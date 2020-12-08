Bob Dylan Sells Entire Catalog for an Estimated $300 Million
The landmark deal might be the biggest of its kind in history.
Bob Dylan has sold his entire catalog to Universal Music Publishing Group in a historic deal estimated to be worth over $300 million.
"To represent the body of work of one of the greatest songwriters of all time — whose cultural importance can't be overstated — is both a privilege and a responsibility," Jody Gerson, the chief executive of Universal's publishing division, said in a statement. This deal may be the biggest acquisition ever of the music publishing rights of a single songwriter.
Universal now owns the rights to everything in Dylan's catalogue. That's over 600 songs spanning nearly six decades, including revolutionary classics like "Blowin' in the Wind," "The Times They Are A-Changin'," and "Like a Rolling Stone." According to the New York Times, Dylan now joins the likes of Stevie Nicks, Blondie, Rick James, Barry Manilow, and Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders in selling all or parts of their recorded catalog.
Though Dylan, now 79, has maintained a close relationship with the business aspect of his recordings throughout his career, Universal insisted it would be tasteful in their use of his music from now on. This deal doesn't cover any future recordings by Dylan, and considering he released his 39th studio album this year, more music from the legend is entirely plausible.
"It is no exaggeration to say that [Dylan's] vast body of work has captured the love and admiration of billions of people all around the world," Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, said in the company's statement. "I have no doubt that decades, even centuries from now, the words and music of Bob Dylan will continue to be sung and played—and cherished—everywhere."
Though it's impossible to accurately quantify the value of a body of work, the estimated price tag of Dylan's catalog seems like a good start.
By the Numbers: Bob Dylan sells his entire music catalog www.youtube.com
All the Terrible Things Trapt Has Said in 2020
It's actually impossible to document ALL of it, but here are the highlights at least.
Trapt, the nu-metal band whose early 2000s hit "Headstrong" has since been superseded by the band's racist and xenophobic antics online, has returned to the spotlight this morning for another bizarre reason.
"I don't call a 24-year-old woman who takes advantage of a 15-year-old-boy who is entirely through puberty a pedophile," Trapt lead singer Chris Brown tweeted from the band's official account late last night. Once the inevitable backlash ensued, Brown, for some reason, dug his heels in and bit back at anyone who challenged his definition of child rape.
"A 15-year-old male and a 25-year-old female is not pedophilia, you f***ing moron," he said to one user.
Trapt Invites The Proud Boys to a Dallas Concert<div id="36866" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8553c35631efa39b64e1c464384ea5bd"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1321799464613564417" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">So @trees in Dallas caved to threats to employees by a few of the under 100 social justice warriors who bitched abo… https://t.co/UWLfb4vUZ7</div> — TRAPT (@TRAPT)<a href="https://twitter.com/TRAPTOFFICIAL/statuses/1321799464613564417">1603976524.0</a></blockquote></div><p>An already established far-right presence online, Brown returned to Twitter to air his frustrations when a music venue, Tress in Dallas, Texas, canceled his band's gig due to "threats made against venue staff." Brown was furious and claimed that "SJW's" were responsible for the schedule change. In protest, Brown announced that Trapt's next gig would be exclusively for the Dallas chapter of The Proud Boys. Brown himself <a href="https://www.thedailybeast.com/the-demented-drama-behind-trapt-going-full-proud-boy-and-maga" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">recently claimed to have become a member of the far-right fringe group.</a></p><p>The statement came mere weeks after Trump had told the far-right group to "stand back and stand by" during the first 2020 presidential debate, so backlash was swift on Brown's comments. "For the 100th time, Proud Boys include members of all races..." <a href="https://twitter.com/TRAPTOFFICIAL/status/1321829770309570560?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1321829770309570560%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fexclaim.ca%2Fmusic%2Farticle%2Ftrapt_frontman_chris_taylor_brown_invites_alt-right_group_proud_boys_to_dallas_show" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Brown responded to critics on Twitter</a>. "My mother is as Mexican as it gets. Got way too many pure white dudes throwing the race card."<br></p>
Trapt Defends Trump’s COVID Response<div id="69c10" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f60352274eba4ecd2a3e463a0aa367f7"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1239968289582768136" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">@Alethas3019 @YemayaSeaStar @TalbertSwan @realDonaldTrump Racist racist racist racist, that’s all you idiots ever s… https://t.co/p8LErL5KMp</div> — TRAPT (@TRAPT)<a href="https://twitter.com/TRAPTOFFICIAL/statuses/1239968289582768136">1584466452.0</a></blockquote></div><p>An avid COVID-Denier, it came as no surprise when Brown took to Twitter to defend Trump's undeniably insufficient COVID-response earlier this spring. But the claim, <a href="https://news.avclub.com/now-on-day-6-of-trapts-epic-twitter-meltdown-were-rea-1842413157" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">whose origins were hard to identify</a>, soon turned into a month-long Twitter tirade of fat-shaming and racist pandering. </p><p>Brown came out swinging at almost everyone and anyone who refuted his claims, at one point even targeting civil rights activist Bishop Talbert Swan. "Racist racist racist racist, that's all you idiots ever say...STFU," wrote <a href="https://twitter.com/TRAPTOFFICIAL/status/1239973253390561287?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1239989125127835649%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es4_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fconsequenceofsound.net%2F2020%2F03%2Ftrapt-twitter-trump-racist%2F" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Brown on Twitter.</a> </p><p>"Everyone is tired of the only card in your deck! Get a life and stop being a victim!" Swan responded, calling the band "racist buffoons" and "talentless... mayonnaise drippers," among other things. "Get that chip off ya shoulder!" Brown retaliated. </p><p>Additional racist remarks included referring to COVID as the "Chinese virus" and claiming that Black people need to "<a href="https://twitter.com/TRAPTOFFICIAL/status/1240247473324593152?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1240247473324593152%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fconsequenceofsound.net%2F2020%2F03%2Ftrapt-twitter-trump-racist%2F" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">move the f*ck on</a>" from slavery because the "Civil Rights act was passed over 50 years ago."</p>
Trapt Flat-Out Denies Racism Exists<div id="0f795" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="668c7e6e91ca2ed36072d13fc096c34f"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1240279820858208260" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">@BurbsBecky @MingBeatsTrump @JBrisenio411 @VictorVeritaus @TalbertSwan Oh and NO GROUP OF PEOPLE IN THE US IS BEING… https://t.co/TTtpeqIoA7</div> — TRAPT (@TRAPT)<a href="https://twitter.com/TRAPTOFFICIAL/statuses/1240279820858208260">1584540727.0</a></blockquote></div><p>In the same week-long Twitter debacle, Trapt also directly denied the existence of racism. "NO GROUP OF PEOPLE IS BEING OPPRESSED IN THE YEAR 2020," Brown <a href="https://twitter.com/TRAPTOFFICIAL/status/1240279820858208260?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1240279820858208260%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.avclub.com%2Fajax%2Finset%2Fiframe%3Fid%3Dtwitter-1240279820858208260autosize%3D1" target="_blank">tweeted in all caps</a>. "Stop being a f***ing victim." Hundreds of tweets later, another one stands <a href="https://twitter.com/TRAPTOFFICIAL/status/1231322942245670912?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1231322942245670912%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.avclub.com%2Fajax%2Finset%2Fiframe%3Fid%3Dtwitter-1231322942245670912autosize%3D1" target="_blank">out in particular</a>: "The Unite the right rally was not all white supremacists…"</p>
Trapt Fat-Shames a Woman for No Reason<div id="288c8" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a292e380e5eb7dfdf3728c4cedffed34"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1240351787149819906" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">@karikillingtime @JurisDudence @lntersectional1 @ChrisTweetsLLC @0xKruzr @TacoAffcionado @TheGigconomist @Echo_VIII… https://t.co/azRQvn4t7O</div> — TRAPT (@TRAPT)<a href="https://twitter.com/TRAPTOFFICIAL/statuses/1240351787149819906">1584557885.0</a></blockquote></div><p>"You couldn't insult me if it would save your parent's life," Brown tweeted to a female critic back in March. "I'm not just saying you are a chubster…much more than that Ms. Piggy." The classless fat-shaming only continued: "I can imagine you are very thirsty Ms. Piggy….oink oink. Hit that gym….hurry up." </p>
Trapt Refuses to Pay Artist Who Designed Their Album Cover<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDkwODU3MS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzk0MDA1Nn0.O9Q18BURAzIaQmRLvL7_cV2L8rn9GMA5mR92OcWf9vA/img.png?width=980" id="fb59d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="57ad765fe2917aeb467e95e52bd9c8cb" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Trapt" /><p>In a brief legal spat that caught the attention of Judge Judy, an artist who designed the cover for two of the band's albums openly accused Brown and his band of "refusing to pay him for the $4,000 he was owed for his art."</p><p> In what should be a surprise to no one, Brown was a total d*ck about it. "We tried to make something that could be released," Brown tweeted. "It's not usable in its current form. This guy should not want the damn thing released. It's just not good. I can't believe that he thinks it's wise 2 air dirty laundry like this but whatever he has to do. It's not what I asked 4."</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
