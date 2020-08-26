Because Dean Cain Sucks: MAGA Superman Is Dead
Dean Cain is no longer allowed to have anything to do with Superman. We're retconning him out.
Is it possible for an actor to be so obnoxious that he harms the character he portrays? If so, then Dean Cain has been doing his best in recent years to kill Superman.
Cain's fame peaked in the 1990s when he starred alongside Teri Hatcher in ABC's Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, which aired for four seasons from 1993 to 1997.
At the time he seemed like an ideal embodiment of the man of steel. He was handsome and charming–with that great Superman hair. He was also a genuine athlete, having once been signed to the NFL's Buffalo Bills—though a knee injury kept him from ever playing with the team. Little did we know at the time that his disarming smile was hiding a garbage personality.
Perhaps that's part of the reason why his career took such a substantial plunge after his breakout role. After Lois & Clark ended, Cain moved on to host the TBS show Ripley's Believe It or Not, which showcased oddities from around the world and was a great option for watching a man squirt milk out of his tear duct, but it wasn't quite the level of prestige of a major network drama.
Since then things have gone even further downhill. Cain's acting career has largely consisted of bit parts in low-budget sci-fi movies and conservative morality tales.
Lucky for him, he's been able to supplement that work with the added fame he gets from being a member of the Republican party's scant, roster of pro-Trump celebrities—joining the prestigious ranks of Scott Baio, Kid Rock, and Roseanne Barr. His biggest TV work these days is an occasional spot on the Fox & Friends couch.
What makes Cain particularly infuriating is his posturing as a reasonable and tolerant man, all while caping for politics that are anything but.
Cain describes himself as pro-LGBT rights while defending a president who banned trans people from the military and wanted businesses to be allowed to discriminate on the basis of sexuality. He describes himself as pro-choice while defending the Georgia Heartbeat Bill that would have made it virtually impossible for women in that state to seek safe abortions.
He decries "cancel culture" as "an early version of 1984" while continuing to support a presidential administration that is built on Doublespeak. He bemoans the absurd idea that Superman's motto—"Truth, justice, and the American way"—would be censored in 2020, all while supporting a president who ushered in the "post-truth" era, keeps pardoning his criminal cronies, and is actively dismantling America's institutions.
In short, Dean Cain sucks. And in case you ever forget that fact, he regularly reminds the world on Twitter—where his header photo appropriates the most misused MLK quote of all time, and his bio opens: "Father. Filmmaker. Freedom. Family. Former Buffalo Bill."
In his most recent debacle on Twitter, Cain made it clear once again where he stands by rushing to the defense of fellow pro-Trump actor Jon Voight. The Anaconda actor, who also happens to be Angelina Jolie's estranged father, has been among the most vocal Trump supporters in Hollywood, and he narrated videos celebrating Donald Trump for both the 2016 Republican National Convention and the ongoing 2020 RNC.
Voight's latest narration refers to the COVID-19 pandemic as an "unpredictable event," despite the scientific consensus that this kind of pandemic was inevitable and required exactly the kinds of preparations that Donald Trump's administration dismantled in 2018.
Voight also asserts that Trump's "swift action saved lives," despite the fact that Donald Trump's delayed and chaotic approach to the crisis led to the US becoming a global epicenter for the coronavirus and is estimated to be responsible for as much as 90% of America's horrifying death toll.
It was in response to this newest contribution to Donald Trump's reelection campaign that one of Jon Voight's Ray Donovan co-stars spoke out on Twitter about his experience with Voight while filming the Showtime series.
Pulp Fiction | 'Say What Again' (HD) - Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta | MIRAMAX www.youtube.com
Frank Whaley, best known for his performance as the man who should definitely not "say 'what' again" to Samuel L. Jackson in Pulp Fiction, opened with a succinct "**** Jon Voight" and recounted an event when he claims that Jon Voight "slapped [Whaley] across the face in the middle of a scene because he couldn't keep up."
Whaley even provided proof of the incident in the form of a still photograph taken on set—plainly showing the moment immediately after Voight slapped him. But this evidence wasn't enough for Dean Cain, ever loyal to his awful team.
Sure, Whaley was actually there, and he was the one who actually got slapped, but he doesn't support Donald Trump, so he must be lying to make Trump-supporters look bad! It's Trump derangement syndrome!
That seems to be Cain's logic in responding to Whaley on Twitter, saying, "[Voight] slapped you—that's quite clear. The reason he slapped you remains a mystery." He went on to add his baseless theory that Voight was probably supposed to slap Whaley, and it was "in the script."
Cain then went on to offer extensive evidence supporting his claim. Oh, wait. Not extensive. Zero. He has no evidence at all, he just seems to think that's what happened, despite the testimony of the man being slapped in that picture. But as long as we're allowed to rewrite history however we want, it's time to go back and erase Dean Cain as Superman. Dean Cain never was Superman, because there's no such thing as MAGA superman.
Superman hates guns. He would never be on the board of the NRA.
Superman saves lives. He would never spread the kind of anti-mask propaganda that is killing people on a daily basis.
Superman is the quintessential immigrant success story—his parents sent him from a homeland that was falling apart so he could live a better life in America. He would never support a politician who demonizes immigrants, turns away refugees, treats undocumented children like animals, and tries to take away the rights of DACA recipients who came here much like Superman himself.
Superman helped bring down the KKK. He would never pose happily with a president endorsed by David Duke who calls attendees at a white-supremacist rally "very fine people."
Superman stands up for the powerless. He wouldn't complain about "anti-police rhetoric" and share a video calling protesters "rioting thugs" while dismissing the systemic problem of police brutality as a case of "bad apples."
Superman is the defender of Earth. He wouldn't make a pro-Trump play with a man who makes propaganda "documentaries" supporting fracking and attacking environmentalism.
Clearly, Dean Cain has nothing to do with Superman. Comic book fans are always complaining when a depiction of a superhero isn't loyal to the source material. Back in May they were complaining that Robert Pattinson wasn't working out enough for his starring role in The Batman, with one obnoxious fan saying, "When you hire the twink from Twilight, you get a twink Batman."
Since Dean Cain is trending once again for proving he's a crappy person https://t.co/hfdH0Zhf46— Ani-Mia (@Ani-Mia)1598364987.0
But now the first trailer for The Batman is out, and it looks kind of badass—Pattinson's performance included. So let's turn that fan attention back to the '90s and just declare that Dean Cain is too big of an assh*le to play Superman. We need to retcon the whole thing and replace him with another handsome, all-American TV icon who can believably play a good guy.
MAGA Superman is dead. From now on Lois and Clark starred Teri Hatcher and Early Edition's Kyle Chandler. Can't wait to see them in the revival.
Please Enjoy These 10 Best Movie Scenes Starring Dogs
Woof.
Its always emotionally devastating when one of your favorite characters dies in a movie.
But if that favorite character is a dog? Shut off the movie, crawl in bed, and don't get up for a few days. Our real life furry friends mean the world to us, and consequently, it's easy to get very attached to big screen good boys, too. Whether it's a movie about dogs or one that just happens to feature a talented canine actor, here are our favorite movie scenes starring dogs.
You're a Good Dog Scene - JOHN WICK 3 (2019) Movie Clip<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="696606e8facead5a02eee59d4df2a211"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Djw0-2zGNLM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The only thing cuter than Keanu Reeves is Keanu Reeves with a dog. The only thing cuter than Keanu Reeves with a dog is Keanu Reeves telling that dog that he is a good dog. </p>
Turner and Hooch - a muffin<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a3518e908bf8e2aedbeed5efe64eba24"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MKbv8E68kLI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This adorable scene between Turner and Hooch sets the stage for the fruitful, crime solving partnership to come. </p>
Lassie (9/9) Movie CLIP - Lassie! (1994) HD<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4ba6dae8ea281d50527a810cc02bdbf1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-sq1AYZOWz0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Can you even think about Lassie without bursting into tears? Look at that heroic girl!</p>
Marley & Me (2/5) Movie CLIP - How Marley Got His Name (2008) HD<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="190fef3263ca798f99b5025e064308f8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2jgk4c5V3b4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Do NOT watch this movie if you are easily saddened; it WILL ruin your day. This scene is nothing but puppy cuteness though. </p>
The Art of Racing in the Rain | Full Scene | 20th Century FOX<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b7f0b7590a03ed2c7a9e48ddd17b8986"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uFyDG7urb6U?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This is another example of a real tearjerker of a movie, made all the more devastating by the adorably wise voiceover used to show the audience the dog-star's inner thoughts. </p>
A Dog's Purpose (2017) - My Best Life Scene (7/10) | Movieclips<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e0c6a1dd6500742d7529e8ebb325ebc8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/cOXVnmVPdtQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This clip is seriously NSFW unless you're fine with your coworkers watching you sob at your desk. </p>
