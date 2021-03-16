We may still be thinking about this year's unusual Grammy Awards, but it's already time to focus on the next big show of awards season: the 2021 Academy Awards.

The 93rd annual Oscars ceremony is scheduled to go down on April 25, more than two months later than last year's show. Like most regularly-scheduled events in the past year, it's going to be a weird one, especially considering that most movie theaters have been empty since social distancing guidelines were first set into place.

Many movies were postponed in 2020, and just about everything went straight to streaming platforms. But even under the strange circumstances, cinephiles still found ways to enjoy film this year, from screen-sharing programs like Teleparty to unconventional setups like drive-ins and outdoor theaters. The movie industry certainly took a beating in 2020, but there were still some great films to come out of the year, and some great talent to acknowledge.

This year's Academy Award nominations include a number of milestones. For the first time in Oscars history, two actors of Asian descent are up for the Best Actor: Riz Ahmed and Stephen Yeun for their roles in Sound of Metal and Minari, respectively (Ahmed is also the first-ever Muslim nominee in the category).

Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) and Viola Davis' (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) nominations for Best Actress mark the first time two Black women have received simultaneous nods in that category in nearly half a century.

Also for the first time in history, two women are up for Best Director: Chloé Zhao received a nod for her bohemian drama Nomadland, while Emerald Fennell was acknowledged for her revenge thriller Promising Young Woman.

Check out all this year's Oscar nominees below, and tune into the show on April 25.

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Animated Feature

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Production Design

The Father

Mank

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

News of the World

Tenet

Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Cinematography

Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah

Erik Messerschmidt, Mank

Dariusz Wolski, News of the World

Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

Phedon Papamichael, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Song

"Husavik" (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)

"Fight for You" (Judas and the Black Messiah)

"Lo Sì (Seen)" (The Life Ahead)

"Speak Now" (One Night in Miami)

"Hear My Voice" (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

International Feature

Another Round, Denmark

Better Days, Hong Kong

Collective, Romania

The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia

Quo Vadis, Aida? Bosnia and Herzegovina

Animated Short

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Documentary Short

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Live-Action Short

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye