Here Are All the 2021 Academy Award Nominees
See the full list of historic nominations.
We may still be thinking about this year's unusual Grammy Awards, but it's already time to focus on the next big show of awards season: the 2021 Academy Awards.
The 93rd annual Oscars ceremony is scheduled to go down on April 25, more than two months later than last year's show. Like most regularly-scheduled events in the past year, it's going to be a weird one, especially considering that most movie theaters have been empty since social distancing guidelines were first set into place.
Many movies were postponed in 2020, and just about everything went straight to streaming platforms. But even under the strange circumstances, cinephiles still found ways to enjoy film this year, from screen-sharing programs like Teleparty to unconventional setups like drive-ins and outdoor theaters. The movie industry certainly took a beating in 2020, but there were still some great films to come out of the year, and some great talent to acknowledge.
This year's Academy Award nominations include a number of milestones. For the first time in Oscars history, two actors of Asian descent are up for the Best Actor: Riz Ahmed and Stephen Yeun for their roles in Sound of Metal and Minari, respectively (Ahmed is also the first-ever Muslim nominee in the category).
Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) and Viola Davis' (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) nominations for Best Actress mark the first time two Black women have received simultaneous nods in that category in nearly half a century.
Also for the first time in history, two women are up for Best Director: Chloé Zhao received a nod for her bohemian drama Nomadland, while Emerald Fennell was acknowledged for her revenge thriller Promising Young Woman.
Check out all this year's Oscar nominees below, and tune into the show on April 25.
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Animated Feature
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Production Design
The Father
Mank
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
News of the World
Tenet
Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Cinematography
Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah
Erik Messerschmidt, Mank
Dariusz Wolski, News of the World
Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
Phedon Papamichael, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Song
"Husavik" (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)
"Fight for You" (Judas and the Black Messiah)
"Lo Sì (Seen)" (The Life Ahead)
"Speak Now" (One Night in Miami)
"Hear My Voice" (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
International Feature
Another Round, Denmark
Better Days, Hong Kong
Collective, Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia
Quo Vadis, Aida? Bosnia and Herzegovina
Animated Short
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Documentary Short
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Live-Action Short
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye