It’s hard to wrap your head around the fact that the Kardashian family went from reality television stars to a familial empire worth billions of dollars. One of the world’s most hated families, the Kardashian-Jenner conglomerate is a force to be reckoned with. Led by mother Kris Jenner, the clan is composed of some of the most famous faces in the world.

There’s Kim Kardashian , the one who started it all. The face of fashion houses like Balenciaga, who has a billion business ventures of her own, never seems to stop working. Her iconic line, “Seems like nobody wants to work these days,” holds true to her ethic.

Then there’s Kourtney Kardashian-Barker , formerly with Scott Disick in earlier seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. If you caught on to her hyphenated surname, she’s married to Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker .

To complete the Kardashian side of the family, we have Khloe Kardashian and their under-the-radar brother, Rob. Khloe was previously married to NBA player, Lamar Odom, before having two children with Tristan Thompson (but that’s a whole other scandal.)

But then, there are the two Jenner girls: Kendall and Kylie . Kendall is a world-renowned fashion model and Kylie , is a makeup guru, potential billionaire, and trendsetter.

The family may be famous (or infamous) for a multitude of reasons, but I know one thing: they’re hard workers. They churn out brand after brand to make more money…and while not every Kardashian-centered enterprise is a success, they keep trying.

Something about me? I love to test the Kardashian brands. I think it’s fun. And since I’ve tried so many, I can tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Here are the best and worst Kar-Jenner brands!

BEST: SKIMS









Sister: Kim

Review: My friends often say I should be a SKIMS representative (and I’m still waiting for the call.) I fell in love with the shapewear-turned-clothing brand years ago, and think there are no more flattering basics than these.

From hot night out dresses, to slimming shapewear that can be worn on its own, SKIMS is my go-to. And oddly enough, I get the most compliments when I wear SKIMS.

Best Products: Cotton Jersey Shirt , Ultimate Bra , Boyfriend T-Shirt

BEST: Good American









Sister: Khloe

Review: Khloe created Good American to ensure inclusive sizing in denim is available in department stores. While I wasn’t sure I wanted to spend a decent amount of money on a pair of jeans, I had heard great things from my friends…so I purchased a few during Black Friday sales.

Good American denim is high quality, comfortable, and has just the right amount of stretch. They’re among my most flattering jeans — I cannot believe I ever doubted Khloe. All fine denim should be comfy, trendy, and long-lasting, and Good American is all three.

Best Products: Soft Tech Good Classic Bootcut Jeans , Good 90’s Jeans

BEST: 818 Tequila





@chamberlaincoffee espresso martini: the origin story. see you tomorrow. 👀☕️ 818 Tequila is a registered trademark of K & Soda Inc. Produced under license from 818 Spirits Inc© 2024. Please Drink Responsibly. 818 Tequila, 40% Alc./Vol. ©2024 Imported by 818 Spirits, Manhasset, NY. 21+ only. Please do not share with anyone under the legal purchase age for alcohol. Drink responsibly. Don't drink and drive. @emmachamberlain @kendalljenner ♬ original sound - Chamberlain Coffee





Sister: Kendall

Review: I honestly despise tequila. It will never be my drink of choice…but when it’s the only option, sometimes you cut your losses. When 818 Tequila first started, everyone was drinking it. And somehow, I ended up with a bottle myself.

818 — for someone who absolutely detests most tequila brands — is surprisingly good. It has a light vanilla flavor that cuts the potency of that acrid tequila flavor. I was able to drink it without coughing, spluttering, and wanting to cry — so, good for you, Kendall.

Best Products: 818 Tequila

BEST: Lemme









Sister: Kourtney

Review: Okay, this one was surprising…because I wasn’t really sold on the idea of one of the Kardashian sisters launching a wellness gummy. But, Lemme has a terrific influencer marketing strategy that has sold me on a few things.

The Lemme Sleep gummy will actually knock you into outer space. If you want to sleep for the next century, try the Lemme Sleep. You’ll get 4-6 business days of rest. I cannot attest to the other Lemme gummies, but these…these work.

Best Product: Lemme Sleep

WORST (and BEST): Kylie Cosmetics







♬ NIGHTS LIKE THIS - The Kid LAROI @kyliejenner 🤍 skin 🤭 🤍 kylie concealer shade 4.5c 🤍 rhode & kylie blush 🤍 kylie matte eyeshadow palette 🤍 precision pout lip liner shade ‘saturn’ 🤍 supple kiss lip glaze shade ‘rose bloom’





Sister: Kylie

Review: I don’t hate Kylie Cosmetics as much as the next guy…in fact, I think we should give it some grace. While not every product is in my go-to makeup bag, I really love the little blushes.

The formula is smooth, the baby pink was ahead of its time, and you cannot tell me the Lip Kit is not iconic. It may not be the best makeup you’ve ever used, but I wouldn’t toss it in the trash.

Best Products: Lip & Cheek Glow Balm, Lip & Cheek Blush Tint

WORST: SKKN









Sister: Kim

Review: Kim, dearest. I cannot afford a $90 Hyaluronic Acid Serum. With the costly price tag of $575 for the Complete Collection of SKKN by Kim, I seriously don’t think I will ever see a SKKN product in real life.

If you’re going to spend this much on skincare, go to the dermatologist and get a clinically curated routine for your skin. I wish I could attest to the life-changing benefits of SKKN , but I haven’t heard anyone say much about it.

Best Products: Cannot afford to even find out.

WORST: Poosh









Sister: Kourtney

Review:Poosh is your guide to wellness…and Kourtney’s Poosh is filled with product recs, brands that will help you achieve Kourtney’s mindful approach to life, and little guides to wellness.

Of course, there’s the opportunity to shop your heart out after reading. Mostly, Poosh features a plethora of hot products in the home, wellness, beauty, and lifestyle categories. It’s Kourt’s response to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop! And yes, one of the recs is a $2,000 infrared sauna.

Best Products: Phytotherapy LED Face Mask

WORST: Khy









Sister: Kylie

Review: Khy is a drop-based fashion line by Kylie Jenner. Kylie dipped her toe into the fashion world with leather. And while I do enjoy the way some of the pieces look, I haven’t seen many of her leather items look as good in the real world.

However, she’s been switching up the vibe from drop to drop, so I have hope it’s getting better…it’s just, some of the styles are too similar to what SKIMS and Good American sell. So it’s hard to betray those two and go for Khy.