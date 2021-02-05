Academy Award-winning actor and Hollywood legend Christopher Plummer died today, DEADLINE reports.

Plummer's family confirmed that the actor, known for his roles in The Sound of Music and more recently Knives Out, died peacefully at his home in Connecticut. His wife of over 50 years, actress Elaine Taylor, was by his side. He was 91.

Born in Toronto, Ontario and raised in Senneville, Quebec, Plummer exhibited a love for acting as a child. In the early stages of his professional career, he took on an array of stage roles, including Marc Antony in Julius Caesar and the title character of Henry V at Connecticut's American Shakespeare Festival. He was a noted theatre aficionado.

In 1965, Plummer became a household name for his portrayal of Captain Georg von Trapp in The Sound of Music. The film has repeatedly been cited as one of the best of all time, and Plummer's performance was lauded by critics. However, aside from his relationship with scene partner Julie Andrews, he famously disliked working on the film. In interviews and writing throughout his career, he's referred to it as "that movie," "S&M," or "The Sound of Mucus."

"I was a bit bored with the character,'' he said in 2010. "Although we worked hard enough to make him interesting, it was a bit like flogging a dead horse. And the subject matter is not mine. I mean it can't appeal to every person in the world. It's not my cup of tea.''

For the next few decades, Plummer appeared on Broadway and in countless other films, including Waterloo, The Pyx, and The Return of the Pink Panther. He maintained a steady career, acting in well over 100 films.

But it wasn't until 2010 when Plummer would receive his first Academy Award nomination at age 80 for portraying the Russian writer Leo Tolstoy in The Last Station. While he ended up losing to Christoph Waltz, he seemed to have delighted in the recognition: "I'm very glad to get [a nomination]," he said. "I think nominations are the prize itself - that's the honor, to be nominated with all the other actors who have all done good work....What can I say except thanks all around?"

Two years later, however, Plummer would finally take home his golden statuette. He won the Oscar for Best Actor after starring in Mike Mills' independent drama Beginners as Hal, a man who dies of cancer shortly after coming out as a gay man. At 82, this made Plummer the oldest actor to win the award.

"You're only two years older than me, darling," Plummer exclaimed at his trophy during his acceptance speech. "Where have you been all my life?"

Christopher Plummer Wins Supporting Actor: 2012 Oscars www.youtube.com





In 2017, Plummer starred as petrol-industrialist and patriarch J. Paul Getty in All the Money in the World, which earned him Golden Globe, BAFTA and Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor. One of his final projects was the 2019 mystery drama Knives Out, in which he starred in an ensemble cast alongside Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, and Lakeith Stanfield.

Lou Pitt, Plummer's longtime friend and manager, said in a statement: "Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion [sic] manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words. He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us."









Plummer remains an inarguable icon, who will be remembered for his unmatched talent and charm. He will be deeply missed.

