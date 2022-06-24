By Brittany Hampton

By now you've probably heard the new Beyoncé song, "Break My Soul." Compared to our usual Queen Bee music, we definitely get to hear a new side of the singer. Fans are comparing the house vibe of the track to the sounds on Drake's new album Honestly, Nevermind. We'll see how many other artists jump on this trend.



Get ready to sweat on the dance floor! Both releases prompted fans on social media to call for a "House Music Summer." Beyoncé is preparing us for a new era by reaching back to the dance music of her childhood. The song samples (or does it?) 1993’s “Show Me Love” by Robin S. and New Orleans bounce artist Big Freedia’s ‘“Explode." Her husband Jay-Z and The-Dream landed cowriting credits.



It has been six years since we’ve heard any official solo Beyoncé music. In 2016, she released her last full-length album, Lemonade. Since then, Beyoncé has participated in many collaborations such as the joint album, Everything is Love, alongside Jay-Z. A visual album, Black Is King, followed within that same year. She surprised fans in 2019 with the epic soundtrack The Lion King: The Gift. This made sense after being cast as the voice of Nala in Disney’s Lion King remake. Then there was the Juneteenth single “Black Parade” in 2020.

The 40-year-old superstar’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson took to social media to express her gratitude and excitement for her daughter and her accomplishments. "I really do miss her singing!" she posted on Instagram. "Break My Soul is my Summer Anthem right now!"

"‘Break My Soul’ is the first single from the upcoming album Renaissance, due July 29. A British Vogue photoshoot inspired by the era (see above) coincided with the release. All the attention proves that regardless of musical style, Beyoncé is the Queen of Marketing and Branding. We can't wait to hear (or see) what's next.