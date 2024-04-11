Over the last few years, HAUSER has become one of the world's most popular classical performers. His shows are spectacles that thrill thousands of fans for up to three hours. With dozens of musicians on stage, the Croation cellist covers well known orchestral themes as well as new arrangements of modern hits.



Although his previous album focused on Latin pop songs like "Livin' La Vida Loca," his new album, out April 19, returns to traditional melodies. CLASSIC II is full of favorite compositions like Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 2 andMozart'sPiano Concerto No. 23.



Soon, HAUSER will embark on a summer North American tour with stops at iconic venues like Carnegie Hall, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles. Focusing on the classics, the concerts will give audiences across the country one of the most unique experiences in classical music.

Watch HAUSER talk to Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos about his ascension as a solo artist, massive live performances, and favorite compositions.

HAUSER | It's Real with Jordan and Demi

