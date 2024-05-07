For sports fans, there's the Super Bowl. For fashion fans, there's the Met Gala.

Every year on the first Monday in May, Anna Wintour, reigning editor-in-chief and pinnacle of fashion at Vogue, hosts the Met Gala. It's technically a charity event to raise an egregious amount of money for The Costume Institute...but in reality, it's an excuse for the biggest celebrities in the world to flaunt looks from the biggest fashion houses in the world.

All we ever get to see from the elusive Gala is the red carpet, but for about three hours the world circulates photos of outfits...judging like they have degrees in fashion and are the next Joan Rivers. But this year's theme was especially exciting for me.

What was the 2024 Met Gala Theme?

This year's theme was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, with the focus being "Garden in Time." A "sleeping beauty" in fashion refers to a piece that is only worn once before being stored away forever. These pieces are often tarnished after they're worn once.

But as always, there's a theme within the theme. "Garden in Time" implied nods to nature, which would explain the floral prints and natural elements like mother of pearl and wood. These themes also opened the door for sustainability: reworking and re-wearing pieces that have already existed. Not creating an entirely new costume from scratch.

Once these pieces go on display, they can't be touched again or they're considered ruined. While many celebrities weren't wearing original "Sleeping Beauty" pieces, there were references to vintage collections from classic designers like Versace, Alexander McQueen, and, of course, Loewe.



Loewe happened to be the belle of the ball this year. The hottest brand of 2024 (by far) secured high profile celebrities like Taylor Russell, Ariana Grande, Dan Levy, Omar Apollo, and more. And not only was everyone wearing Loewe, the craftsmanship and detail was breathtaking in every way.

As I continued to watch notable figure after notable figure grace the famous Met staircase, I continued to wonder where every Met Gala icon was? Where was Rihanna and A$AP Rocky? Blake Lively? Hailey and Justin Bieber? Selena Gomez, perhaps? THE Bella Hadid? Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? Harry Styles? Billie Eilish and FINNEAS?

Perhaps a few literally slept through the Met Gala this year...but nonetheless, the celebs showed up. And I'm here to critique them.

Best Dressed



Lana Del Rey









Her first Met in six years and Lana Del Rey shines in custom-made Alexander McQueen. She's on-theme, the embodiment of Mother Nature.

Mona Patel









Of course this was a Law Roach style. But Mona Patel had, by far, the best dress of the night. The animated butterflies on her arms were magical.

Tyla









Nothing says "Sleeping Beauty" more than a gown made of sand specifically molded to Tyla's body. She even had to get carried up the stairs in her custom Balmain.

Zendaya









Law Roach, the stylist you are. Zendaya treated the Met stairs as her runway with multiple show-stopping looks.



Kendall Jenner









I mean, the dress literally was only ever worn on a mannequin and fit Kendall Jenner with no tailoring. That's fate.

Mindy Kaling









The dress, titled "Melting Flower of Time", was designed by Gaurav Gupta. It was walking art, stunned.

Harris Reed









Harris Reed is responsible for some of Harry Styles' most iconic looks...but tonight, they were the moment.

Taylor Russell









Speaking of Harry Styles...Taylor Russell had one of my favorite Loewe pieces. The wood bodice corset contrasted by the gown.

Worst Dressed

Kylie Jenner









I just think she could've done more than a vintage bridal look...

Sabrina Carpenter









For her first Met, I'm a bit disappointed despite the fact that her makeup is gorgeous.

Nicholas Galitzine









If I see one more black suit variant...

Chase Stokes









We call any attractive male with a suit and no shirt underneath "daring" and "fashion-forward."

Dan Levy









Wishing this Loewe moment were white.

Josh O'Connor









The shoes?

Mike Faist









The turnip?