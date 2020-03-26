UK alt-rock outfit Seven Spies present their debut single, entitled "Chameleon," a track narrating the burdens of life.
One of the band's members, David Blomiley, shares, "The subject of the songs seems to be stuff that has been bubbling away inside of me for a while that I need to get out. I find song writing massively therapeutic in a way."
Made up of David Blomiley (vocals, guitar, piano), Olly Brown (drums, backing vocals), and alternating bassists, "Chameleon" features heavy guitar riffs and an infectious rhythm. Piano adds sparkling accents, as Blomiley's voice infuses the lyrics with feeling.