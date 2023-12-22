With the holiday season in full fa-la-la-la-flow, it’s time to reflect. When the year winds down, we feel a bit of burn out — you stare blankly at screens without motivation, you don’t want to work, and you’ve just spent all your money on gift giving.

The year ends in two weeks, which means all of your social media accounts are wrapping up the past 365 days and holding a mirror up to who you truly are. For Snapchat users, you get a montage of photos and videos from those embarrassing nights out and the time you took a selfie crying.

At Popdust, we’ve always loved music. It’s why I have a weekly segment rounding up popular new music and it’s why we report on so many of your most favorite artists. We’re constantly searching for the next big thing in music. And 2023 was massive for changing the soundscapes we know and love.

For instance, country folk was the breakout genre of the year thanks to artists like Zach Bryan and Noah Kahan. Popular DJ’s like John Summit and Dom Dolla have driven a surge in popularity of house music. We’ve seen Taylor Swift take over the world, alongside rapidly rising stars like Ice Spice and SZA.

With the recent announcement of the GRAMMY Award nominees, it’s never too early to hold our own award ceremony to celebrate all of the awesome music released this year. The Popdust Music Awards are for all of those 2024 hitmakers who gave us viral moments, graced our speakers, and made us sing along.









That includes celebrating Taylor Swift, our Artist Of The Year, whose Eras Tour is the highest-grossing tour of all time at $1 billion to date! Her album, Midnights, alongside re-releases like 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) were chart-toppers in their own right. Consistently breaking records like dominating the Billboard Top 10, Swift deserves her flowers.

And speaking of flowers, Miley Cyrus is having a huge year with her new album, Endless Summer Vacation. “Flowers” is our Viral Song of the Year, only taking 112 days to reach Spotify’s Billions Club, the quickest in the app’s history.

There are plenty of artists to celebrate in 2023, which means 2024’s gonna be a truly thrilling year coming up. Here are some of Popdust’s favorite artists and albums from 2023!

Artist Of The Year: Taylor Swift

Best Album: Midnights - Taylor Swift









Best Deluxe Album: Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever)- Noah Kahan







Best EDM: Another Friday Night- Joel Corry







Best Pop: Something To Give Each Other- Troye Sivan







Best R&B: SOS- SZA







Best Rock: But Here We Are- The Foo Fighters







Best Alternative: Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Boulevard- Lana Del Rey







Best Rap: Like…?- Ice Spice







Best Country: Zach Bryan- Zach Bryan







Best Collaboration: Most Viral Song: “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus







Popstar Watch: Tate McRae







Honorable Mentions: The Record- boygenius, Heroes & Villains (Villains Version)- Metro Boomin’, The Show- Niall Horan