Trapt Gets Their Own Facebook Deleted for Hate Speech<div id="8d0d2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="79ec11d7c11ed0a2fce2e0a85b383ccf"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1329453926962356227" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">For posting this pic and saying the same thing in the post, Facebook has completely deleted the TRAPT FB account. T… https://t.co/fycd6g6WhO</div> — TRAPT (@TRAPT)<a href="https://twitter.com/TRAPTOFFICIAL/statuses/1329453926962356227">1605801490.0</a></blockquote></div><p>As reported by <em>Spin</em>, the band got their Facebook account entirely deleted back in November after Brown shamelessly promoted The Proud Boys. The post, which included an image of a shadowed man wearing <a href="https://twitter.com/TRAPTOFFICIAL/status/1329453926962356227?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1329453926962356227%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spin.com%2F2020%2F11%2Ftrapt-facebook-page-deleted%2F" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">The Proud Boys logo as he carried Lady Liberty</a>, read "Don't worry Girl, We Got You."</p><p> But according to Brown, the very literal comic wasn't about the far-right group at all, claiming the post was a promotional announcement to follow the band on Parler, where, they said, "they will never be censored." Brown said he would sue Facebook, a claim that he hasn't seemed to follow through on.</p>
Trapt Blames George Floyd for His Own Death<div id="eb8b8" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6d0f6d82939a0da53188124284f795ef"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1266516841624678401" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">Dude got arrested for a crime. Then cops needed to transport to jail so he can be booked. He resisted getting into… https://t.co/yai2iZCohS</div> — TRAPT (@TRAPT)<a href="https://twitter.com/TRAPTOFFICIAL/statuses/1266516841624678401">1590796120.0</a></blockquote></div><p>When George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin back in May, almost everyone, including some <a href="https://www.npr.org/2020/06/23/882481264/how-george-floyds-death-made-republicans-on-capitol-hill-shift-their-rhetoric" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Republican lawmakers</a>, saw the murder as a despicable act and transformational moment in the conversation of racism in America. Meanwhile, Brown remained defiant.</p><p> "The guy refused to get into a cop car!" he tweeted out. "It took 4 cops to subdue the guy! Dude was partly responsible for his death." As was routine for the band at this point, the backlash was swift, but Brown didn't care.</p><p>"I think if you are some kind of community leader in any way and you are denouncing these riots, there is something wrong with you," he wrote. "Autopsy says dude died of a heart attack. A knee to the neck does not give someone a heart attack. Flight or flight resisting arrest would…" He then went on to contradict himself and say Derek Chauvin was "MOSTLY" responsible and that kneeling on a man's neck should be outlawed, but let him be clear:</p><p> "I hate anyone who uses skin color to say why they are better OR why they feel they are oppressed. We are ALL Americans first!" The ignorance and contradictions of Brown and his tepid irrelevant band remain truly shocking, and it remains to be seen what future the band has in a Biden-led America.</p>
Once we've gotten all of the stressful holiday shopping and gifting out of the way, our focus turns to what we're gonna be eating, and most importantly, drinking!
Tis' the season to spend time with loved ones and relax at home with a glass of whatever tickles your fancy. Our editor's go-to for the holiday season is anything delicious that doesn't require a ton of effort. We love our cocktails, so our go-to liquor has to be something that can be jazzed up or enjoyed on its own and preferably doesn't have too many calories (we like to save our calories for endless amounts of pie). Does such a liquor exist?
We didn't think so either until we recently discovered 21Seeds. 21Seeds is redefining the way you think about tequila with their line of all-natural, real fruit-infused blanco tequilas that are generating quite the buzz. Why you ask? Because everything about this brand is feel-good, authentic, and best of all, designed to be enjoyed anytime, anywhere.
Think tequila is only for margs in the summer? Think again! 21Seeds is better for you with no sacrifice on taste. Infused with all-natural real fruit, it's delicious, non-GMO, and gluten-free. It's the perfect tequila to drink on its own or personalize with your favorite garnish.
Here are 4 reasons why this game-changing tequila is our go-to drink for the holidays and beyond
3 Delicious Flavors
21Seeds comes in 3 delicious flavors that are designed to be enjoyed on their own, or combined with your favorite mixer and garnish. Valencia Orange, Grapefruit Hibiscus, and Cucumber Jalapeno are infused with real, fresh fruit and only contain all-natural ingredients.
