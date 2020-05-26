RELATED
Devon Covers Charli XCX's “Boys”
Raw, passionate rendering.
26.05.20
Press Photo
A rising star from Philadelphia, Devon releases her stripped-down acoustic version of Charli XCX's "Boys."
<p>Devon, AKA Devon O'Connor, will release her new EP, <em>Sitting Up Straight </em>via AWAL on Sept. 18. Devon explains, "If I like a song, I almost always check out the acoustic version of it. I love acoustic because it strips songs down to their rawest form and makes them speak for themselves." Devon injects "Boys" with darker colors and more soul than the original. Listen here:</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p class="media-headline"> <strong>Boys</strong></p><iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:30e2sl1VVhScEDeBSPQ7qr" id="9b69d" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0f8794f5283a1ffb4ac328e2277d4910" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p><br></p><h2></h2><h2></h2><h2>Follow Devon <a href="https://www.facebook.com/DevonMusic/" target="_blank">Facebook</a> | <a href="https://www.instagram.com/devonsounds/" target="_blank">Instagram</a> | <a href="https://open.spotify.com/artist/2rfPn3uIZGIGubbbHyXiy6?si=RvqtU-SiS8aNR2WWEENTmA#_=_" target="_blank">Spotify</a></h2>
Culture News
What Is "The Ickabog" and Why Is J.K. Rowling a TERF?
How can we ever take J.K. Rowling's triumphant stories about good defeating evil seriously again, knowing full-well the hatred she supports?
26.05.20
J.K. Rowling
<h2>J.K. Rowling is publishing a new children's story, and she wants to be very clear that it is <em>not</em> another <em>Harry Potter </em>spin-off.<br></h2><p>This might come as unfortunate news to any Potterheads who still want a young Marauders spin-off, but it's also a gut punch to all the readers who grew up absorbing <em>Harry Potter</em>'s lessons about standing up for the oppressed and fighting back against hateful ideologies. Why? Because now that we know <a href="https://www.popdust.com/jk-rowling-terf-hatsune-miku-2641652724.html" target="_blank">J.K. Rowling is a TERF</a>, everything she writes about standing up to evil rings hollow.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p>
TV Features
The Importance of the "Tuca & Bertie" Revival
Fans saved "Tuca & Bertie," the canceled Netflix original that will return to Adult Swim next year.
26.05.20
Fans of anthropomorphic cartoon birds rejoice: Tuca & Bertie is coming to Adult Swim for season two.
Season one of the show, created by BoJack Horseman illustrator Lisa Hanawalt, was a Netflix original that first aired in 2019. Despite being critically acclaimed and widely regarded as one of the best new shows of the year, it was canceled to viewers' dismay.
<p>There's never been a show quite like <em>Tuca & Bertie</em><strong>.</strong> Yes, we've had raunchily smart adult cartoons like <em>Big Mouth</em>. And <em>Broad City</em> helped prove that shows about two women could reach a wide audience, but <em>Tuca & Bertie </em>touched on important issues like workplace harassment, mental health, and sexual trauma—not to mention its title characters were voiced by two non-white women, Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish. Hanawalt created a show that made female viewers feel seen with a nuance that no other show had matched before.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>Fans were understandably heartbroken to learn that <em>Tuca & Bertie</em> wouldn't be returning for another season. Viewers began hashtags like #RenewTucaAndBertie and #SaveTucaAndBertie that spread like wildfire, signaling the impact that the show had made. With a wit sharp enough to cut diamonds, <em>Tuca & Bertie</em> created an alternate reality that struck close to home: Tuca grapples with finding a sense of purpose in her otherwise carefree life, while we see Bertie square up against her misogynistic office superiors and deal with debilitating anxiety. In the final episode, Bertie reckons with a traumatizing experience of sexual assault—throughout it all, Bertie's boyfriend Speckle serves as an exemplary supportive partner. Somehow, Hanawalt was able to seamlessly make these goofy humanoid birds feel like extensions of ourselves.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>As much as <em>Tuca & Bertie </em>is heartwarming and poignant, it's also hilarious. Much like <em>BoJack Horseman</em>, it's bizarre and over-the-top, with characters that are oftentimes exaggerated and punchlines that land effortlessly. It provided a space for frustrated women to feel seen and understood, while using laughter to heal the general bulls--t of life. Considering Netflix has brought so many niche comedies to the mainstream (<em>BoJack</em> and <em>Big Mouth</em> being leading examples), it's hard to imagine how <em>Tuca & Bertie </em>could've come to fruition without the platform. As Caroline Framke wrote for <a href="https://variety.com/2019/tv/columns/tuca-and-bertie-canceled-netflix-bad-1203279988/" target="_blank"><em>Variety</em></a>, "Another reason why the <em>Tuca & Bertie</em> cancellation stings so hard is because 'Tuca & Bertie' could only exist on a platform like Netflix in the first place."</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p><strong>But as the cancellation of <em>Tuca & Bertie</em> proves, Netflix doesn't care about what viewers want. </strong>Despite critical acclaim, <em>Tuca & Bertie</em> wasn't renewed for a second season. <a href="https://deadline.com/2019/07/designated-survivor-tuca-bertie-canceled-netflix-1202653006/" target="_blank"><em>Deadline</em></a> reports that Netflix has a 80% renewal rate between season one and two of Netflix Originals, determined by cost vs. viewership. It's gutting that beloved shows like <em>Tuca & Bertie</em> aren't guaranteed to survive while vehemently controversial dramas, like the egregiously fat-phobic <a href="https://www.teenvogue.com/story/netflix-insatiable-is-not-actually-about-fat-people" target="_blank"><em>Insatiable</em></a> and the suicide-glamorizing <em><a href="https://www.newyorker.com/culture/cultural-comment/netflix-and-suicide-the-disturbing-example-of-13-reasons-why" target="_blank">13 Reasons Why</a>, </em>have been given multiple seasons. </p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><h2></h2><p><em>Tuca & Bertie</em> will hopefully see a long life on its new home at Adult Swim, the programming block of Cartoon Network that hosts adult comedies like <em>Rick and Morty </em>and <em>The Eric Andre Show</em>. Despite bringing Netflix's negligence to light, Adult Swim's revival of <em>Tuca & Bertie</em> season two shows the power of fandom. Recently, <em>Brooklyn Nine-Nine </em>was subjected to cancellation by Fox before NBC swiftly picked it up following fan backlash; and long before that, <em>Family Guy </em>was saved by its fans. Maybe, if outlets like Netflix listen more closely to what's best for their viewers, the platform (and television in general) will become a much better place.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p>
