. Twilight





Twilight isn't just a movie; it's a vibe. The Twilight renaissance (that RPatz himself has said he’s on board with) means I’m not ashamed to say it: Twilight, you will always be famous. None of this era’s imitation supernatural movies can compete. That’s why this is the movie I inaugurate my fall with year after year. Set in perennially gloomy Forks, Washington, there's something undeniably autumnal about Bella Swan's journey from Arizona sunshine to a Pacific Northwest brood-fest. The muted color palette, the endless rain, and the constipated look on Edward Cullen's face all scream "fall mood." And let's not forget the iconic baseball scene — because nothing says "fall classic" like vampires playing America's favorite pastime during a thunderstorm. Whether you're Team Edward, Team Jacob, or Team "I'm Just Here for the Memes," Twilight will always be a classic.

2. Pride and Prejudice





The hand scene — you know the one — has gone triple-platinum on my Netflix account. Talk about yearning! And nothing says autumn like watching the leaves change and feeling wistful. Jane Austen's canonical tale of love, societal expectations, and really-really long strolls is one of the few instances where the movie is better than the book (don’t come for me Austen lovers ). Joe Wright's 2005 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice walked so that Bridgerton could run. Keira Knightley's Elizabeth Bennet traipsing through misty fields in empire-waist gowns was the original Christian-Girl harvest season. The film's autumnal aesthetic is on point, with golden-hued landscapes that'll drive you to book a one-way ticket to Yorkshire. Matthew Macfadyen's Mr. Darcy emerging from the mist is enough to make me say: Tom Wambsgams , who?

3. Mystic Pizza





If Mystic Pizza isn't on your fall movie radar, and your fall moodboard, you're missing out on a big bowl of cinematic comfort food. This late 80s gem is like the perfect autumn day — a little bit sweet, a little bit spicy, and full of unexpected warmth. Set in the quaint coastal town of Mystic, Connecticut, this is a feast of small-town fall vibes and sentimentality. As young as she is in this early triumph, Julia Roberts is completely charming. She leads a cast of feisty young women navigating love, ambition, and the perfect pizza recipe. I describe it as Love, Actually for the girls. Or if The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants was set in small-town Connecticut in the fall. Mystic Pizza is a coming-of-age classic that paved the way for Gilmore Girls.

4. Practical Magic





Wanna add a hint of the occult to your fall movie marathon without going full Halloween just yet? Look no further than Practical Magic — the witchy 90s rom-com starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as the Owens sisters who live with their witchy aunts and practice small acts of magic in their everyday lives. Whether you're in it for the magical realism, the fin de siè·cle fashion (those witch-chic outfits are totally due for a comeback), or just to watch Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman be absolutely iconic for two hours, Practical Magic is an exceptional addition to your fall watchlist. It's like a warm, witchy hug for your soul. For bonus points, watch it on the Harvest Moon on October 2nd and really hone that magical feeling.

5. Twitches





Talk about nostalgia. It’s been almost 20 years since Twitches came out. Feel old yet? This Disney Channel Original Movie is a guilty pleasure that simply screams "fall." Starring Tia and Tamera Mowry as long-lost twin witches (get it? Twitches?), this film is what happens when you throw The Parent Trap and Charmed into a bag of candy corn and shake vigorously. Set during Halloween, Twitches is packed with campy costume parties and spooky prophecies. Twitches is like that beloved Halloween sweater you break out every year — it might look tacky, but it's cozy, familiar, and brings back all those warm, fuzzy feelings of falls past.

6. The Perfect Couple





Calling all mystery lovers! The Perfect Couple is a wild ride set in Nantucket at the end of the summer season. No spoilers, but it ends with its characters contemplating what’s next for them. Well, what’s after summer but fall? This new Netflix mystery feels like the last show of summer preparing me for all the new stuff coming this fall. This Elin Hilderbrand relies on familiar enough tropes to make it comforting but with enough kick to keep you on your toes.

The show's aesthetic is peak New England fodder — Nicole Kidman giving coastal grandmother is always a win. But don't let the pretty scenery fool you, The Perfect Couple is dark and complex, unraveling like an intricately knit sweater, revealing layers of secrets, lies, and family drama that'll keep you guessing until the very last moment. Think Big Little Lies mixed with Knives Out — also sensational fall watches. The ensemble cast is led by the always-fabulous Nicole Kidman with Dakota Fanning, Liev Schreiber, and Eve Hewson (latest favorite nepo baby unlocked, she’s Bono’s daughter). Whether you're in it for the whodunit aspect, the gorgeous fall scenery, or just to watch rich people make spectacularly bad decisions, The Perfect Couple is an ideal addition to your autumn watchlist.

