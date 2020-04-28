In Celebration of the Pentagon's UFO Videos, Here's an Alien-Themed Playlist

Space and music work quite well together (indeed, the space opera is a genre in and of itself).
Our desire to connect and commune with extraterrestrials—despite the many, many risks this entails—has frequently melted into our music, intertwining with our longing to connect with others and to find meaning in and beyond the limits of our world. Now that we have proof of aliens via the Pentagon, and particularly because we're all longing for escape during this terrifying time on Earth, could there be a better time to sing out in an attempt to reach the extraterrestrial realm?
BEACH HOUSE // Space Song www.youtube.com
In that spirit, this playlist is an adventure through space and time. Featuring everything from early cosmic psychedelic musings of Pink Floyd to modern moon and alien-themed ballads by luminaries like Grimes and FKA Twigs, these songs explore different aspects of humanity's desire to learn more about the cosmos and ourselves. Through these songs, step on a UFO, fly to the moon and ultimately float all the way out to outer space itself. You might just find yourself changed when you touch back down to earth.
Tom DeLonge Talks Angels & Airwaves, Alien Existence with Kevin & Bean www.youtube.com