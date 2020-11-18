This Slept On Indie Game Deserves to Be Game of the Year
There can only be one champion
While this year has been a lackluster time to be alive and general disappointment in almost every regard, this year's gaming experience has been one of the saving graces of 2020.
With new consoles and a handful of new games freshly released, 2020 has been filled with some of the greatest gaming experiences in recent memory. But Geoff Keighley's highly anticipated game-of-the-year award ceremony is closing in, and in the end, only one game can truly be crowned champion.
While there remain a ton of different categories for games to get recognized and awarded, the full list of which is here, here are the nominees for the highly coveted Game of the Year award.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
An obvious heavy hitting contender for GOTY, Animal Crossing: New Horizons arrived at the perfect time. As COVID-19 crippled the country and forced us all indoors, New Horizons breathed new life into us, as it gave us a way to build a life for ourselves that was safe, content, and easy.
Animal Crossing's simplistic gameplay was therapeutic in a profound sense, the character and house deigns cute yet extremely open-ended and trendy. Not to mention, it gave us a way to be with our friends and family and for a while was the sole reason to get out of bed in the morning. It once again proved that Nintendo is still very much at the peak of its craft.
Doom Eternal
The sequel to the excellent Doom reboot of 2016, Doom Eternal came as a shock to many when it was announced as a GOTY contender, with many players divided on whether the sequel's gameplay changes were too drastic. Regardless, the game was a blast to play, as are most releases in the Doom franchise, so it's nice to see that hard work recognized.
The Last of Us 2
The Last of Us 2 had been one of the most highly anticipated sequels in recent memory, and it definitely did not disappoint. The game has been rightfully nominated for a whopping 10 awards this year, including Best Direction, Best Music, and Best Performance.
The game is positively magnetic, offering a complex narrative unlike anything ever seen in a video game. It is almost guaranteed that The Last of Us 2 will take home at least one of these awards this year, and we wouldn't be surprised if it was GOTY.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake
A gorgeous remake of probably the best JRPG ever created, it should surprise no one that FF7R is included on this list. Vastly improved gameplay mechanics, a haunting retelling of FF7's timeless story, all wrapped in a gorgeous, vivid open world setting with stellar graphics. FF7 is definitely in the running for GOTY, and we hope it wins at least one other award along the way.
Want to READ MORE?
The 9 Best JRPGs of the PS1 Era
The 9 Best JRPGs of the PS2 Era
The 9 Best JRPGs of the PS3 Era
The 9 Best JRPGs of the PS4 Era
Ghost of Tsushima
Another highly anticipated release this year, Ghost of Tsushima turned out to be an absolute powerhouse. Sporting next level graphics, a complex story and quick-paced samurai gameplay, this game was one of the only good moments of 2020. It may not have the staying power to beat out certified classics like The Last of Us 2, but the level of detail in this game is so intricate that it deserves all the praise it's gotten along the way.
Hades
Undoubtedly one of the most slept on games of 2020, Hades was a force to be reckoned with. With quick paced and addictive gameplay, surprisingly versatile character development, brilliant writing and voice work, and breathtaking animation, it would be amazing if this gem would be crowned the GOTY victor, even if you're not a fan of indie games.
The Worst Animal Crossing Villagers, Ranked
If you really want to get an Animal Crossing player passionate, ask them which villager they hate the most.
Ask any Animal Crossing: New Horizons player which villager is their favorite and they'll probably tell you about a cute, cuddly animal who says sweet things and sends nice gifts (or possibly Roald, the chubby penguin who loves working out).
Roald is the best villager, no question.Nintendo
But if you really want to get an Animal Crossing player passionate, ask them which villager they hate the most. As it turns out, in a game filled to the brim with relaxation and joy, there's still a surprising amount of room for hatred, and all of it is directed at the absolute bottom-tier villagers who move into your perfect town with their ugly appearances and garbage personalities to turn your animal utopia into a rancid dump.
- "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" Has All the QoL Improvements ... ›
- Did Nintendo Create COVID-19 to Make "Animal Crossing: New ... ›
- People Are Going on Dates in the "Animal Crossing: New Horizons ... ›
- Animal Crossing New Horizons Is a Blueprint for Functional ... ›
- Raymond the Smug Cat and the Dark Underbelly of Animal Crossing - Popdust ›
- AOC Is Playing Animal Crossing & Responded to a Trump Troll - Popdust ›
- Nintendo Switch Games to Play in Quarantine While You Wait for the Next Day in "Animal Crossing" - Popdust ›
- The 7 Fastest Ways to Earn Bells on "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" - Popdust ›
- Leif and Redd Bring High Culture to Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Popdust ›
- The Top 5 Worst Songs of 2020 (So Far) - Popdust ›
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the best Animal Crossing game ... ›
- Top 10 Best Animal Crossing Villagers, Ranked ›
- List of Villagers Based on Popularity ›
- The 10 Cutest Villagers From Animal Crossing, Ranked | Game Rant ›
- The 10 Weirdest Villagers From Animal Crossing, Ranked | TheGamer ›
- Animal Crossing Villager Species TIER LIST! - YouTube ›
“Bring Back Manly Men”: Harry Styles and 10 Male Musicians Challenging Gender Norms
Someone tell Candace Owens that Harry Styles is not the first man to wear a dress...
When Vogue magazine debuted their 2020 December issue, audiences were surprised to find a gowned Harry Styles on the cover.
The first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue, Harry Styles is the picture of cool. Captured by Tyler Mitchell, whose career shot to prominence after being hand picked by Beyonce to shoot her September 2018 cover, Harry Styles wears an elaborate blue Gucci gown designed by his friend and frequent collaborator, Gucci's Alessandro Michele.
Young Thug<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTYwMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NTEyMjE1Mn0.2nxDWu61fTaFlhB4B99WZRq0YrVLZfRVpihWGpcjOzg/img.jpg?width=980" id="6bb6d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1620b74d7a4498078f83c48c82d9f52e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Young Thug" />
Album cover for Young Thug's mixtape "Jeffery"<p>Young Thug is not interested in stereotypes. If he were, he would not have sported a pastel purple Alessandro Trincone dress on the cover of his 2016 mixtape, "Jeffery."</p> <p>The <a href="https://genius.com/a/young-thug-addresses-his-jeffery-dress-on-just-how-it-is" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">story goes </a>that Thugger saw the dress in New York and, in a case of love at first sight, immediately wanted it for his cover. He has since joked that he had to wear the gown to conceal the AK-47 he had hidden beneath it, so one thing is clear: Traditionally feminine clothing is not a threat to Young Thug's gangster image. </p><br>His willingness to play with gender expectations has become part of his overall brand. His "Jeffery" frock was neither his first nor last time in a dress, having posed in Gucci for <a href="https://www.dazeddigital.com/music/article/25802/1/young-thug-eccentric-in-chief" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Dazed</em></a> in 2015 and in a <a href="https://youtu.be/-ymE6dUF98Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">2016 Calvin Klein campaign</a>, he said, "There's no such thing as gender."
Lil Uzi Vert<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTYxMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDc0MjI1OH0.n3MtslC9LP3a05OcMJD4hhA529LnSWUt3IUdbgEtL7w/img.jpg?width=980" id="09a10" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="55472ae9cdebf66d0a6be936c66e40fc" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Lil Uzi Vert" />
Lil Uzi Vert at the 2019 Thom Browne Thanksgving football game<p>Another member of the new school of semi-psychedelic, rock-influenced rap, Lil Uzi Vert is enigmatic and eccentric, like all great rock stars. And like all great rock stars, he's not afraid to take risks with his look.</p> <p>From his signature purple hair to his painted nails and studded accessories, Lil Uzi was a perfect choice for the 2019 <a href="https://www.thombrowne.com/us/sets/thanksgiving-football-collection" target="_blank">Thom Browne Thanksgiving football game</a>, where models and fashion icons dressed in the brand's apparel for a photo-ready sporting game. Uzi himself sported a suit, tie, and skirt, grinning through the game like the definition of fashion and play.</p>
A$AP Rocky<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTYxMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwOTQ1NDgyOX0.PRyFvtqwXAjp3qjBZ5XhxgilzWgMkH8U9GArZ19Fpc4/img.jpg?width=980" id="e645f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c5aa19a447f8765e830322c5a8a5c374" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="A$AP Rocky" />
A$AP Rocky in Gucci<p><strong></strong>The ultimate pretty boy of rap, A$AP Rocky has been called the "Rihanna of Men," the highest compliment in our book. Since he's a self-proclaimed "<a href="https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=F6VfsJ7LAlE&list=PLkKCXidl9R7C1J3KWA273uJl2ig2LKQ1_&index=20&t=0s" target="_blank">Fashion Killa</a>," I like to attribute Rocky's unapologetically daring fashion to being a New York City native.</p><p>From the outset of his career, the darling of the A$AP Mob has established himself as an innovator of men's fashion. From frequent florals to pairing a shirt-dress with Timbs, this innovation comes from a place of boundary pushing.</p>His latest aesthetic is one he's coined "Babushka Boi." Adorned in floral silk Gucci scarves and robes, he has <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BpwlZ18Dp4L/?utm_source=ig_embed" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">said</a>: "I'm encouraging all guys to wear babushkas from here on out. Silk gang, silk city." And with <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bsc6tU9lH9M/?utm_source=ig_embed" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Frank Ocean taking his advice on Instagram</a>, who are we to argue?
