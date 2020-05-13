Heaps Good Friends Returns with Bubbly New Single "Fold Laundry Together"

The quirky elegance of Heaps Good Friends started off as anything but bubbly.
Vocalist Emma Fradd met Nick O'Connor in a youth arts program in prison. At the Old Gladstone Gaol in Australia, O'Connor was Fradd's music facilitator, the latter in jail for being a problematic teen. After Fradd was released, the duo reunited in 2016 and started curating idiosyncratic bedroom pop. Their debut single "Let's Hug Together" was incredibly wholesome and infectious, attracting the attention of Dan Steinert, their current drummer. Together, the duo-turned trio aimed to take their giddy pop music to the next level and returned last week with their bright new single "Fold Laundry Together."
Now after the success of their debut EP, Hug Me, the trio is gearing up to take their sentimental pop music even higher with their next release. Their latest single is just as bubbly and joyous as their previous release, but with much more synth and pizzazz, if that's even possible.
Check out the new single below.
Fold Laundry Together