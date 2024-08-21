Ladies and gentlemen … she got him. This weekend, Deuxmoi broke the news: Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn are dating.









This is like when your most delusional friend actually lands the thing they’ve been making insane scenarios about. Or when the most embarrassing person you know pops up in a functioning relationship. This is proof that if they can do it, anyone can. And the lore with the pop hitmaker and the Stranger Things star is so deep that I can’t help but wish this odd couple well.

If you aren’t chronically online with a brain that’s merely a Rolodex of pop culture facts (it’s getting to be a problem for me — my obsession with Deuxmoi’s Sunday Spotteds has eaten up years of my life at this point and don’t even get me started on my screen time), here’s the rundown on their lore — which started two years ago.

It might seem like a millennium has passed since the last season of the Netflix smash hit Stranger Things dropped, but it's only been two years. With the season’s release, Quinn shot to popularity as the lovable outcast Eddie. Doja Cat was one of many admirers, brazenly tweeting that she thought he was “fine as sh*t.”

The since-deleted tweet is the first record of their courtship. It’s her version of Gatsby throwing a party in hopes that Daisy will attend. She was shooting her shot. It feels crazy that Doja Cat — a viral superstar who inspired a song by none other than other British heartthrob Central Cee — pulls the same tactics as I do by posting strategic Instagram stories. Celebs really are just like us.

However, for a minute there, it looked like the two would never get to this point. In her quest to get her man, Doja didn’t stop at a tweet. She slid into the DMs … of Quinn’s 17-year-old costar, Noah Schnapp.

“Noah can you tell Joseph to hit me up,” Doja asked Schnapp. “Wait no. does he have a gf?” Of course, as a 17-year-old, Noah Schnapp immediately posted this message on TikTok. Despite the familiar tone of her message, it turns out the two didn’t know each other at all — so why was Doja asking him for favors? And asking a teenage boy to be your matchmaker, especially one who barely had any scenes with Quinn, is a strange move — the things we do for love.









This weird moment obviously went viral and resulted in a short feud between Schnapp and the “ Say So ” star. Doja accused the teenager of “bullying” her, calling it “degrading,” “exploitative,” and “super embarrassing.” However, after a few TikToks and livestream rants, Schnapp claimed everything was “all good” between them.

We all thought that was the end of it — until recently, when Quinn and Doja Cat were seen strolling arm-in-arm around London. Talk about the long game.













It seems the songstress has been cozying around with the Hawkins heartthrob for weeks. I mean, who would have thought that the brooding, mysterious Eddie Munson from Stranger Things and the bold, boundary-pushing Doja Cat would make such an iconic pair? But you know what they say - opposites attract, and these two are proof that you can manifest anything.

Fans have even started referencing that original tweet to manifest their own dreams — from other celebrities to jobs and even “Mike Faist employment” by calling them “fine as sh*t.” If it worked for Doja, universe, just know I think a Challengers sequel would be fine as sh*t.

A London boy and a pop princess, coming together to create pop culture magic — we’ve seen this story before. Let’s hope this pairing lasts. But even if it doesn't, the two have started a movement that the internet is calling “ London Boy Fall .”









From Tom Holland and Zendaya to Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge — plus Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal (yes, we know he’s Irish but the two have been cozying it up around London) — I’m looking up flights to London as we speak.

What’s next for the two stars, time can only tell. Quinn is about to set off on his press tour for Gladiator II (and filming Stranger Things 5 , I hope), but the two of them are enjoying a London summer while ushering up London Boy Fall.