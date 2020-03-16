Tasting Room Presents: Exclusive Wines Inspired by Westworld

In honor of the highly anticipated premiere of Westworld's third season, Warner Bros and Tasting Room have crafted a limited edition collection of wines to celebrate the series' return.
Directly inspired by the show's thrilling third season, the three eye-catching bottles are each uniquely curated and inspired by characters in the show, each offering a vastly different tasting experience. Check out the wines below, and be sure to get yourself a bottle before they sell out!
2017 Maeve Millay Limestone Coast Shiraz
Think you know Australian Shiraz? Think again. This tantalizing red will leave you longing for sip after sip — if it doesn't knock you off your feet completely. Like Maeve, it's intriguing and complex, with concentrated flavors of blackberry, vanilla, and cedar culminating in a lingering finish that you won't soon forget. While enjoying this alluring wine wouldn't qualify as a violent delight, it will certainly bring you pleasure that you don't find every day.
2016 Dolores Abernathy California White Blend
There's a path for everyone — consider yourself lucky to be on the path that's brought you to this enchanting and layered blend of Pinot Gris, Chenin Blanc, Roussanne and Viognier. Inspired by Dolores, this white may seem mild and pleasant at first, but one sip reveals that it packs a punch of vibrant green apple and pear flavors, deftly woven with notes of baking spices. Choose to see the beauty in the world through this captivating wine.
2016 Man in Black Rogue Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
Like a maze you desperately want to solve, this compelling Cabernet Sauvignon will take you on some twists and turns. It's a red worth discovering, with its rich, layered flavors of black cherry, coffee bean and dried herbs — just as the Man in Black enjoys a game worth playing. Each taste reveals something new, until you find yourself completely immersed in the wine's brooding, dark profile. Go ahead: Take a sip and unleash your true self.