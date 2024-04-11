HAUSER: The Superstar Cellist Who Fills Arenas
Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos talk to the Croatian musician about his new album and upcoming tour
Over the last few years, HAUSER has become one of the world's most popular classical performers. His shows are spectacles that thrill thousands of fans for up to three hours. With dozens of musicians on stage, the Croation cellist covers well known orchestral themes as well as new arrangements of modern hits.
Although his previous album focused on Latin pop songs like "Livin' La Vida Loca," his new album, out April 19, returns to traditional melodies. CLASSIC II is full of favorite compositions like Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 2 andMozart'sPiano Concerto No. 23.
Soon, HAUSER will embark on a summer North American tour with stops at iconic venues like Carnegie Hall, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles. Focusing on the classics, the concerts will give audiences across the country one of the most unique experiences in classical music.
Watch HAUSER talk to Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos about his ascension as a solo artist, massive live performances, and favorite compositions.
HAUSER | It's Real with Jordan and Demi
HAUSER North American Tour Dates
Fri, May 31, 2024 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
Sat, June 1, 2024 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
Sun, June 2, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theater
Tues, June 4, 2024 - Virginia Beach, VA - Sandler Center
Wed, June 5, 2024 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
Thurs, June 6, 2024 - New York, NY - Carnegie Hall
Sat, June 8, 2024 -Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Sun, June 9, 2024 - Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre
Tues, June 11, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre
Thurs, June 13, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
Fri, June 14, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Ravinia Festival
Sat, June 15, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Mon, June 17, 2024 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Performing Arts Center
Tues, June 18, 2024 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
Thurs, June 20, 2024 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
Fri, June 21, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater
Sat, June 22, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - Wynn Las Vegas – Encore Theater
Sun, June 23, 2024 - Costa Mesa, CA - Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Tues, June 25, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Mesa Arts Center
Thurs, June 27, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre
Fri, June 28, 2024 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
Sat, June 29, 2024 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater