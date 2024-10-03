Now that it’s October, I’m accepting that it’s officially fall. I’m leaning into pumpkin-flavored baked goods, I put out my decor, and I’m rewatching old Disney favorites like Twitches.

But also, this means I have to stress over what costume I’m gonna wear. I actually despise Halloween for the sheer fact that I have to wear a costume. I’m great at dressing up (in designer) not (in costume).

It’s a weeks’ long debate that inevitably ends with me struggling to find a last-minute Halloween costume. I do not wear what everyone else wears, probably because I’m a Leo, so I want my costume to be a little niche.

In the spirit of being less of a procrastinator and more proactive, I’ve committed to choosing what I want to be for Halloween now. Yes, early October, so I can take my time and find what I really want to wear.

However, this isn’t easy. If you go to TikTok, there’s a 50% chance that someone else at the party will be wearing the same thing as you. So, you kind of have to relinquish that dream and embrace it.

If you’re like me and trying to find a good costume a bit early this year…let’s get through this battle together. Whether you need a group costume, something for you and your significant other, or just a solo moment, it’s easy to pick a celeb and copy their style as a costume.

Let’s take a look at some of the best celebrity-inspired Halloween costumes for 2024!

Travis Kelce









For boys, Travis is an easy option for those with a girlfriend who wants them to dress up. I get how it may feel like you have a gun to your head if you aren’t a Chiefs fan, but this is the easier option compared to others.

To be Trav yourself, you just need a pair of jeans, a jersey or Kelce-related shirt. Literally, that’s it. You know what they say: happy wife, happy life! Bonus points if you grow a mustache in time.

Here are my picks for a Travis Kelce Halloween costume:

Taylor Swift





And for each Travis, there should be a Taylor. For Swift you can go with many different styles — or should I say eras? — depending on your mood. Which is good news for those who hate wearing the same thing as others and bad news for the people who are bad at making decisions.

If you want to go with something matching your Travis, wear a Taylor Swift gameday outfit. But if you want to go with a Classic Taylor, choose one of her tour looks or something fabulous from her music videos.

This is my favorite Taylor Swift Halloween costume:

Sabrina Carpenter





I’m warning you now: this will be a popular costume this year. Sabrina’s one of the breakout popstars of the year, and as she’s currently still on her Short n’ Sweet Tour, her star is only growing.

To achieve the best Sabrina Carpenter look, all you need are short skirts and corsets…and no costume would be complete without sky-high platform heels.

Capture that me espresso with this Sabrina Carpenter:

Barry Keoghan





And you can’t have a Sabrina without her Barry! Saltburnstar Keoghan — alongside heartthrob Jacob Elordi — stole hearts in Emerald Fennel’s film…but his relationship with Sabrina has been all we can talk about lately!



The Irishman is known for wearing his signature tracksuits, while also being a bit of a fashion icon himself. If you don’t want to go too crazy this Halloween, I’d stick to a track jacket.

Another easy look is Barry in the Please, Please, Please video. You can achieve this look with these items:

Rihanna





Rihanna is iconic. She’s had many memorable fashion moments, including that famous flaming red hair. If you’re in the mood to wear a wig, Rihanna is a terrific option. Plus, it’s a solid way to manifest her next album (I hope).

If you’re pregnant, her Super Bowl halftime performance outfit is a great pick! Even better, if it’s how you’re announcing it! But, if you want to be the Fenty founder for Halloween, here are some easy picks:

A$AP Rocky





You had to have known this was coming. A$AP is Rihanna’s longtime boo and again, another male fashion icon. The duo serve major looks, which shouldn’t surprise you. But that means your A$AP Rocky costume consists of dressing really nice.

Or, controversially, you could be A$AP Rocky in Lana Del Rey’s “National Anthem” music video. If you think that’s the more fun option, here is how you can steal the look:

Charli XCX





BRAT Summer to BRAT Fall. While Charli baby rages on tour with Troye Sivan, you can channel your inner BRAT queen this Halloween. Charli’s look is a little similar to Sabrina’s, but also a little less girly, and a little more grunge.

So grab a pleated miniskirt and crop a white tee. The Charli XCX look is actually an extremely comfortable Halloween costume that can be recycled on a later date…because I hate buying a costume and never touching it again.

Here are some BRAT outfits for your BRAT Halloween:

Hailey Bieber





Would it be a celeb-inspired Halloween costume list without queen Hailey herself? New mom Hailey is such a fashion icon and our ultimate influencer. Without Hailey, we probably wouldn’t give a hoot about Kosas Concealer and we definitely wouldn’t have rhode skin.

She has a bunch of stylish outfits you can replicate — and for far less money than Hailey paid. But this is a super simple Hailey Bieber costume:

Justin Bieber





And to round out the list, we have The Biebs himself. You knew it was coming. And we’ve seen many phases of Justin Bieber, so picking a costume should be a breeze.

Male or female, Justin Bieber is a popular Halloween costume. I’ve seen girls dress up as “Baby” era Bieber and boys dress up as current Justin. Either way, he’s a terrific celebrity to dress up as— especially if you have a Hailey joining you this All Hallows Eve.

Here is a simple Justin Bieber costume: