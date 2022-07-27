Celebrity brands are dime a dozen. From merch to accessories and food brands, celebrities love touting their own product to their fan bases and beyond.

Some brands go on to attain success beyond a celebrity’s direct reach of influence — Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty makeup is a verifiable force that revolutionized the industry and demanded a much clamored-for diverse shade range from all makeup lines.

Drawing from her own experience and aesthetics to provide fans with the best-of-the-best, Rihanna is notorious for deep engagement in her process. But not all celebs can say the same — yes, we’re looking at you, Kardashians.

No matter the product of choice — and whatever can be said about its quality — celebs leverage their various brands and collaborations to further their image. Zendaya’s fashion line with Tommy Hilfiger solidified her as a style icon, Gwenyth Paltrow’s GOOP made her a force in the wellness industry, and Kylie’s lip kits drew even more attention to … Kylie’s lips.

With the advent of CBD and cannabis brands, all the coolest celebs are aligning with companies in this emergent industry. Say goodbye to celeb alcohol brands — there are fresh, feel-good companies on the scene. Major names like George Clooney, A$AP Rocky, Shay Mitchell, and even Kendall Jenner have launched luxury alcohol lines. However, the CBD industry — with celebrity endorsements in tow — is challenging that space.

According to Rolling Stone, it’s a verifiable trending sensation: “Cannabis legalization is rippling across the country … A total of 17 states (plus D.C.) have legalized cannabis for adult use. As marijuana goes mainstream, plenty of famous folks are getting into the cannabis business. Athletes, actors, rappers, and rockers are openly embracing getting high — whether it’s an alternative to opioids, or simply cause they really love weed.”

It’s a fun space to see my favorite names venture into. But when it comes to cannabis, CBD, and the world of hemp seeds, are celebs truly the people to trust? While I’m down to try GOOP skincare or Tyler, the Creator’s ice cream, when it comes to CBD, THC, and the like, I gotta be sure I’m getting superior stuff. Even if Snoop Dogg himself has to give me a few recs.

FOCL is a brand that truly delivers.

Backed by science, their custom blends provide a blend of powerful adaptogens, healing botanicals, and premium Hemp CBD that actually work.

FOCL’s commitment to radical transparency ensures that only high-quality ingredients are going into your body. With clear labeling and honest practices, you’ll always know what you’re taking with this CBD company — unlike the very unfortunate Dorito Dupe.

A third-party lab tests each batch of FOCL CBD to ensure their CBD drops, gummies, supplements & topicals are safe and that you get the most premium CBD & CBN products, every single time. Unlike celeb brands — which are often shrouded in marketing and mystery — FOCL is not afraid to show you the test results.

Recently, they’ve welcomed influencer, entrepreneur, and mom, Ali Manno into the FOCL fold. Her bundle of products focuses on restorative sleep so you can ease on through the day.

The duo includes FOCL Night, packed with Ashwagandha, Valerian Root, Passionflower, 5HTP, and Hemp Plant Derived THC. FOCL's Sleep Drops include 1000mg Broad Spectrum CBD, CBN, Organic MCT Oil, and organic lavender. Taken together, you'll drift off to sleep and move through your days with a titch more cushion.

Customer reviews included, the results don't lie. People love natural grown hemp products. If it contains hemp extract and helps me fall asleep, then who am I to say no?

Shop FOCL now to explore their exceptional range of CBD Drops, CBD Gummies, Topicals, and Daily Supplements. Shop by benefits to discover how FOCL can help you relax, find pain relief, sleep, focus, and even strengthen immunity.

But if you’re still enthralled with your favorite celeb's CBD brand, here are a few of the most intriguing superstar CBD brands out there:

1. Seth Rogan’s Houseplant

One of the newest and buzziest in the bud game, Seth Rogan's Houseplant features cannabis and handmade ceramic paraphernalia. Freaks and Geeks star Seth seriously capitalized on his ceramics hobby — and it went viral. So it’s no surprise his business venture is a success. As the Houseplant tagline says, this cannabis is “For people who love weed, by people who love weed.”

2. Jay Z’s Monogram

Jay-Z’s Monogram is all about changing the perspective on Black people and cannabis. Operating with California cannabis licensee Caliv, he dropped Monogram — a luxury weed line of flower, pre-rolls, and a 1.5 OG Handroll. Prices are high — but what do you expect from a Tiffany ambassador? From its supreme quality to Slim Aaron’s inspired ads, Monogram's catapulting Black visionaries in this emerging market.

3. Lil Wayne’s GKUA Ultra Premium

If Jay-Z is a businessman known for taking his entrepreneurial exploits seriously, Lil Wayne is the opposite. For Wayne, his cannabis line is simply about good times. According to the website, Lil Wayne’s GKUA Ultra Premium products are high-potency and “designed to provide consumers with the best high of their lives.” This executive producer knows his weed, so we trust it.

4. Melissa Etheridge’s Etheridge Botanicals

Etheridge is a legendary singer-songwriter and … now, stoner? Her botanical brand has a ton of heart. After her own breast cancer journey and her son’s tragic passing from opioids, she founded Etheridge Botanicals to promote an alternative to traditional pharmaceuticals. Currently, the brand features a variety of flower and pre-rolls — called Morning, Noon, and Night — and is marketed with the tag “It’s cool to be kind.” Proceeds go to a range of charitable causes, such as The Last Prisoner Project cannabis reform non-profit, The Santa Cruz Diversity Center, and WAMM Phytotherapies — a group that provides low-cost or free cannabis to those in need.

5. Bella Thorne

As part of the generation born into a more accepting landscape for recreational and medicinal marijuana use, Bella Thorne is a notable young player in the game. Thorne joined forces with Glass House Farms to cultivate exclusive cannabis strains. A brand for those free spirits and creatives out there.