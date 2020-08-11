Kanye West isn't running for president, he's "walking for president."

Those are his own words in response to a question about whether he was trying to hurt the Biden Harris campaign's chances and thus help Donald Trump secure reelection. Some have taken that phrasing as a confirmation that Kanye is running as an intentional "spoiler" candidate.

Another possibility is that Kanye is being encouraged to campaign by various people who don't care about his mental health—who want to use him for Donald Trump's benefit. He could be going with the flow and "walking for president" while Republican political operatives lead him where they want him to go. Maybe Kanye never took off his MAGA hat after all...