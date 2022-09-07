Shinedown is one of the most successful rock bands of the 21st century. Since their debut album Leave a Whisper in 2003, the band has notched 19 number one rock radio singles. They also hold the distinction of having the number one song on Casey Kasem's final broadcast of American Top 20 in 2009.

Their latest, Planet Zero, is filled with the hard riffs and theatrical vocals that fans love. It also includes creative instrumentation and prog-inspired arrangements. The title track and "Daylight" have already become hits on the mainstream rock chart.



Frontman Brent Smith talks to Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos about the new album and what keeps the band going. Watch the full interview below.

Brent Smith of Shinedown | It's Real with Jordan and Demi www.youtube.com

Shinedown - Daylight www.youtube.com

