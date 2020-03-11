Charlie Taylor Premieres Music Video for “Everywhere”

Director, actress, and musician Charlie Taylor unveils her new music video for "Everywhere," directed by Scott Haze.
Charlie shares, "This year I fell in love with someone from a distance. We spent months carefully getting to know each other, and in turn, I started to know myself in a new way. I was able to see the parts of me that were hurting, and I realized that if I didn't tend to the bruises on my heart, they would become his problems one day." A soft, elegant piano backed by a spectral guitar underscores Charlie's hushed heartfelt tones.