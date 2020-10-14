9 of the Best Horror Shows to Binge Watch on Netflix
From jump scares to subtle psychological terror, these series have you covered.
Horror movies are all well and good, but sometimes 90 minutes of white-knuckle terror just aren't enough.
Sometimes you want to spend hours or even days hiding behind your hands and muffling your screams as you're sucked into a terrifying realm of blood and guts and ghosts and monsters. When you're in that kind of mood, you need a TV show that can consistently deliver nightmares straight to your skull.
So if you're planning to spend this entire month leaving the lights on when you go to sleep, these nine shows, all streaming now on Netflix, are sure to get you there.
"Black Mirror"
Charlie Brooker's anthology series for Channel 4 and Netflix delves into the horrors of our technologically-driven era, extrapolating concepts like brain-computer interfaces, augmented reality, and our increasing reliance on social media into parables that range from ridiculous to vaguely haunting to deeply terrifying.
The series generally seems to take place in a near-future reality where current tensions and problems are cranked up to 11. And while the show is fairly hit or miss, when it hits it leaves you with a new and unsettling perspective on society, and memorable episodes like "Metalhead," "Men Against Fire," and "The Entire History of You," stand on their own as compelling hour-long horror films.
"Hannibal"
Based on the urbane, cannibal-killer Hannibal Lecter—from Thomas Harris's series of suspense novels—Hannibal follows Mads Mikkelson delivering a chilling performance in the titular role and Hugh Dancy as disturbed FBI consultant Will Graham.
Over three seasons of twists, misdirects, murder, and cooking sequences that are equal parts appetizing and nauseating, they engage in psychological battle as Dr. Lecter, a renowned psychologist, "assists" and evades law enforcement. Creator Bryan Fuller (Dead Like Me, American Gods) brings his visual flare to the horror genre in this tense and beautifully disturbing series.
"The Walking Dead"
Back in 2010 zombies were all the rage
virus. In that stretch between 2007's hilarious Zombieland and 2013's disappointing adaptation of World War Z, the draw of zombie content was strong, and no media has capitalized on that draw as much as AMC's adaptation of the comic series The Walking Dead.
While zombie content has generally fallen out of popular culture, the walking dead has kept going for 10 seasons, focusing less on the threat of animate corpses than on the survivors learning to live in a post-apocalypse—though always with a background of truly horrifying corpses walking around trying to eat everyone.
"The Twilight Zone"
Rod Serling's classic 1959 anthology series is generally more thought-provoking than it is horrifying. Each episode takes on a mind-bending concept with an all-star cast.
And while modern viewers may even find the old-school effects and excessively earnest dialogue cheesy, if you're willing to engage with ideas like the tiny tyrant in "It's a Good Life," and performances like William Shatner's portrayal of a man driven to madness in Nightmare at 20,000 Feet, the show can be genuinely disturbing.
"Penny Dreadful"
Showtime's Penny Dreadful, starring Eva Green (Casino Royale) and Timothy Dalton (Hot Fuzz), ran for three seasons, bringing new life to classic gothic horror stories from the 19th century, including Frankenstein, Dracula, and The Portrait of Dorian Grey. The series is known for its heightened approach to the macabre and grotesque and for its excellent acting and cinematography.
"Bates Motel"
There are few characters as iconic to the genre of cinematic horror as Norman Bates from Alfred Hitchcock's 1960's classic Psycho: the soft-spoken proprietor of the Bates Motel who murders his victims while inhabited by the persona of his overbearing mother, Norma.
The movie played up common stigmas at the time, treating mental illness and queer-coding as fundamentally frightening character traits. While it could be argued that such outdated tropes would be better left in the trash heap of history, A&E's Bates Motel took a different approach, building a backstory over five seasons for how Norman and Norma developed such a twisted, co-dependent relationship—a relationship that Norman couldn't let go of even after his mother's death...
