<p>Check out our picks below:</p><h4>Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery</h4><p>In the first installment of the <em>Austin Powers </em>trilogy, we meet everyone's favorite, raunchiest British spy and tiniest nemesis.</p><p>(Stream on <a href="https://www.netflix.com/watch/1153656?trackId=251092985&tctx=4%2C3%2C6dd5e1d6-adc4-4a7e-9310-6bc89f7333f0-87136054%2Cdd29046d-09ea-40ad-8adb-7654c84640ee_17207967X28X5756X1589831936974%2Cdd29046d-09ea-40ad-8adb-7654c84640ee_ROOT" target="_blank">Netflix</a>)</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="da813bc0bc37ce36c7473d420390e5c7"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5vsANcS4Ml8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) Official Trailer - Mike Myers Comedy HD</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5vsANcS4Ml8" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><br></p><h4>Can't Hardly Wait</h4><p>Party scenes are nothing new, but this 1998 film answers the question: What if the <em>entire </em>movie was a party scene?</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>(Stream on <a href="https://www.netflix.com/watch/15856715?trackId=251092985&tctx=4%2C17%2C6dd5e1d6-adc4-4a7e-9310-6bc89f7333f0-87136054%2Cdd29046d-09ea-40ad-8adb-7654c84640ee_17207967X28X5756X1589831936974%2Cdd29046d-09ea-40ad-8adb-7654c84640ee_ROOT" target="_blank">Netflix</a>)</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0a511cfd6713f73709a84b37c22169cd"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7S4QxM7Y2oI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Can't Hardly Wait (1998) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7S4QxM7Y2oI" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><br></p><h4>Cheech & Chong's Up In Smoke</h4><p>Cheech & Chong had spent about a decade as a counterculture comedy duo before their first feature-length film. <em>Up In Smoke </em>is widely regarded for establishing the stoner genre.</p><p>(Stream on <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/60003086" target="_blank">Netflix</a>)</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5b43409b841cb764f9e0ed113bebc5e3"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dK8ay-DlTzM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Up In Smoke - Trailer</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dK8ay-DlTzM" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><br></p><h4>Hot Rod<br></h4><p>Andy Samberg stars as Rod Kimble, an aspiring stuntman on a mission to raise money for his stepfather's life-saving surgery so Rod can kick his ass once and for all. </p><p>(Stream on <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/70058022" target="_blank">Netflix</a>)</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e93eef55a43c623bf27cc1b4572d1ecf"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DhdrA9qz79o?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Hot Rod - Trailer</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DhdrA9qz79o" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><h4>A Night at the Roxbury</h4><p>Based on the classic "SNL" sketch "The Roxbury Guys," Will Ferrell and Chris Kattan star as party-hopping brothers on a mission to get into one of Los Angeles' most esteemed nightclubs.</p><p>(Stream on <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/18066997" target="_blank">Netflix</a>)</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f000f3e506d24c60786fc18b0d081e1e"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BuqeN2FjrRQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">A Night at the Roxbury - Trailer</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BuqeN2FjrRQ" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><br></p><h4>Nacho Libre<br></h4><p>Based on the real-life story of luchador Fray Tormenta, <em>Nacho Libre </em>depicts the story of a cook in Oaxaca who secretly takes up wrestling in order to help the Catholic orphanage in which he was raised (and now works).</p><p>(Stream on <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/70044883" target="_blank">Netflix</a>)</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dceab951d1e47a4ec0e640abca27d706"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5Atg2aASyY4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Nacho Libre (2006) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Atg2aASyY4" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p><br></p><h4>Good Boys<br></h4><p>This recent Seth Rogen co-production centers around three sixth graders who accidentally obtain illicit drugs.</p><p>(Stream on <a href="https://www.hulu.com/movie/good-boys-47af0dbd-13c0-4ed9-aeb9-506644f3d6a5" target="_blank">Hulu</a>)</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4a7bff3aa45157b9c55b32d640466902"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zPXqwAGmX04?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Good Boys - Official Trailer</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPXqwAGmX04" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><br></p><h4>Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure<br></h4><p>History class has never been more exciting than in this '80s cult classic, where two high schoolers resort to time travel to help with their big project.</p><p>(Stream on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B00BR7CN4Q/ref=atv_hm_hom_c_SPzpBp_39_9" target="_blank">Hulu</a>)</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4a2bcff6435fc543ab1e36ea1d0ecedc"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/q3fx6TugN7g?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure Official Trailer #1 - Keanu Reeves Movie (1989) HD</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q3fx6TugN7g" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><br></p><h4>Spaceballs</h4><p>If your mindset towards science fiction films is "if you've seen one, you've seen them all," then <em>Spaceballs </em>is a hilarious, satirical amalgamation of nearly every sci-fi franchise you can think of.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>(Stream on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B00BZHSSL0/ref=atv_hm_hom_c_SPzpBp_39_10" target="_blank">Amazon</a>)</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="90c772b6d14ae080bd7ac1063d5bc81a"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kGIM_yNzeUo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Spaceballs Official Trailer #1 - Bill Pullman Movie (1987) HD</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGIM_yNzeUo" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><br></p><h4>Airplane!