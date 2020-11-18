While this year has been a lackluster time to be alive and general disappointment in almost every regard, this year's gaming experience has been one of the saving graces of 2020.

With new consoles and a handful of new games freshly released, 2020 has been filled with some of the greatest gaming experiences in recent memory. But Geoff Keighley's highly anticipated game-of-the-year award ceremony is closing in, and in the end, only one game can truly be crowned champion.

While there remain a ton of different categories for games to get recognized and awarded, the full list of which is here, here are the nominees for the highly coveted Game of the Year award.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons An obvious heavy hitting contender for GOTY, Animal Crossing: New Horizons arrived at the perfect time. As COVID-19 crippled the country and forced us all indoors, New Horizons breathed new life into us, as it gave us a way to build a life for ourselves that was safe, content, and easy. Animal Crossing's simplistic gameplay was therapeutic in a profound sense, the character and house deigns cute yet extremely open-ended and trendy. Not to mention, it gave us a way to be with our friends and family and for a while was the sole reason to get out of bed in the morning. It once again proved that Nintendo is still very much at the peak of its craft.

Doom Eternal The sequel to the excellent Doom reboot of 2016, Doom Eternal came as a shock to many when it was announced as a GOTY contender, with many players divided on whether the sequel's gameplay changes were too drastic. Regardless, the game was a blast to play, as are most releases in the Doom franchise, so it's nice to see that hard work recognized.

The Last of Us 2 The Last of Us 2 had been one of the most highly anticipated sequels in recent memory, and it definitely did not disappoint. The game has been rightfully nominated for a whopping 10 awards this year, including Best Direction, Best Music, and Best Performance. The game is positively magnetic, offering a complex narrative unlike anything ever seen in a video game. It is almost guaranteed that The Last of Us 2 will take home at least one of these awards this year, and we wouldn't be surprised if it was GOTY.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake A gorgeous remake of probably the best JRPG ever created, it should surprise no one that FF7R is included on this list. Vastly improved gameplay mechanics, a haunting retelling of FF7's timeless story, all wrapped in a gorgeous, vivid open world setting with stellar graphics. FF7 is definitely in the running for GOTY, and we hope it wins at least one other award along the way.

Ghost of Tsushima Another highly anticipated release this year, Ghost of Tsushima turned out to be an absolute powerhouse. Sporting next level graphics, a complex story and quick-paced samurai gameplay, this game was one of the only good moments of 2020. It may not have the staying power to beat out certified classics like The Last of Us 2, but the level of detail in this game is so intricate that it deserves all the praise it's gotten along the way.