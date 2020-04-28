Music
How Much Is Your Favorite Rapper Worth?

"Having money isn't everything, but not having it is."

 Abby Jones
04/28/20

After years of keeping most of his finances under wraps, the inevitable has become official: Kanye West is a billionaire.

West's wealth shouldn't come as a surprise. His mansion is insane. His namesake shoe is in the race to dethrone Nike Jordans. His in-laws are the country's most famous family, and his buddies include the country's most infamous family. It was only a matter of time.

While plenty of well-known musicians achieve great wealth, billionaires in rap are few and far between, with West's longtime collaborator Jay-Z being the only other confirmed hip-hop artist to reach the milestone. See just how much your favorite rapper is worth below.

View Slideshow
