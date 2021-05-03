The Met Gala hosts were just announced and they're a Gen Z dream: Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman.



In any other year, the Met Gala would be held on the first Monday of May, but these are unprecedented times. Given that the gala was cancelled in 2020 and that the pandemic still rages on, there were doubts that 2021 would deliver a Met Ball. However, though delayed, the 2021 Met Gala will be held in September after (a potentially in person) New York Fashion Week.

However, to honor The First Monday of May in some way, Vogue Magazine announced the Met Gala chairs and co-chairs on Monday May 3rd, saying : "Gen Z superstars Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman will serve as co-chairs, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour comprise the evening's honorary chairs."

Each of the slated co-chairs has made distinct impressions on both their industries and the fashion world.



Timothée Chalamet is fashion's dream boy as much as he is everyone else's. The 25 year old star has been Hollywood's golden boy since his Academy Award nomination for his starring role in Call Me By Your Name (2017) and has consistently brought a blend of streetwear and high fashion to the red carpet ever since. With no stylist, he's forged relationships with designers on his own, resulting in an impressive array of iconic looks that play with color, shape, and gender expectations.

While we're eagerly awaiting his outfit choice for the night, the real question is: mustache or no mustache ?

Naomi Osaka is the newest star of the tennis world, captivating audiences beyond the sport with more than just her athletic talent. From viral moments like rescuing a butterfly in the middle of the Australian open (which had us wondering if she was a real life Disney Princess ) to using her platform to speak about issues like systemic oppression, Osaka is … just literally perfect? We'd be happy to see her doing anything, so watching her co-chair the Met will undoubtedly be a delight.

Her style has been noted on and off the court for her striking use of color and her signature sartorial irreverence. Osaka is not the first tennis superstar to act as a co-host — Serena Williams held the post for the last Met Ball in 2019 alongside Harry Styles and Lady Gaga, which are not bad footsteps to follow in. Naomi commemorated the announcement on Instagram with a slideshow of pictures of her co-chairs, the museum and ... Rihanna, with the caption, "oh we lit". We can't blame her.

Billie Eilish has been an instant icon in fashion for her streetwear-inspired oversized silhouettes and her unapologetic disavowal of what a young, female pop star should dress and look like. Experimenting with everything from her hair — which has been green, silver, black, and seemingly every color between — to bold prints and layers of jewelry, Eilish has become the face of experimental, daring fashion.



Her recent album announcement for Happier Than Ever has come with a completely new look to usher in her new era of music. Eilish debuted a blonde bombshell, pin-up inspired aesthetic on the cover of British Vogue , where she talked about being taken advantage of as a minor (which she revealed in her achingly gorgeous new track "My Power") and the hypersexualization of young girls in the industry. Eilish's new era seems to be one of taking control of her image and sexuality in a new way and on her own terms , and we love to see it.

Amanda Gorman is the newest star on the list, but has become a household name in her short time in the spotlight. The Inaugural Poet quickly became a star after performing her poem "The Hill We Climb" at Biden's Inauguration, which led to a spot at the Super Bowl and a deal with IMG.



The 23-year-old poet is focused on using her newfound fame to spotlight Blackness and on being a face for representation. She was recently on the cover of Vogue wearing an African-inspired printed dress by Off-White designer Virgil Abloh for the May 2021 issue of the magazine.

Her Prada headband and yellow coat were the fashion highlight of the Inauguration, and every one of her looks since then has proven her worthy of the Met Gala.

After the announcement, Gorman tweeted at the other co-hosts what we're all thinking: "See you soon legends."

This year's event will undoubtedly be smaller and more intimate (read: exclusive), but the co-chairs make us excited to see how the event embraces and influences the post-pandemic era of fashion and culture.

