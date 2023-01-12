Well, dear readers, it’s been quite the ride together throughout 2022. You’ve come to us for all the gossip, music, drama, fashion do's-and-don'ts, and every shred of Don’t Worry, Darling coverage. Here at Popdust, we love to dish the latest.

And as the year drew to a close, you may have been left scratching your head and wondering what just happened? It feels like so much went down over the course of a year that we can’t even remember it all. Bella Hadid’s Coperni spray-on dress, the Queen of England dying, Messi and Argentina winning the World Cup, and let’s not forget all of Pete Davidson’s escapades…

It’s been a whirlwind of a year and we here at Popdust are grateful for everyone who’s been along for the ride with us. From January 1 - December 31, we have been dedicated to serving up all of pop culture’s greatest moments. Here are some of your favorite moments and most trending articles from 2022:

Christopher Meloni's Peloton Commercial What a year it was for Peloton. They started their marketing efforts with a cringey commercial starring a wife in pain as she tries out her new Peloton gifted from her husband. Quickly on the heels was the untimely death of Mr. Big via his beloved bike. Peloton then topped their year off with a Sexy Stabler to complete the trifecta. I mean, what a marketing tactic.

And So The DWD Drama Begins... We can mark August 18, 2022 as the day the tides shifted. A rumored feud between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh over Wilde’s on-set relationship with the people’s boyfriend, Harry Styles, launched a thousand memes and even Spit Gate. The rest, as they say, is history.

Enter Single EmRata Emily Ratajkowski AWNewYork/Shutterstock Emily Ratajkowski, model, podcaster, mother, overall girlboss enters the singles market. After filing for divorce from her serial-cheating husband, Pete Davidson saw an opening and decided to enter the chat.

Speaking Of Pete Davidson… Comedian and surprising heartthrob, Pete Davidson, made headlines dating the mega-famous Kim Kardashian. After the public fell in love with the unlikely couple, they made even more headlines after their split.

The Cast Of Euphoria Fell Apart Euphoria Sundays were equally as important as football Sunday. However, after season two ended, the drama continued. Barbie Ferreira left, Sydney Sweeney fell under fire, and Hunter Schafer wasn’t far behind.

Bad Bunny Kissed A Fan Bad Bunny Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock The VMA’s always bring a viral moment. This year, alongside Taylor Swift’s Midnights announcement, Bad Bunny kissed a very lucky fan during his performance. If Elvis can kiss his fans, so should everyone else.

You Loved Fall Fashion Metallics, mini UGG’s, and Birks all headlined the 2022 fall fashion roundup. Everyone loves hopping on a trend before they’re sold out, and now you know where to come for the best advice.

Tom Brady & Gisele's Divorce It seemed to be the year of celeb breakups. Rumors began to swirl of Tom and Gisele’s divorce until the inevitable happened.

And Then There Was Adam Levine… Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Adam Levine inadvertently put Maroon 5 back on the map when women took to social media to expose him for cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo. Unfortunately, it was just the start of a long, long string of more allegations.

We All Want Emma Chamberlain's Gorgeous Home Emma Chamberlain took us inside her picturesque home with Architectural Digest. The sage green marble throughout the kitchen, 50’s-inspired decor, and orange bathroom had us drooling.