Interview and Photos by Jordan Edwards



Some may recognize Kayla DiVenere for her roles on shows like "Light as a Feather," "Love, Victor," and "Law & Order True Crime." When she's not on camera, DiVenere likes to make music. Since 2020, she's released several singles including "Megan Fox" and her debut "Justin Bieber."



While she favors nostalgic summertime pop, she's not afraid to get dark. 2021's "PSYCHOPATH" is the type of song you scream in the car after a breakup. With this versatility, it's exciting to see which musical direction she'll take next.



We met up with the actress and musician in LA to talk about her career and latest single "Date Myself."



Did “Date Myself” come from experience?

“I kinda wanna date myself” blurted out of my mouth while ranting to my mom about all the horrible dates I’ve been on. I knew from the moment I said it out loud that it could be turned into an anthem for everyone going through the endless, treacherous dating cycle of constantly being let down. Writing “Date Myself” reminded me of how beautiful it is to spend time by yourself, and how important it is to be comfortable owning your self love and high standards. Being able to hear it back after writing it and to scream it at the top of my lungs has comforted me more than any guy has, and I hope it can comfort people too in any way they can relate to it.

How did the song come together?

I went into the studio the following week with the concept. I really just started to vent to everyone there what I had told my mom. We came up with cool chords that felt like they molded well together with the upbeat vibe I wanted for this concept. Then I blacked out and wrote a bunch of lyrics that poured out of me, and then the song was done at like 1 a.m.



When you started recording music, did you know what you wanted it to sound like?

Honestly I had no idea, and it was a big struggle for me for a while. I loved listening to all sorts of music, so I thought I should make music that sounded like what I listened to. I hated it. Then I started listening to what other people thought I should make and started making that. I hated it. It took a lot of trial and error, failure and hatred, to discover what I loved making and what I loved singing.

Did you always know you wanted to be a performer?

I would always love to put on shows for my family and friends when I was a little kid. I didn’t really know what I was doing, but I loved having people’s attention, so I think in a way I always knew.



Do you remember the first song you really learned to sing?

It’s so funny, the first song I really learned to sing was “Baby” by Justin Bieber.

Speaking of The Biebs, How do you feel about your first single "Justin Bieber” now?

It’s definitely really weird sometimes to look back on art you made when you were younger, but I appreciate what it’s done for me and how much people have embraced it. It’s hard not to pick apart what I would’ve done differently with the song now, but that’s what growth is all about. I do really still love the song!



Is there someone you look up to that has a mixed acting and singing career?

Joe Keery’s music and acting is phenomenal! He does a really great job at separating the two, and doing a damn good job at both!

How do you balance music with acting?

To be honest, I’m not quite sure if there’s a set balance I have in place. Sometimes it can be really busy and overwhelming, but I’ve learned to try to listen to my body and manage my time with what feels best for me vs. what other people want out of me.



What do you like to do when you’re not making music?

I Love thrifting! Catch me at any flea market or Goodwill.

What’s next?

Lots and lots of new singles next year!