7. Only Murders in the Building





Selena just became a billionaire. And, honestly, I deserve a personal message of thanks from her for how many times I’ve streamed Only Murders in the Building while eagerly waiting for the next season. Set in a grand old New York apartment building (hello, fall-in-the-city vibes), the show follows an unlikely trio of true crime podcast enthusiasts turned amateur sleuths. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez have an electric and undeniable chemistry — not to mention Selena’s delish fall wardrobe. But what truly makes Only Murders a fall essential is how it captures autumnal New York. The Upper West Side is awash in golden light and crunchy leaves that make you want to book a one-way ticket to the Big Apple, Come for the clever writing, stay for the star-studded cast — the cameos are as crazy as the plot.

8. Agatha All Along





Agatha All Along aims to save the latest iteration of the Marvel Universe. After the success of WandaVision , Agatha All Along is a spinoff that follows the show’s surprising antagonist: Agatha. It’s a wild ride through small-town intrigue and witchcraft. Kathryn Hahn reprises her role as Agatha Harkness, bringing her signature blend of surprising depth and campy villainy. Agatha's backstory unveils layers of her character that'll make you question everything you thought you knew about this wicked witch. It also stars Heartstopper ’s Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and more.

9. Hocus Pocus





Hocus Pocus isn’t just for 90s kids thanks to the recent sequel. This cult classic hits the spot every single autumn. The Sanderson sisters are the OG camp girlies with quotable lines galore. Set on Halloween night in Salem — because where else? — Hocus Pocus is both creepy and sentimental. Hocus Pocus is a perennial fall favorite with its cany blend of humor and heart. Whether you're watching it for the umpteenth time or introducing it to a new generation (you lucky soul), Hocus Pocus is best enjoyed with a side of candy corn and a healthy dose of suspension of disbelief. Let the Sanderson sisters cast their spell on you once again.

10. Remember the Titans





Maybe it’s because I was half-raised by my older brother, but something within me drives me to watch Remember the Titans come autumn. Set in Alexandria, Virginia, in 1971, the movie captures that incandescent moment when summer heat gives way to crisp fall air, mirroring the changes and tension in the recently integrated T.C. Williams High School. Remember the Titans isn't merely about pretty fall scenery and football (though there's plenty of both). It's a powerful story of overcoming racial prejudice and finding unity in the face of adversity — themes that are as relevant today as they were in 1971 — and when the film was released in 2000. Denzel Washington leads the cast with his signature charm and gravitas, delivering inspirational speeches to a cast that includes a young Ryan Gosling.

11. Halloweentown





Welcome to Halloweentown, where every day is October 31st. If you’re a Halloween hardo and already out there celebrating spooky season, by all means, play this on repeat until November. And the PSL flows like water. This Disney Channel classic is guaranteed to give you a sugar rush of warm fuzzy feelings. Set in a magical realm where witches, warlocks, and monsters live in harmony (sort of). Halloweentown is like if your local Spirit Halloween store came to life and lectured you on family values. So this fall, when you're craving something that's equal parts spooky and sweet, this is it.

12. Immaculate





Horror fans — and fans of Sydney Sweeney — unite: Immaculate is about to take you on a twisted ride. This psychological thriller premiered at SXSW 2024 and has been giving viewers the creeps since. It’s Sweeney’s turn at Midsommar. Set in an isolated Italian convent, Immaculate is pure gothic autumnal fantasy. Think misty mountains, shadowy cloisters, and enough flickering candles to make a fire marshal nervous. Sydney Sweeney stars as a young American nun who finds herself in out of her depth, bringing her A-game to a role that’s both innocent and increasingly terrified. The movie's exploration of religious dogma, bodily autonomy, and the darker side of blind faith is as complex and layered.

13. Little Women





Grab your coziest blanket and a mug of something warm, because Little Women is about to wrap you in a big, comforting hug. From Lady Bird to Barbie , anything by Greta Gerwig is an affirming celebration of girlhood. But nothing will hit harder this fall than Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation of this classic tale. Set in Civil War-era Massachusetts, the film is like a New England tourism board commercial.

Maybe it’s because I went to school where this was filmed (thinking of Timothee Chalamet driving past my high school truly makes me cringe), but nothing is more nostalgic than Little Women. During their childhood scenes, the cinematography is intentionally orangey and warm, but even their more stark adulthood scenes are tinged with joy. The March sisters — Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy — navigate love, loss, and sisterhood as 19th-century women. Saoirse Ronan's Jo March is the ultimate fall mood — passionate, creative, and not afraid to get a little messy (emotionally and literally — girl's got ink stains for days). It’s giving dark academia in the best way. And I love seeing Timothée Chalamet's hair flop about in the autumn wind while I head up to the attic to work on my first novel.

