Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are Expecting Their First Child, And It's Already Hotter Than You'll Ever Be

If you've been considering having a beautiful, Instagram-famous baby during self-isolation, don't even bother. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid beat you to the punch.
Vulture reports that the 25-year-old model and former hottest member of One Direction are expecting their first child together. Apparently, "family sources" have confirmed that Hadid is about 20 weeks along and doesn't know the sex of the baby yet. But does it matter? Boy or girl, this baby has the genes of two of the world's most beautiful people, and is sure to stunt on us all in due time. Imagine those cheek bones, those cupid-bow lips, that ethnic ambiguity! In a culture that robs beautiful, famous children of their childhoods through paparazzi harassment, sexualization, and criticism in the media, this baby is sure to be one of the MOST harassed and MOST sexualized of all! Look out Kardashian-West children, the Malik-Hadid infant is coming for your crown!
Gigi and Zayn are currently in self-isolation with the Hadid family—including internationally renowned model and Gigi's sister, Bella Hadid—on the family's Pennsylvania farm. It's very important that this baby is only exposed to extremely beautiful, rich people while in utero, so the forced isolation comes at an ideal time for Hadid and Malik. Nothing on social media indicates that the couple is expecting a child, but its not unlikely that they're waiting to announce the news in a fittingly glamorous way.
Hadid and Malik first met at a party in 2015 and began dating shortly thereafter. Since then, their romance has been full of breakups and reunions, but they most recently got back together sometime in 2019. This was after a March 2018 break up that left Hadid available to date Tyler Cameron of The Bachelor for a few weeks in January 2019. But it seems Zayn and Gigi just can't stay away from each other, and the couple was back on later that month.
"Everything is great. She's super organized and I'm really not," Malik once told British Vogue in an interview. "It helps that she can get things together for me a little bit. I lean on her a lot." We hope this doesn't mean Gigi will be stuck changing all the diapers.
While all we can do is wait and see whether Hadid and Malik will confirm the rumors, in the meantime, we can at least get a slightly better idea just how hot this baby will be thanks to MakeMeBabies.com.
DAMN!