"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"
For fans of the '90s sitcom Sabrina the teenage Witch, the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is hardly recognizable. While all the familiar characters—from Zelda and Hilda to Harvey and Salem—the show takes a much darker approach to witchcraft, with Satan, demons, witch hunters, and murder galore.
The show also tackles social issues like class divides and the challenges faced by trans teenagers who can't afford to transition—all through the lens of supernatural horror. The final set of eight episodes are set to premiere in late 2020.
"American Horror Story"
The FX series American Horror Story, from the producing team of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk (Glee, Pose, Nip/Tuck) has been running since 2011 with an anthology format. Each season has its own arc, paying homage to particular settings and subgenres within horror—from cults to covens to haunted houses and asylums.
The format allows the creators to recast some of their favorite actors in a variety of roles for some truly memorable performances from Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, and others. While the heightened reality of the series frequently slips into pure absurdity, each season delivers at least a handful of deeply disturbing characters and horrific sequences. The first seven seasons are currently available on Netflix—with seasons 8 and 9 streaming on Hulu.
"The Haunting of..." Series
When Mike Flanagan's The Haunting of Hill House was released in 2018 as a miniseries, it seemed like a shame that the 10 episode story was over so quickly. Loosely based on Shirley Jackson's classic 1959 novel, the atmospheric terror and exploration of generational trauma made for compelling viewing.
But then, in October of 2020, Netflix unveiled the unofficial sequel, The Haunting of Bly Manor, based on Henry James' horror classic, The Turn of the Screw. Once again, Mike Flanagan and Netflix have delivered a gripping, subtly creepy hit just in time for Halloween binge-watching.
So just put these 9 shows in your queue and don't plan on sleeping for the next year or so.
An Alternative Halloween: Popdust's Ultimate Spooky Playlist
No "Thriller" or "Monster Mash" here.
Though we might be forbidden from attending Halloween parties this year, that doesn't mean you can't get into the spirit from the safety of your own home.
One of the best ways to usher in Halloween is with the right playlist. But, let's get real; as great as songs like "Thriller" and the "Monster Mash" can be, those songs can get a little old when replayed ad nauseum. So, we've compiled a playlist of songs that are ostensibly spooky to help get you in the witchy mood, even if you can't go out and enjoy festivities.
Alex G, “Witch”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="55814d91ca622452795c7d46a7626714"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/G40rzZOHna8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Much of the music of Alex Giannascoli, the beloved singer-songwriter known as Alex G, finds itself in abstracted stories where fantasy and reality blur together. Such is the case with "Witch," an understated highlight from Alex's acclaimed 2017 record, <em>Rocket. </em>Here, his lyrics are muddled by a chilling harpsichord solo and a screeching violin; the most discernible words are "no matter what you do / the witch burns you." The song's narrative flips the script of historical witch hunts, as if the wrongfully prosecuted were seeking revenge in their afterlife. </p>
Lizzy Mercier Descloux, “It’s You Sort Of”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="76701206305558c0351bc713955b0910"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0WtPKkCsXzY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Though born in France, the late Lizzy Mercier Descloux is an often underrated figure of New York City's no wave scene, which took place in the 1970s and '80s. Her eclectic breed of dance punk has maintained a devout cult following, particularly when it comes to her 1981 album, <em>Mambo Nassau. </em>In the midst of the album's funk and African-inspired roots is "It's You Sort Of," a jazzy tune that feels tailor-made for a classic spy movie (never mind the fact that <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uq54FzmuPuE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Descloux has covered the <em>Mission: Impossible</em> theme</a>). Complete with eerie sound effects and background vocals, "It's You Sort Of" calls to mind the curious tension of exploring a haunted house.</p>
Nina Simone, “I Put a Spell On You”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d5711c3e59fc6449e1d137c9b47ddcd3"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2UppUCB5V-w?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Ever since Jalacy "Screamin' Jay" Hawkins first wrote and released "I Put a Spell On You" in 1956, there have been too many covers to count. Though '90s kids might fondly remember the version by the fictitious Sanderson sisters from Disney's <em>Hocus Pocus, </em>Nina Simone's recording of the song takes the cake for the most enchanting of all. Simone's vocals are impossible to beat, and the minimalistic jazz instrumentation allows her voice to shine and put a spell on us all.</p>
