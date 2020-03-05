Best Books to Read While Quarantined

Face it, we may soon be confined to our homes for the sake of public safety. With health officials saying that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is a global health emergency and an inevitable epidemic, it's time we start settling into the fact that we may be confined to our homes for weeks at a time. On the bright side, over 80% of people who contract the virus experience mild to no symptoms and recover on their own, and the virus has a global mortality rate of 3.4%, almost exclusively affecting the immunocompromised like the elderly or individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions.
So even while we stock up on water, canned goods, and enough hand sanitizer to drown ourselves in, don't forget to refresh your book collection with an assortment of good reads. From eerily prescient tales about dystopian futures to long inter-generational novels about epic family dramas, these are our book recommendations for your quarantine.
1. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest by Ken Kesey
When you start to feel stir crazy, take solace in the fact that you're probably quarantined within your own home–or at least not a 1960s psych ward. Ken Kesey's 1962 classic captures the frustration of an individual fighting against institutional authority beyond his control.