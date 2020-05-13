You'll Never Be a Haim Sister, But Now You Can Dance Like One

Let's face it—we all want to be a Haim.
Is it their endearing sibling dynamic? Their sprawling wardrobes of casual cool-girl chic? Their effortless, middle-parted beach waves? No matter who you are, there is probably something you envy in Haim, indie rock's favorite sister trio. And with their track record for amazing style also comes fantastically-choreographed music videos across the band's two albums, with their third on the way.
Haim's new record, Women in Music Pt. III, was supposed to be out by now, but it's been delayed along with a growing list of other albums. They're ensuring fans stay entertained in the meantime, though, with a steady stream of singles. Now, they're combining two quarantine hobbies—virtual workout classes and Zoom meetings—into the most clever livestream yet: Dance classes that'll get you shaped up to star in some of Haim's best music videos (or at least be an extra).
Starting this Sunday, May 17, Haim will host four weekly Zoom classes to teach you the routines to four of their music videos. During the first meeting, they'll show you the steps to "Want You Back." Then on May 24, "Little of Your Love," "If I Could Change Your Mind" on May 31, and "I Know Alone"—their latest single—on June 1. You have plenty of time to practice before the June 26 release of Women in Music Pt. III, and even more time to practice before Haim are able to hit the road and play shows again, whenever that is.
Music and exercise are good for you. Sign up here to get invited to Haim's Zoom dance classes. Leotard and tights not included.