Essy Premieres “Second Thoughts” EP
"This EP is about learning to roll with the punches, but not compromising who I am or what I want no matter how hard life hits."
Nashville-based synth-pop singer-songwriter Essy introduces her debut EP, Second Thoughts.
Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae Are That Annoying Couple in "The Lovebirds"
They can always find a reason to fight—but that's part of their charm
The opening sequence of Netflix's new romcom mystery, The Lovebirds, gives us glimpses of the first sparks of romance.
After a magical first date Jibran (Silicon Valley's Kumail Najiani) and Leilani (Insecure's Issa Rae) can't stop smiling, and they can't seem to leave each other's sides. But after a few moments of that early relationship bliss, we are transported four years into the future, when they are living together and have officially become that couple.
10 Canceled TV Shows Saved By Fans
If you're loud enough, you just might manage to save your favorite show.
Hollywood is a brutal industry, and sometimes even the highest-quality shows are subject to unceremonious cancelation.
But even if you're favorite niche show (that's definitely the best thing on TV so how come nobody else watches it?) does get nuked, try not to lose hope. If enough people are as passionate about it as you are, band together and combine your powers. Persistence pays off, and if you're loud enough, you just might manage to save your favorite show. After all, there's a lot of precedence for fans saving TV shows.
Family Guy
FOX
Considering Family Guy's long-running status as a cultural icon of adult animation, it might be surprising to discover that Family Guy was actually canceled not once, but twice. After lackluster viewership during its first two seasons, Fox canceled Family Guy in May of 2000, only to revive it once again in July for another 13 episode run. Those episodes didn't draw in viewers either, so Fox canned the show entirely and sold the re-runs to Adult Swim. Naturally, Adult Swim connected Family Guy with a proper audience who went on to buy 2.2 million copies of the first two seasons on DVD. Sales numbers like that caught Fox's interest, so they revived the show again in 2005 and it's been running ever since.
