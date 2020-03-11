Music
Film
TV
Culture
Interviews

Charlie Taylor Premieres Music Video for “Everywhere”

Finding self-love prior to falling in love.

 Randy Radic
New Releases 03/11/20

Director, actress, and musician Charlie Taylor unveils her new music video for "Everywhere," directed by Scott Haze.

Charlie shares, "This year I fell in love with someone from a distance. We spent months carefully getting to know each other, and in turn, I started to know myself in a new way. I was able to see the parts of me that were hurting, and I realized that if I didn't tend to the bruises on my heart, they would become his problems one day." A soft, elegant piano backed by a spectral guitar underscores Charlie's hushed heartfelt tones.

youtu.be


Follow Charlie Taylor Instagram | Facebook | Spotify

AROUND THE WEB
 Randy Radic
Trending Articles
everywhere folk healing music music video premiere pop charlietaylorofficial charlie taylor
© 2020 Popdust Inc. All Rights Reserved.