Suicide, “Ghost Rider”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d41e8101cb3ca91332cafaa3d6d511a3"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Qn0_fDjvI_s?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Another song that's been covered and sampled often in the punk scene is "Ghost Rider," the first song off the debut album by New York duo Suicide. Inspired by the comic book character of the same name, "Ghost Rider" is a landmark song in electronic music, built off an immediately-recognizable riff that consists of just three synth notes. Though simple, the song is powerful, imparting poignant political commentary: "America is killin' its youth," Alan Vega sings, a line that was just as relevant during the song's post-war release as it is today.</p>
SPELLLING, “Haunted Water”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7b6bbf3c03ecedb382463f7e8df8adc8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FTmBdT12qNU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If her stage name alone wasn't enough of an indicator, Tia Cabral—better known as SPELLLING—has an affinity for pretty much all things occult, which is apparent in her expansive experimental music. "Haunted Water" is perhaps the most explicit example of this, featuring her own topically-relevant twist: The song is written from the perspective of the ghosts of enslaved people who died during the Atlantic slave trade. Embellished with electronic beats, off-kilter keys, and Cabral's whispery soprano, "Haunted Water" is a must-listen for modern-day witches.</p>
Siouxsie and the Banshees, “Spellbound”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="36c55a05a5502a7512bb7af131fbccc1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TjvvK-Rj0WI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Halloween is the perfect time for all of us to embrace our gothic side, and few goth icons have been as influential in both music and style as Siouxsie Sioux. One of her band's breakout songs was "Spellbound," which features lyrics that read as though Stephen King took a whack at writing a punk hit. "You hear laughter / Cracking through the walls / It sends you spinning / You have no choice," Sioux howls over thumping drums and an invigorating guitar jangle. As catchy as it might be, "Spellbound" offers a subtle taste of horror.</p>
TV On the Radio, “Wolf Like Me”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="342fc32332abe22da44e0388a0ff0107"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/j1-xRk6llh4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>One of the many bands inspired by Siouxsie and the Banshees are Brooklyn indie veterans TV On the Radio. Their early work, in particular, bears a sense of art-rock darkness, which is especially apparent in their first single, "Wolf Like Me." The rousing, anthemic song acts as a twisted ode to a jilted lover; singer Tunde Adebimpe posits himself as an insatiable werewolf. "We could jet in a stolen car / But I bet we wouldn't get too far / Before the transformation takes / And blood lust tanks and crave gets slaked," he croons. Panning out like Adebimpe's personal adaptation of "Thriller," the song evokes the equally terrifying yet exciting rush that comes with newfound love.</p>
Grimes, “Kill v. Maim”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7ccdd5f13c7f0b8910ef6c83a5fb5eb2"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/c2EJMd7ZN7w?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>A highlight from her magnum opus <em>Art Angels, </em>"Kill v. Maim" came about after Grimes felt inspired to create a song that could be used during an action sequence in a hypothetical film. She has described the song as a mix of "<em>Twilight </em>and the <em>Godfather," </em>blending violent mafia behavior with the eerie appeal of vampires. It marked Grimes's first foray into making harder-hitting music, blending her typical electronica with heavy guitars and industrial percussion. As much as movies might have contributed to the backstory of "Kill v. Maim," the end result conjures images of a haunted club where vampires, witches, and otherworldly beasts can dance together—no matter who they might've inflicted harm on earlier in the day.</p>
Radiohead, “Climbing Up the Walls”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="24000d3c9ed973ce8d792602748eb1ac"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XX4EpkR-Sp4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>English rock titans Radiohead have spent the better part of their career venturing off the beaten path of everyday music. Though many critics regard their 1997 masterpiece <em>OK Computer </em>is widely regarded as their best release, that doesn't mean the album is necessarily conventional or accessible; take "Climbing Up the Walls," an oft-overlooked song inspired by singer Thom Yorke's experience working at a psychiatric hospital. The lyrics are written from the perspective of fear itself: "Either way you turn, I'll be there / Open up your skull, I'll be there," Yorke sings in the chorus. Fleshed out with an atonal string section, "Climbing Up the Walls" is just as stunning as it is unnervingly creepy.</p>
6 2000s Rock Songs That Still Give Us Life
Here are a few times that artists took a song and absolutely ate it alive.