Lil Nas X<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTYxNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1OTY2NTI5OH0.WOftIzI3-Ym-aBmCawutQwhCMm6GWX4myANppbGf5gk/img.jpg?width=980" id="1f75d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a2ac6c12b8b55fec53d429d1d359c245" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Lil Nas X" />
Lil Nas X dressed as Nicki Minaj in "Super Bass"<p>Lil Nas X did not come onto the scene quietly and has not been quiet since. For that, we are eternally grateful. Rising to immediate superstardom following the controversy of his rap-country track "<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2Ov5jzm3j8" target="_blank">Old Town Road</a>," he made his red carpet season debut wearing a hot pink Versace leather cowboy suit to the Grammys and a silver sequined suit to the VMAs, complete with heels and a lace trimmed blouse.</p><p>A career launched by boundary pushing and criticism, Lil Nas X has not let public opinion deter his self expression. His recent Halloween costume is a testament to his all-in attitude, despite what the Internet might have to say. </p><p>Dressed in an exact replica of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" jumpsuit and posing in front of an elaborate background, Nas donned full prosthetics and Nicki's signature blonde and pink aesthetic to do the riskiest thing of all: come out as a Barb.</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
Yungblud<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTYyMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTQ4NjE2M30.FKCP3zkbL75edvIr3SPe9bu9uxulsYNnIs3ln_zRNPk/img.jpg?width=980" id="bc57a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f72f94479dfd65a553ce9224ef58b343" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Yungblud" /><p>Another member of Gen Z, Yungblud is a certified punk rocker whose aesthetic frequently draws from the classic punk scene: <a href="https://youtu.be/4n-E0e7LH90" target="_blank">black eyeliner</a>, black nails, black hair, and the occasional black dress.</p> <p>From fashion editorials to the stage, Yungblud doesn't reserve his gender non-conforming looks for red carpets or photoshoots. He often jumps onto stage for one of his high-energy sets in a LBD and lipstick, making it a frequent part of his image and his no-care attitude.</p> <p>With the last generation of pop-punk having been criticized for frequent sexism, it's refreshing to see a prominent member of its resurgence bringing with him a clear message of dismantling gender norms.</p>
Bad Bunny<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTYyMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMDYyODQyOH0.SZ_JQly-_D4xMbZhy8wHLHe7eKsYq3o3oTxeVyXUve8/img.jpg?width=980" id="ef102" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f8f5872537bc28f84ddc2e6805d40b60" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Bad Bunny" />
Bad Bunny on Jimmy Fallon 2020<p>Known for his genre-bending sound, <a href="https://www.popdust.com/who-is-bad-bunnys-very-normal-girlfriend-2645443006.html" target="_blank">Bad Bunny is playful and whimsical in all aspects of his art</a>, but all with precise intention. His music often denounces toxic masculinity, and he has called it part of his platform to be an ally to the queer Latinx community in particular.</p><p>Part of his allyship translates to personally embodying his values, breaking barriers of gender as much as he can. Recently, he went full drag in his music video for 'Yo Perreo Sola,' a song about a woman who doesn't need company to dance.</p><p>He also made a strong statement for trans rights on Jimmy Fallon in February, wearing a skirt and a T-shirt which read, "Mataron a Alexa, no a un hombre con falda," — "They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt." The shirt refers to the media's misgendering of an Afro-Latinx trans woman who had recently been murdered.</p><p>Bad Bunny exemplifies the ways in which some male celebrities are choosing to use fashion not just as a sphere of play, but also as an arena for protest.</p>
Jaden Smith<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTYyMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTgzMDU2M30.uhVW84kwUZNqcJsHl6OAKpkuIJMCfFEcpnr1UhUgjwE/img.jpg?width=980" id="29b79" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="236a51ca8472beb8867999a1fa9be0b0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jaden Smith" />