While all three flavors offer something a little different, they all have one thing in common- smoothness! The flavors are refreshing, subtle, and have just the right amount of sweetness. Perfect for a quiet evening at home or when you're hanging out with girlfriends.
Easy Holiday Cocktail
What we love about 21Seeds is that it doesn't need anything added to make it delicious. Unlike regular blanco tequila that requires a ton of syrup or sugary liqueurs to become easier to drink, 21Seeds can be enjoyed by itself, or in the easiest cocktail you'll ever make- simply add some ice and soda water, or just a slice of lemon or lime and you've got yourself a low-calorie cocktail that tastes so good.
All Natural, Gluten & GMO-Free
We didn't think there was such a thing as guilt-free booze until we tried 21Seeds! This all-natural tequila is keto-friendly, gluten-free and non-GMO, and since it's already flavored with fresh, ripe fruit, it requires nothing to make it taste good, meaning you can skip all of the caloric add-ons and just enjoy a tasty, lower-calorie drink. Now we don't feel as guilty when we reach for the second (and third!).
Female Owned
We were immediately drawn to how 21Seeds came about. One of its founders, Kat, was told by her doctor that she had to cut her daily glass of wine from her diet. Turns out, as we get older, our bodies have a harder time digesting products that have been fermented (that was news to us!), so Kat's doctor recommended drinking something distilled, like tequila.
Like a lot of people, Kat only ever drank tequila in sugary cocktails or the occasional shot. In an effort to actually enjoy her evening cocktail, she began infusing her tequila with fresh fruit. The result was a delicious, subtle, and most importantly, easy drink that Kat and her friends all enjoyed.
Realizing that nothing else quite like this existed, Kat, her sister Nicole and BFF Sakira traveled to Mexico where they found a partner distillery owned and predominantly staffed by women, and the rest is history.
The best brands in the world are born of two things- necessity and passion, and 21Seeds has nailed it with their delicious trio of easy-to-drink tequilas. Available online and in stores across the US, this easy-to-drink tequila is our new must-have drink for the season.
These days, there are so many alcohol brands creating overly complicated products that don't deliver on the one thing people are looking for- flavor. 21Seeds cuts through the clutter with their subtle, yet delicious, line of infusions.
Update: Try All Three 21Seeds Flavors! Get Free Shipping On 3 Bottles Now!
50 Best Breakup Songs to Soothe Your Broken Heart
Just cry it out.
If there is any one human experience that is truly universal, it's a broken heart.
There is no pain quite as sharp or as lasting as your very first heartbreak, which is not to say subsequent heartbreaks are easy. But what remains consistent through it all is the power of music to offer comfort and catharsis. Whether your heart is broken for the first or the fiftieth time, these songs will help you throughout every stage of your journey to healing. Some are angry and defiant, some are sad and self-pitying, and some are about letting go and moving on. Whatever kind of break up song you need right now, we guarantee it's on this list.
1. "Head Held High" Elliot Taylor
Interview: Samaria Talks New Music and Collabing with Kehlani
The R&B singer sat down with Popdust for an exclusive interview
Early on in her career, Samaria was constantly reminded by friends in the industry that honesty was the key to authentic R&B.
"They would tell me that they know I can sing but to try and approach my beats from more of a relaxed place instead of pushing everything out so heavily," the singer recalls.
"'Trippin' and '5th floor' were an attempt at doing that." Both songs she mentioned are exactly that: sultry R&B jams that slink along unhurried. On "5th floor," Samaria is heard gently coasting alongside the fluid instrumental, cooing in a serpentine hush. On "Trippin," the feat is more braggadocios, with Samaria instead demonstrating her precision on the microphone as she bends and twists the beat to her melodic will.
Rudy Giuliani Debuts His Funniest Bit Yet: Melissa Carone
A comedy legend passes the torch to the next generation.
2020 has been a huge year in the career of comedy veteran Rudy Giuliani.
He began his career in comedy back in 1997, when he supplemented his part-time gig as mayor of New York City with hosting duties at Saturday Night Live. Unfortunately, he hadn't yet refined his craft to become the hilarious avant-garde performance artist we know today.
Recently, we learned that Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus, with the soon-to-be former president Trump wishing him well after contracting the "China virus." Speaking of absurd politicians, we look back on Giuliani's contributions to comedy.
- Borat's Daughter's Feminist Awakening Is the Best Part of “Borat ... ›
- Rudy Giuliani Reminds Us of four Best Scenes from "My Cousin ... ›