We all remember what emotional state we were in when we heard Hayley Williams belt her heart out on "All I Wanted."
The track's grinding guitars embellish an already forceful plea for companionship, but when the band cuts out, all that can be heard is Williams's crackling pipes: "I'll beg you nice from my knees / I could follow you to the beginning and just to relive the start."
Asking for someone's companionship is already a futile act; as intoxicating as young love is, it feels pathetic to have to ask for such a basic human necessity, to be stuck in codependency. As Williams's soaring vocals seep into a scream at the track's bridge, that layered frustration is palpable just from the sound of her voice.
"Breath" by Breaking Benjamin<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d11ac2129fafd3d6dc5a607a1b4d88ca"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qQ3qJmgktS0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Ben Burnley and the boys had already established their unique brand of soaring choruses and cutthroat metal guitars on 2004's <em>We Are Not Alone</em>. The grinding crunch on songs like "Break My Fall" and "Firefly" contrasted with sweeping and uplifting melodies fit for pop radio. </p><p>But on 2006's <em>Phobia</em>, the post-grunge icons had mastered their craft. Each song on the project sounded crisp and radio-ready thanks to the work of producer David Bendeth, who previously worked with commercial rock acts like Paramore and A Day to Remember, but<em> Phobia'</em>s deep cuts like "Topless" and "You Fight Me" were still greased up enough to maintain its classification as a grunge record. </p><p>Regardless, "Breath" was a perfect balancing act. It centered entirely around Burnley's malleable voice but still had enough grime to cater to metal-heads. The track's slow-burn build-ups are held together by sprinkles of electric guitar and a steady baseline, but Burnley's voice always remains in the driver's seat. </p><p>The song ominously builds in the first verse, and it's unclear what to expect, but when Burnley quickly explodes the band's rigid guitars elevate his anguish: "I'm going all the way, get away, please." As he takes a breath, the instruments cease, and Burnley momentarily slinks back to a mere whisper. An acoustic guitar is all we can hear as Burnely lightly coos along for a few moments of reprieve. </p><p>The song then detonates like a bomb. "Breath's" brief moment of quiet is what gives the track such a cathartic release and shows the emotional power of Burnley's shape-shifting melodies.</p>
"Fly from the Inside" by Shinedown<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cb49e13cd86280573f1556c03f769ffb"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/91AnBqTgc_Y?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Shinedown's Brent Smith remains one of rock's most gifted vocalists, and he's made countless songs with his band that have sucked the life out of us ("Beyond The Sun," "I Own You," "45," "Breaking Inside," to name a few), but "Fly From the Inside," off the band's 2003 debut <em>Leave a Whisper</em>, introduced listeners to Smith's power. </p><p>The verses sound like they could be plucked from any of the early-aughts post-grunge catalog, but Smith belts the song's chorus with a sense of urgency, as if he really had "found a way to steal the sun from the sky." By the time Smith hits the track's high-pitched peak, it's clear that Shinedown isn't any other post-grunge band and that they have a gift for translating powerful emotions of self-actualization into song. Their knack for power ballads would go on to define <a href="https://www.popdust.com/brent-smith-shinedown-popdust-interview-2636629603.html" target="_self">their still thriving career two decades later.</a></p>
