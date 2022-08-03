It's hard to believe that it's been almost a decade since Echosmith released "Cool Kids." The 2013 hit was huge on both alternative and top 40 radio, and the Spotify streams stand at nearly 450 million. The country-tinged "Bright" also proved popular with fans. Their debut album, Talking Dreams, showed a young band on the rise.



The quartet became a trio and they didn't release a proper follow up until 2020's Lonely Generation, which coincided with the Pandemic. A fantastic collaboration with Mat Kearney built momentum for new singles including their latest, "Hang Around."



Although they've been at it for a while, siblings Noah, Sydney, and Graham Sierota are still in their twenties and ready to move the band into a new era. Sydney and Noah joined Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos to talk about their past success and the music they're making now. Watch the full interview below.

Echosmith | It's Real with Jordan and Demi www.youtube.com





Echosmith Fall Tour Dates

October 13 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

October 14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

October 16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

October 17 – New York, NY @ Gramercy

October 20 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

October 21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

October 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

October 24 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

October 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

October 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

October 28 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

October 29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

October 31 – St. Louis, MO @ Del Mar Hall

November 3 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

November 4 – Houston, TX @ HOB Bronze Peacock

November 5 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

November 8 – Denver, CO @ Marquis

November 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

November 11 – Boise, ID @ Olympic

November 12 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

November 13 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

November 16 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

November 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

November 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

November 19 – San Diego, CA @ Wonderfront 2022 Music & Arts Festival