<br></h4><p>A parody of the 1957 disaster genre film <em>Zero Hour!, Airplane! </em>predicts what might happen if an ex-fighter pilot with a severe fear of flying ends up on an ill-fated plane.</p><p>(Stream on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B001K37CT8/ref=atv_br_def_r_br_c_6av4kCsmr_1_44" target="_blank">Amazon</a>)</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7509d79419168890502f2db40934f272"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HMnVs287AJ4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Airplane! - Trailer</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMnVs287AJ4" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><br></p><h4>Bridesmaids<br></h4><p>With an all-star cast of some of the funniest women in comedy today, <em>Bridesmaids </em>is a hilarious tale of love, jealousy, friendship, and food poisoning.</p><p>(Stream on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B005KL6WDS/ref=atv_br_def_r_br_c_6av4kCsmr_1_47" target="_blank">Amazon</a>)</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="11855a0b912dae5fd4b7bec547d90d58"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FNppLrmdyug?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Bridesmaids - Trailer</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNppLrmdyug" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><br></p><h4>She's the Man
</h4><p>In a classic tale of cross-dressing gone awry, <em>She's the Man</em>'s is a loose Shakespearean adaptation that helped establish Amanda Bynes as a young comedy genius.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>(Stream on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B015O3MPZA/ref=atv_br_def_r_br_c_6av4kCsmr_1_90" target="_blank">Amazon</a>)</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9c7788cab6eeda5320aea870cb5b0d8a"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jf67WlthWXk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">She's the Man (2006) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jf67WlthWXk" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><h4>School of Rock</h4><p>Struggling musician Dewey Finn takes a job as a prep school substitute teacher and forces his students to perform in a battle of the bands to pay off his rent. Child labor at its most hilarious!</p><p>(Stream on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B000HX6VDU/ref=atv_br_def_r_br_c_6av4kCsmr_1_122" target="_blank">Amazon</a>)</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1a242e8aa466c9b46a0d6dd78fe068a0"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3PsUJFEBC74?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">School of Rock - Trailer</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3PsUJFEBC74" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><br></p><h4>Happy Gilmore</h4><p>In one of his first post-<em>SNL </em>roles, Adam Sandler stars as Happy Gilmore, an ice hockey hopeful who discovers an uncanny knack for golfing.</p><p>(Stream on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0018OFN54/ref=atv_br_def_r_br_c_6av4kCsmr_1_149" target="_blank">Amazon</a>)</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bfe9ce30491534d87681d37f5b301419"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/y1emDAYCfVQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Happy Gilmore Official Trailer #1 - Christopher McDonald Movie (1996) HD</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1emDAYCfVQ" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><h4>Superbad</h4><p>Loosely based on Seth Rogen's experience in high school, <em>Superbad </em>follows the hysterical shenanigans of ultra-geeky high school seniors on a mission to lose their virginity before heading off to college.</p><p>(Stream on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0010R08PO/ref=atv_br_def_r_br_c_6av4kCsmr_1_225" target="_blank">Amazon</a>)</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="47ae779d84485e45fce37e6101fa1cac"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4eaZ_48ZYog?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Superbad (2007) Official Trailer 1 - Jonah Hill Movie</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4eaZ_48ZYog" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><br></p><h4>Booksmart</h4><p>Nicknamed the "new <em>Superbad,</em>" <em>Booksmart </em>centers around studious best friends Molly and Amy, who attempt to experience four years' worth of missed partying into the last night before their graduation.</p><p>(Stream on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B07T8KSZSH/ref=atv_br_def_r_br_c_6av4kCsmr_1_197" target="_blank">Amazon</a>)</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8e369a1f42b8a254ec362e248fb3e9f3"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JkrY-jboiqA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Booksmart Red Band Trailer #1 (2019) | Movieclips Trailers</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JkrY-jboiqA" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><br></p><h4>Caddyshack</h4><p>Considered "perhaps the funniest sports movie ever made" by ESPN, the cult classic <em>Caddyshack </em>is an inside look at the goings-on of an upscale country club.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>(Stream on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B001N7LKI0/ref=atv_br_def_r_br_c_6av4kCsmr_1_261" target="_blank">Amazon</a>)</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f8157e6a261b2d9960c95068a6b822e8"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/x9Nl39uWEYk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Caddyshack (1980) Official Trailer - Chevy Chase Movie</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9Nl39uWEYk" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><br></p><h4>Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping</h4><p>A mockumentary assembled by the members of comedy trio the Lonely Island, <em>Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping </em>tells the unfortunate tale of musical prodigy Conner4Real's sophomore slump.</p><p>(Stream on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B01GHBYIEY/ref=atv_br_def_r_br_c_6av4kCsmr_1_475" target="_blank">Amazon</a>)</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6b155e4203b63044e452fdca9b50be5a"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AHC7guX-FCk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping Official Trailer #2 (2016) - Andy Samberg Movie HD</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AHC7guX-FCk" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><br></p>
Related Articles Around the Web
Keep Reading
Show less