Homeward Bound Emotional Ending<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0ff682d532d36e61cc7d4ee64e0c7d65"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9mtZhEiH2Zg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This classic movie has got to be one of the all time best dog films, and this joyous reunion between a dog and his boy shows us why. </p>
Last Scene - Eight Below<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e8be9e8d71a67b4e67fb58ab79679d86"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3P4Vk5Gu0kc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><em>Eight Below </em>tells the inspiring story of a dog sled team in the frozen wilderness, with plenty of adorable moments to break up the suspense. </p>
Ace Ventura - Pet Detective - Dog scene<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a53e82f5fc48852143bf4d452fe1b81a"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CnFu9YZDENg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>There's nothing better than a four-legged crime fighter paired with Jim Carrey's terrifying laugh. </p>
Beethoven (1992) - The New Puppy Scene (1/10) | Movieclips<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="10da11e52fe562fc05471f3c7e8b3ddd"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/85A2rWA5O3o?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>JUST LOOK AT THAT LITTLE PUPPY!!!!!! Good boy!!!!</p>
- 5 Of The Greatest Dog Featuring Movie Scenes Ever [VIDEOS ... ›
- The 25 Most Traumatic Dog Deaths in Movies | Complex ›
- You're A Good Dog Scene - JOHN WICK 3 (2019) Movie Clip ... ›
- List: Top 3 Dog Scenes | InSession Film ›
- Making the Dogs of 'Isle of Dogs' - The New York Times ›
- Does the Dog Die? ›
- A Dog's Purpose (2017) - My Best Life Scene (7/10) | Movieclips ... ›
Binaural Beats and Pink Noise: The Weird World of Soothing Sound
A sonic optical illusion has become a Spotify phenomenon.
If you've ever searched Spotify's collection of sleep-inducing playlists, you may have come across a collection of songs labeled "binaural beats." If you play one, you'll hear a collection of soft, ambient noise, featuring bells and beats that bounce from ear to ear.
But what exactly are binaural beats? They're a form of audio therapy often recommended for conditions like insomnia and stress, though some believe they can help listeners achieve states of deep meditative bliss.
While binaural beats haven't been scientifically proven to be effective treatments for mental health conditions, they are beloved by many listeners for their undeniably relaxing, hypnotic effects.
How Binaural Beats Work: Listen to Your Hz
To understand binaural beats, you have to understand Hz. A Hertz is a measurement that refers to one cycle of any unit. All sounds vibrate at a certain frequency, and one single vibration is typically measured in Hz.
What is Frequency? www.youtube.com
Humans are capable of hearing sounds that vibrate at a frequency of anywhere from 20 to 20,000 Hz. Binaural beats only work at less than 1000 Hz, and the two sounds must only be around 30 Hz away from each other. But when they work, they create what is essentially an auditory illusion—but a powerful one.
Binaural beat tracks play slightly different Hz frequencies in each ear (which is why it's so important that you listen with headphones). For example, a binaural beat track might play a frequency of 132 Hz into one ear and a frequency of 121 Hz into the other.
Because there are two different Hzs being played into each ear, your brain—always looking to create a unified version of the world around you—hears the difference and synchronizes with it. In addition to hearing the 132 Hz and the 121 Hz frequency, you also hear a third sound that vibrates at 11 Hz. Your brain absorbs that third, nonexistent sound.
What does it mean to "synchronize" a sound? The part of our brain that processes sound input from both ears is known as the superior olivary complex. When two different frequencies hit this part of the brain, it "acts like the conductor of an orchestra, coordinating and synchronizing the activities of many neurons throughout the rest of the brain," writes Jacob Pollack for SelfHacked.
There's something hallucinatory about listening to binaural beats and knowing that your brain is taking things into its own hands (or into its own neurons?) and making up a sound that's not there. But that's part of the magic of binaural beats and sound healing in general—it proves that we can consciously decide to trigger unconscious sensations and visions in our brain that, though they may not be conventionally real, can have very real benefits to us.
Uses of Binaural Beats
Many people believe that binaural beats between 1 and 30 Hz provoke an effect similar to that of deep meditation on the brain. Meditation has countless health benefits, but it also is sometimes quite difficult to achieve a meditative state. Binaural beats, which quickly trigger slower brain waves, can be a shortcut to achieving a state of deep meditation. This process is known as "brainwave entreatment."
There are five different primary categories of brain wave patterns that can be achieved through binaural beats:
- Delta patterns (0.5 Hz-4 Hz) are associated with deep sleep; some believe it is also associated with deep healing
1hr Delta Binaural Beat Session (0.9hz) ~ Pure www.youtube.com
- Theta patterns (4-7 Hz) are associated with REM sleep as well as deep meditation; and some believe they can help listeners tap into the subconscious
Theta Waves ➤ Positive Creative Energy Music | Binaural Beat 4.5Hz Deep Relaxation Meditation Music www.youtube.com
- Alpha patterns (7-13 Hz) are associated with relaxation, tranquility, "flow" states, and rest
Binaural Beat - Alpha Wave Frequency |90minute| 100% Pure www.youtube.com
- Beta patterns (13-30 Hz) are associated with focus, energy, and wakefulness
Super Intelligence: 14 Hz Binaural Beats Beta Waves Music for Focus, Memory and Concentration www.youtube.com
- Gamma patterns (30-50 Hz) are generally rare and can be achieved through arousal or extreme states of meditation; they're associated with bliss, mystical experiences, and pure presence in the moment
Accelerated Learning - Gamma Waves for Focus, Memory, Concentration - Binaural Beats - Focus Music www.youtube.com
Achieving these different states can reduce stress, improve focus and memory, and can combat insomnia. Some studies have shown that binaural beats can also address health issues like tinnitus.
Research into binaural beats is still in its preliminary stages. A 2018 meta-analysis conducted by Psychological Research explored 22 small studies that concerned binaural beats and concluded that the beats most likely have some kind of effect on our brains. However, more research is needed to prove the actual effects of binaural beats.
Some scientists believe their effects are comparable to the relaxing effects of any kind of calming music; others say the relaxation people experience from listening to them is just a result of confirmation bias.
Still, some people (and many YouTube videos) insist that binaural beats are life-changing. According to lonerwolf.com, binaural beats can heal chakras and can help listeners astral project and lucid dream.
Receive Powerful Divine Cosmic Energy | Subconscious Mind Power | Awaken Spiritual Binaural Beats www.youtube.com
Who Makes Binaural Beats?
Some of the binaural beat-makers on Spotify have millions of followers. But who are they, actually?
Most likely, they're no one at all. Click on the profiles of artists with names like "Momento" and "Shaman" and you'll see that while they have thousands of followers most binaural beat-makers on Spotify have no bios. Many of them feature profile pictures with the same kind of font (closely resembling Arial) and bad graphic design.
Indeed, these playlists are most likely algorithmically generated by Spotify. These "fake artists" are typically generated by large production studios and they are essentially money-making bots for Spotify. As of 2019, Rolling Stone estimated that these fake artists have received up to 2.85 billion streams.
But don't let the fact that your binaural beats were generated by computers deter you from finding peace through them, and don't let all the scientific skepticism slow you down.
After all, sound has been used to heal, unite, and inspire us for a very long time. As anyone who's ever experienced a sound bath or meditative chanting or a truly transcendent concert knows, there's something soul-cleansing about a truly well-designed sound.
Binaural Beats: Focus open.spotify.com
Other Types of Sound: Pink Noise (and the Rainbow of Sounds)
If you're seeking sonic healing, binaural beats are far from your only option. There's ASMR, sound baths, and a whole world of other sound healing techniques. You might also consider turning to white, brown, blue, or pink noise to help you relax.
- White noise is the classic sleep sound effect. It generally sounds like TV static and d encompasses all the frequencies people can hear, from 20 to 20,000 Hz.
White Noise open.spotify.com
- Pink noise is a modern, popular choice for anyone looking to combat insomnia through sound. In general, pink noise mixes high and low frequencies, utilizing gentle rain sounds and low, booming bass-lines to hide much of the ambient noise that might normally wake you up. It's often found in nature in sounds like the crinkling of autumn leaves and the sound of rain.
Pink Noise Sound for Deep Sleep open.spotify.com
- Brown noise is essentially the deeper version of pink noise. It uses low frequencies to create an all-encompassing sound that resembles the crashing of ocean surf.
Brown Noise (10 Hours) open.spotify.com
- Blue noise is high-frequency sound that might resemble a hissing water hose. Less effective for sleep, it can still be comforting to people who aren't that sensitive to high-frequency sounds.
Some research has proven that pink noise is especially useful for sleep. However, sleep experts remind us, pink noise should never be used as a replacement for proper sleep hygiene.
However, if you're ready to dive in, Spotify inevitably has a playlist for whatever you're looking for.