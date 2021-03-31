Canadian-Swiss-Kenyan singer Nuela Charles is taking control control with her latest single, "Space."

The song and its accompanying video are a whirlpool of magic, sucking us in and transporting us to Charles's colorful, kaleidoscopic world.

With wildly fun bass lines and bouncing percussion, "Space" is an alt-pop bop that's dripping with vivid, energetic funk. The track narrates the desire for distance from a toxic relationship, however tempting it might be to stay. This song is about standing up for your right to speak your mind and own it. Strong, sassy and confident, Charles brings her power to the table in this feisty and determined new song.

Nuela Charles - Space (Official Music Video) youtu.be

With social distancing in mind, the video for "Space" was shot on an iPhone in Charles' apartment over two nights. She also edited the clip herself, taking complete creative control over the project. Utilizing colorblocked lighting to her advantage, Charles's expressions and movement are hypnotic. Through psychedelic shots and strobe lighting, the video is reflective of the tune itself — glowing, alive, and bright.

This alternative soul singer has spent her lifetime traveling the globe. Having lived in Kenya, Switzerland, Canada, and the Bahamas, her multicultural background infuses her music with an edge like no other. Perhaps it's this diversity that delivers a unique touch and zest to her sound. The 3x JUNO-Award nominated artist continues to bless our ears with each and every release, and we can't wait to hear what else she has to offer in 2021.

Follow Nuela Charles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.