14. When Harry Met Sally





You probably wondered when this would hit the list. The godmother of all fall-friendly love stories is undoubtedly When Harry Met Sally. This Nora Ephron classic is like a piercing autumn day. Set in New York City through the changing seasons, this film’s most luminous scenes take place in fall. From long strolls through Central Park to cozy, sweater-clad conversations in dimly lit cafes, each scene is a visual love letter to autumn in the Big Apple.

And to fall fashion .

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan's Harry and Sally are the original "will they, won't they" couple, and the ultimate outfit inspo for fall. The film's exploration of friendship, love, and the blurry line between the two is as layered and complicated as the fashion combos — think high-waisted jeans and really good jackets. Harry and Sally's decades-long dance will warm your cynical heart. Just remember — I'll have what she's having.

15. You've Got Mail





Okay, now we’re deep in the rom-com world. Another classic: You've Got Mail is one more Meg Ryan fall classic. Nora Ephron doesn’t miss. This comedy is set in the Upper West Side of New York — where else to set a rom-com about books? — and follows Kathleen Kelly and Joe Fox, two rival booksellers who unknowingly fall in love over email. Soooo 90s coded. From Meg Ryan's enviable autumn wardrobe to the leaf-strewn streets of Manhattan, Nora Ephron is at her apex. And let's not forget the charm offensive that is Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.

So this fall, when you're in the mood for something that'll make you believe in the power of love, books, and a really good email subject line, give You've Got Mail a watch.

16. One Fine Day





This is a criminally underrated knock-em-out-of-the-park 90s rom-coms. It has everything: Michelle Pfeiffer and George Clooney, 90s haircuts, and the cutest kids ever. One Fine Day is a 1996 gem about two frazzled single parents whose paths cross on the most chaotic day of their lives. It's like if Mr. Mom and Working Girl had a baby, and that baby was really into missed connections and fall fashion. Set in Manhattan over the course of a single day, the film starts on a crisp morning when both parents miss the ferry for their kids’ school trip and have to swap childcare all day. A magical premise for a romantic comedy. Pfeiffer and Clooney dash about the city, juggling lost children, missed deadlines, and falling in love. One Fine Day will instantly become your new fall favorite.

17. Brown Sugar





The 90s was the heyday of Black romantic films and Brown Sugar deserves all the flowers. Sanaa Lathan and Taye Diggs star as Sidney and Dre — childhood friends whose shared love of hip-hop (and each other) takes them on a journey that explores love and work — simmering with years of unresolved tension and shared history. But what really makes "Brown Sugar" a quintessential fall watch is its terrific blend of music, romance, and cultural commentary. Sanaa’s brown-tinged work outfits are also giving major corporate hottie aesthetic.

This 2002 gem is like the R&B slow jam of movies: familiar, comforting, but with enough soul to make you actually feel things. Set in the world of hip-hop journalism and music production, Brown Sugar makes me miss growing up in Harlem. It also features a cameo from one of my favorite rap actors, Mos Def.

18. The Devil Wears Prada





Girlbosses, this one’s for you! This list would be void if I were to omit The Devil Wears Prada . This 2006 classic never gets old. Anne Hathaway ? Meryl Streep? The dream of working in a fashion magazine and being able to afford a life? Set in the high-stakes world of New York fashion magazines, this film is half plot and half Pinterest board dedicated to sweater weather. Anne Hathaway 's Andy Sachs is the epitome of the fall transformation story — going from frumpy grad to chic fashion insider faster than you can say "cerulean." But the real star of this show is Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly and all those icy glares and cutting remarks. It might be as predictable as florals for spring but it works. I can’t wait for the sequel .

19. The Notebook





Like I said, fall is about yearning. So of course, I must mention The Notebook. This adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ eponymous novel is synonymous with romance movies. And for a good reason: young Ryan Gosling. But don’t count out young James Marsden, either. Set in 1940s South Carolina, Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams star as Noah and Allie, the star-crossed lovers whose chemistry is so electric it makes someone as skeptical as me believe in the kind of love that spans decades and defies all odds.

20. Knives Out



One more New England movie, this film satirizes the rich New England families and cultures that some of the others romanticize. Yet it still causes me to savor the fall. Set in a Massachusetts mansion full of mahogany interiors and book-lined rooms, this leafy, murderous paradise is home to the Thrombey family. This dysfunctional brood has gathered to celebrate — or mourn, depending on who you ask — the passing of their patriarch, mystery novelist Harlan Thrombey. Enter Benoit Blanc, a private detective with a Southern drawl played by Daniel Craig. Knives Out’s clever blend of classic mystery tropes and modern sensibility is an exploration of wealth, privilege, and immigration. Talk about timely. And the subtle politics are ripe for this fall since we’re in an election year. Godspeed to all of us.