27 Things That Have Happened Since Rihanna's Last Album, 'ANTI'

The world's wealthiest female musician hasn't been making a lot of music lately.
It's officially been four years since our majesty Robyn Rihanna Fenty released her eighth and most recent album, ANTI. That's not to say she hasn't been busy—she is running her own lines of makeup and lingerie, after all.
But no matter how successful, Rihanna's recent business and acting endeavors could never satisfy our need for her music. A lot has happened since January 2016, and we're long overdue for another record to soundtrack all our bad b*tch and sad b*tch moments.
To evidence just how much time has passed, here are 27 things that have happened since Rihanna released ANTI.
- Leonardo DiCaprio won his first Oscar.
- Prince and David Bowie died just months apart from each other.
- Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorced.
- One Direction broke up, and each member released a solo album.
- Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris.
- Beyoncé debuted her visual album Lemonade on HBO.
- Ryan Lochte lied about being robbed in Rio.
- Donald Trump was elected president of the United States.
- Ariana Grande organized her One Love Manchester benefit concert in less than two weeks.
- The #MeToo hashtag took flight.
- Beyoncé pulled out of her Coachella headline slot because she was pregnant with twins. She made up for it the next year with arguably the best, most detailed festival performance of all time.
- Beyonce and JAY-Z made an album together and rented out the f--king Louvre.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got engaged, married, had a baby, and essentially resigned from the Royal Family.
- The Snapchat hotdog took over the world.
- Peppa Pig also took over the world.
- Kendall Jenner starred in both a really tone-deaf Pepsi commercial and a really weird Lil Dicky music video.
- Kris Jenner welcomed five new grandchildren who will never have to work a day in their lives. One of whom is Rob Kardashian's daughter with Blac Chyna, who also has a child with Tyga, the ex of Rob's half-sister Kylie Jenner.
- Taylor Swift was reportedly transported in a massive suitcase.
- The first Women's March took place.
- Bobby Berk did the absolute most for the least amount of recognition when the Queer Eye reboot hit Netflix.
- Pete Davidson started dating Ariana Grande, got engaged to Ariana Grande, broke up with Ariana Grande, dated Kate Beckinsdale, dated Kaia Gerber...am I missing anyone?
- Ariana Grande released the two best albums of her career just months apart.
- Cardi B threw a shoe at Nicki Minaj.
- The Jonas Brothers reunited and two of them got married.
- In just 10 days, a stock photo of an egg dethroned Kylie Jenner for the most-liked photo on Instagram.
- The U.S. Women's Soccer team won the World Cup.
- In an absolutely iconic power move, Rihanna mentioned in a cover story for Vogue that she and Drake are no longer friends.
GTY 588698950 S SPO OLY BRA Getty Images