You might know her from her viral "Moooo" music video about being a cow, but Doja Cat has a strong catalogue of catchy songs.
With her two smash hits "Say So" and "Juicy" rising up in the charts, Doja Cat is here to stay. With witty word play and cutting commentary, here are the top ten Doja Cat verses that are just straight fire.
10. "Cookie Jar"
Doja Cat holding her treat
He call me Oreo, break it and lick the flavor off,
It's my modern life, make me wanna find some Rocko nig
F*ck talkin', she record that, Pokémon Go, you Snorlax
You won't get these sweets again, like Violet, you childish
These explicit verses from Doja Cat's song about being a snack reference four bomb things: the classic Oreo cookie, the iconic 90's cartoon "Rocko's Modern Life," the addictive Pokemon app, and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. We can't help but stan, since she gave homage to the pillars of pop culture and our 90s childhood.
9. "Rules"
Doja Cat bringing some snake action in her "Rules" music video
Wanna shake that ass
I'ma do this sh*t in slow motion
Look at me like I'm alien
B*itch, I'm f*cking reptilian
You have to love that Doja Cat references Mystikal's "Shake Ya Ass" and Juvenile's "Slow Motion" from the golden era of the early 2000s. But what impresses most in this song is Doja throwing some conspiracy bars. Apparently, celebs, high ranking politicians, and world leaders are actually from an alien reptilian race that are able to shape-shift and control the world. Haven't you seen Justin Bieber's "reptilian" video?
8. "Moo"
Classic Doja Cat snapshot of her 2018 viral "Moo" music video
Milkshake brings all the boys to the farm
And they're like, it's better than yours
Damn right, it's better than yours
I can treat you, but I have to charge
It's not just the fact that Doja references Kelis' fire song "Milkshake," but a milkshake is also...wait for it...dairy. It just fits so seamlessly.
7. "No Police"
Doja Cat's cover art for her 2014 debut album
Like, all these bars, no police
Whee-ooh whee-ooh, whee-ooh whee-ooh
He calls me copper tone
Smoking ultraviolet
We turn off the phone
I'm in autopilot
Make that disappear
Mr. Copperfield
As Doja Cat makes clear in her songs, she also likes to smoke weed so it makes sense she talks about smoking ultraviolet and just vibing in "autopilot". the fact that she references renowned magician/illusionist David Copperfield in a song about bars but no police (meaning her verses) is a nice touch considering Copperfield has done plenty of illusions and tricks with chains/shackles. Doja has a talent for referencing popular figures way past her time (she's only 24!).
6. "Streets"
Doja Cat looking like a queen in her Vevo Live session of "Streets"
When other chickens tryna get in my coop
'Cause you're a one in a million, there ain't no man like you
Send your location, come through
Another pop culture reference to the late singer Aaliyah. One of her hits was a song titled "One in a Million" (which is also the title of her sophomore album) which discussed the topic of love and commitment. The line about the chickens and coop is hilarious since Doja is comparing her love interest to a rooster -- there's no room for other chickens or ladies. Of course, the line about sending the location is a throwback to R&B/pop singer Khalid's "Location."
5. "All Nighter"
Doja Cat feelin' herself in this edgy, denim look
Practice, knee-deep in your tactic
Back it up, beep beep, no U-Haul
Tossed salad, no cheese, no croutons
Said it don't taste cheap, no coupon
Doja has plenty of dirty lyrics and this one just walks the line of extremely explicit and hilarious. From the "Beep Beep" line as she backs it up (with no U-Haul) for her partner, to the notion of a tossed salad. Basically, Doja Cat wants y'all to know she's high quality and delicious if you catch my drift.
4. "Addiction"
"Addiction" is from Doja Cat's newest album "Hot Pink"
We could get that white girl lit like Madonna
Bitch, I ain't Gwen but this shit is bananas
It's only right that Doja Cat references the Queen of Pop herself Madonna when she's talking about getting white girl wasted. Madonna did release a song titled "Bitch I'm Madonna" where she's just dancing and partying all night with every celeb— even Beyonce! The line about shit getting crazy calls for that flawless Gwen Stefani feature. I think we can all agree that "Hollaback Girl" helped us all spell bananas.
3. "Tia Tamera" Ft. Rico Nasty
Doja Cat and Rico Nasty having fun in the "Tia Tamera" music video
Cheese like pizzeria, have a seat bitch, please, Ikea
From the Westside like Maria, I'm hot like grits, Madea
Beat the pussy up call PETA, I rock the boat like Aaliyah
West Side Story, IKEA, Tyler Perry's iconic Madea character, and singer Aaliyah are an odd combo but the rhyme is priceless and pretty accurate considering Doja Cat is making bank, from the west side (born and raised in LA), and up and coming or "hot" now. She's "rocked the boat" with minor controversies and even gets a little political with PETA. It's a nice touch since Doja loves and has cats in real life. Not to mention, the song title is a reference to celeb twins Tia and Tamera Mowry and, according to Doja, her big boobs. Only Doja Cat can sing about her assets in such memorable fashion.
2. "Cyber Sex"
Doja Cat petting her kitty in her "Cyber Sex" music video
We freak on the cam
Love at first sight, just a link to the 'Gram
Met him on Tinder, he just swiped left on bitches
And he don't even scroll through Insta
'Less he going through my pictures
You a creep, I saw you on Dateline
You ain't gettin pussy, you fucking a A.I
Huh-oh, what a time to be alive
Living in the future, blinging on my hotline
This Doja Cat song about sexting is truly underrated. In this day and age, technology is vital to a healthy dating life. The lines talking about Instagram, Tinder, and freaking on camera is on point considering that we all send pics (not to mention the high probability you'll get nudes pretty quickly once you match online). Talking about creeps like the ones on Dateline news and the whole A.I. argument is straight fire. The Drake "hotline bling" reference in regards to Doja's line going off in this digital age is just *chef's kiss*. Not to mention, she includes Facetime in her song when she talks about head. I mean, it's a banger all around, no pun intended.
1. "Juicy"
Doja Cat and all her juicy fruits
He beg for that, I bend and snap
She keep it juicy just for papi, call me Buffy with the body
I just slipped into my savage and come over like a walkie
Like her song about her boobs, "Juicy" discusses Doja's other assets—her ass. What is there not to love? Doja sings about Legally Blonde with her bend and snap line which we all know is a tactic to get a guy's attention. If that's not enough nostalgia, Doja brings up Buffy the Vampire Slayer cause Doja is slayin' with her curvy body that she keeps thick or "juicy" for her man. But the Crème de la crème is the fact that Doja Cat slips into Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie to come over to his place like a "walkie." What do we say when we talk on a walkie? We say "over."
Needless to say, you should be proud to stan a quirky, confident, and talented queen like Amala Zandile Dlamini—the one and only Doja Cat.
Doja Cat showing off her ASS-ets flawlessly