Jaden Smith for Louis Vuitton Women's 2016<p>No contemporary artist exemplifies this more than Jaden Smith, whose whole brand could have been centered around his identity as Will Smith's son, but is instead focused on his … strangeness.</p> <p>From esoteric tweets to famous girlfriends, Jaden Smith has made a name for himself in the media since he was a pre-teen. However, he has always used his platform to speak to a larger message.</p> <p>After being vocal about shopping in the 'woman's' section and wearing skirts to Coachella, he appeared in a campaign for Louis Vuitton's 2016 women's campaign. He's been very vocal about why: First, he likes dresses. But mostly, he wants to use his relative privilege to be part of creating a new world with new conceptions of gender.</p> <p>On <a href="https://twitter.com/jaden" target="_blank">Twitter</a>, he said, "I'm taking the brunt of it so that later on, my kids and the next generations of kids will all think that certain things are normal that weren't expected before my time."</p> <p>Jaden's generational perspective calls back to the innovators in music before his time, who bore the brunt of it then.</p>
Freddie Mercury<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTYyNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NjIxMjMxNn0.CU4Qjqb_mkvAvCRxF6Tpw8zhVrYZbvXWRBo65Kywul8/img.jpg?width=980" id="5018b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="45e74daaf9e6d673e4e731a9fb63f797" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Queen" />
Queen for the "I Want to Break Free" Video<p>Of gender non-conforming boundary pushing, Freddie Mercury is a clear icon. His career surrounded by much press and speculation, Mercury's defiant stage persona often instigated the media. But this didn't deter him.</p>In one of Queen's most controversial music videos, "<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4Mc-NYPHaQ&feature=youtu.be" target="_blank">I Want to Break Free</a>," the whole band appears in drag as British housewives, a spoof of the long-time British soap opera <em>Coronation Street</em>. The video was banned in America by MTV.
David Bowie<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTYyOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNDY1NDI1M30.1rQaMkdFfIGlItXgmBtJE_hZT29oAN9zqQNizXJEGec/img.jpg?width=980" id="f1e8b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3fcebdced7cd946c075c17e540135c17" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="David Bowie" />
Alternate cover for David Bowie's "The Man Who Sold the World"<p>Another old-school British icon was David Bowie, whose cast of personas was routinely pushing boundaries. On the cover of his third album, <em><a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Man_Who_Sold_the_World_(album)" target="_blank">The Man Who Sold the World</a></em>, Bowie was pictured in a dress designed by Michael Fish, a mainstay in bold '60s design.</p><p>Harry Styles has been long vocal about his love and admiration for Bowie, citing him as a major aesthetic and musical inspiration in his <em>Vogue</em> interview.</p><p>"I think with music it's so important to evolve," Harry says, "and that extends to clothes and videos and all that stuff. That's why you look back at David Bowie with Ziggy Stardust or the Beatles and their different eras—that fearlessness is super inspiring."</p>
Prince<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTY0NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NTc4NTUwMn0.xoHmzz7_D5-sDnypToDiy2RidId_x6beAcH3D1RQe3U/img.jpg?width=980" id="db130" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="86b3464e8b1362a1b1d9dd8f1af1f8b0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>And to embody fearlessness as a male musician playing with aesthetic presentation is to harken back to the blueprint: <a href="https://www.popdust.com/prince-1889137267.html" target="_blank">Prince</a>.</p> <p>Prince's widespread appeal is not one wrought out of easy-to-digest aesthetics or musical significance. Prince was actively political, actively experimental, and <a href="https://www.popdust.com/remembering-prince-who-dissolved-gender-and-redefined-star-power-2645786981.html?share_id=5481063utm_content=Popdust" target="_blank">fearlessly unapologetic</a>.</p>
- 28 Swoon-Worthy Photos of One Direction's Harry Styles - Popdust ›
- One Direction's Harry Styles Outed In Curious Case of Closet ... ›
- Harry Styles Releases New "Golden" Music Video - Popdust ›
- Harry Styles in a Tutu Isn't "Performative Femininity" - Popdust ›