"Through the Iris" by 10 Years<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e7a1cf423b562eed9ecbea517ea2e9e1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jmL7cSgQD3s?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>10 Years often gets a bad rep among post-grunge affiliates as being that one early-aughts grunge act that never quite reached the heights of their contemporaries. Still, it's worth noting that they've remained a steady rock group and have continued to churn out compelling grunge records in recent years, despite waning in public favor.</p><p>Either way, on "Wasteland," the world was introduced to the charismatic Jesse Hasek, whose ear for melody was driven by his moving and angelic voice. When placed alongside the band's thick metal backdrop, Hasek conveyed a vast range of emotions amongst a relatively one-sided genre. </p><p>He yearns for environmental accountability on "Wasteland" in a way that shows both desperation and frustration. "I will not hide you through this, I want you to help," he cries out, pleading for compassion as he simultaneously grabs our throats.</p><p>On "Through the Iris," he sounds just as distraught, but then snaps into a soaring chorus,and sounds almost as if he's about to cry: "False perceptions that brought forth these questions of truth, love, and hope." The sentiment of questioning religion is powerful enough, but Hasek's haunting vocal performance adds another layer to a complex question he doesn't have an answer to. "Just please hold on," he cries out.</p>
"This Is How I Disappear" by My Chemical Romance<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="314815c80d96100e29512beec273eaf9"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nzRy5hDghSg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While <em>The Black Parade</em> would go on to define a generation, "This Is How I Disappear" remains a deep cut from the project that <em>Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge</em>-affiliates gravitated to almost immediately. For the most part, the band had embellished their Goth sound with pop melodies and grandiose theatrics, but "This Is How I Disappear" seemed like an ode to the garage-like metal they left behind. The song offered a reckless and chaotic lead-in, with Gerard Way's voice sounding particularly seething and the manic, unforgiving guitars choking the near life out of listeners.</p><p>It can sometimes be hard to hear when the verse ends, and the chorus begins because of how corrosive it all sounds; but, when the song dissolves into madness at the bridge, Gerard Way's vocals break down into agonized screams as his band thrashes around him. As absolute chaos ensues, the band reels it all in, and fantastic drum work by Bob Bryar welcomes the final chorus. "This Is How I Disappear" is an all-consuming experience.</p>
Love/Hate Heartbreak by Halestorm<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5137a7d41c7755ee81bc89c02b78fa68"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/x7n0iizglK0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Halestorm's Lizzy Hale breathes fire. As one of Metal's greatest singers, her versatility as a vocalist was shown in full form on 2009's "Love/Hate Heartbreak." Her scratchy grumbles in the song's verse give way to an anthemic and sweeping chorus. Hale can change her register on a dime and goes to extraordinary heights on "Love/Hate Heartbreak" to convey the angst of love in a way a guy never could. While a rock vocalist at heart, her ear for pop melodies was uncanny, and her fusion of the two has forever defined her career.</p>
"I've Got All This Ringing In My Ears And None On My Fingers" by Fall Out Boy<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="70c584ecffec6ea729f68745ef3b9a9a"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/k3b1Ahzy0MI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While <em>Infinity on High</em> churned out multiple life-altering emo hits, the album's closer is theatrical and vibrant, with organs, horns, and a whole orchestra elevating Patrick Stump's soulful vocal delivery. As his nasal crooning gives way to a soothing falsetto, Stump uses the song to turn emo themes into theatrical opera. </p><p>As the song climaxes with a rush of instruments, Stump starts unexpectedly scat singing before it all dissolves into a quiet piano. The track's quirky jaunt, which ends with an audience cheering and a <em>Midnight Marauders</em>-esque robot voiceover, is almost too much to handle, but Fall Out Boy somehow streamlines the experience and makes it all mesmerizing.</p>
