Fall isn’t really the time for pops of bright neons and bold statement colors. It could be because our tans are fading and hot pinks will wash us out, or because the weather is colder and we want to blend in as much as possible. Either way, I’m convinced it’s something about our moods and the weather that affects what color we wear.

It’s not that any color necessarily ever falls out of style — unless you’re Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada… in which case, cerulean blue is heinous — but every change of seasons brings a new wave of fashion.

The Kardashians are normally the arbiters of fashion trends. Whether you like them or despise them, they’re one of the most famous families in the world and they routinely debut the newest styles from fashion houses like Balenciaga and Dolce & Gabbana . No surprises that shoppers claw at fast fashion websites to replicate the Kardashian look.

Kim is known for her neutral obsession: black, white, taupe and cocoa all are staples on both the Skims website and in Kim’s entire life. Her home is a monochromatic heaven of neutrals. Her Beats by Dre collection follows suit.

And yes, neutrals are probably the most prevalent of the fall fashion colors this year. We are sticking to the idea of building a “capsule closet” with only the necessary basics and not wasting our time, money, and energy on new trendy clothes that will cycle out of style in three months.

The emphasis on tan, beige, and brown continues to thrive, partially thanks to the Kardashian family uniform. But beyond their influence, there’s something about neutrals that make me feel sophisticated and sexy without trying too hard. It’s classic and refined and guaranteed to stay a staple in your wardrobe.

2022 is showing us the emergence of a new contender for fall’s hottest color: forest green. Pops of green are already considered a neutral in home decor. C’mon — having plants is essential, no matter your home decor style. Finally, fashion is catching up.

This season, we are reaching for forest green as a more muted pop of color that won’t clash with your neutral vibe. It’s a balance that spices up your outfits by straying from the same old black and white.

We Can Thank Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is a trend visionary. Her Vogue-approved fashion sense earned her a spot as a Met Gala co-chair in 2021 . So she knows what she’s doing.

Her baggy, oversized look was once hailed “ridiculous” and no one would dare leave the house in a shapeless fit that showed no curve whatsoever…until about six months ago when that became the biggest trend of the season.

The public owes Miss Billie a huge apology for deeming her chunky sporty sneakers, t-shirt, and baggy cargos a fashion crime. Now we know she was insanely comfortable and ahead of her time. Queen.

Billie’s collaboration with Nike and their Jordan brand first launched in 2021, where she debuted a neutral high top . For this year’s epic collab, she’s gone green. Her 2022 collection is in the shade Sequoia, a deep forest green perfect for fall.









Eilish must be in a tree mood this fall because her fragrance, Eilish, is coming out with a new scent that is reminiscent of that woodsy vibe.









Her four piece Nike collection features the Nike Air Force 1 High in Sequoia, as well as a sweatsuit set for your complete look á la Eilish. A tracksuit is the fall uniform , combining all of our favorite trends: streetwear and loungewear. Wearing sweats out of the house is now a statement look instead of an “I just rolled out of bed” look.

Nike

While there’s been no word on how much the sweatshirt, t-shirt, or sweatpants will cost, the shoes will retail for $180. If you can’t afford Billie’s new collection, here are some of my favorite forest green pieces for the fall.

Hanes EcoSmart Men's Crewneck Hanes sweatshirts are some of the best on the market. They’re durable and cost effective at the low price of $12.50. This Deep Forest color is on trend and will save you money.

Urban Outfitters Out From Under Jody V-Front Wide Leg Pant Wide leg sweatpants are back in style following the Y2K obsession coming back. The v-cut is super flattering and the green is perfect.

Chamberlain Coffee Tote Bag We’re all about tote bags this fall. Channel your inner Emma Chamberlain with the forest green tote.

Good Karma Long Sleeve Runs A onesie is a fall fashion staple, especially this long-sleeved forest green one from Free People. For fashion and for workouts, you can wear this anywhere.

Forest green is a good balance between neutral and a pop of color so you won’t easily tire of it. We can expect this color to become a staple in everyone’s closets soon enough.



