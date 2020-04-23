Buy Props from Your Favorite A24 Films For Charity

As far as entertainment companies go, A24 Films is arguably one of the coolest.
Besides a remarkable track record for distributing some of the most hair-raising, heartbreaking, and flat-out terrifying films of the past five years, A24 has become known for bolstering and giving unprecedented creative freedom to rising directors, like Ari Aster of Hereditary and Midsommar fame as well as Greta Gerwig of Lady Bird. They've also got their marketing strategy down to a T, drawing the sort of cult fanbase and loyalty that mirror those of successful indie record labels. And now, in the wake of the worldwide health crisis, A24 is flexing their philanthropy muscles, too, selling items from their films for the good of New York City charities.
This week, A24 Films launched A24 Auctions, a website where lucky fans can bid for props and costume pieces from some of the company's biggest films. Over the next few weeks, auctions will open periodically, dedicated to films like Uncut Gems, Midsommar, The Lighthouse, and more. Have you ever wanted to own a piece of A24 history while also doing a good deed? Us too!
Right now, you can bid on Kayla's memory box or Gabe's swimming goggles from Eighth Grade, or an heirloom doormat from Midsommar. The proceeds will go to NYC Health + Hospitals, the country's biggest public health care system, to help families in need during the virus outbreak. On April 27, you can bring the horror of Harga, Sweden to your home with pieces from Midsommar, for the benefit of FDNY Foundation—it's like being your own May Queen without the psychedelics. On May 4, in a very meta endeavor, you can bid on items from the set of Uncut Gems, with profits going to the Queens Community House. As Howard Ratner himself would say: This is how you win.
A24 is one of many companies stepping up to help those who are especially in need as our country faces a crisis. Sure, the company can be a little overhyped at times—but with these charitable events on their agenda, we can't really be mad.