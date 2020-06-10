Staple cast members of the Bravo reality show Vanderpump Rules, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, have been fired from the show.

The firings are a result of accusations of racism from fellow cast mate Faith Stowers, who hasn't appeared on the show for several seasons. According to CNN, "New cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also let go, after racist tweets from their past recirculated."