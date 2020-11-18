Review: “The Queen’s Gambit” Is Less About Chess and More About Beth’s Damaged Relationships
Netflix's The Queen's Gambit rose to prominence last month, becoming the network's most buzzed-about show.
The 7-episode series tells the story of Beth Harmon, a young orphan and chess prodigy whose obsession with chess closely overlaps with drug addiction. Based on a novel by Walter Tevis, the show mostly consists of high-drama chess matches and long shots of Anya Taylor-Joy's massive eyes.
But punctuating Beth's many solo scenes—and perhaps forming the most interesting part of the series—are a number of brief, fractured relationships. When Beth interacts with other people, her actions are usually short and stilted. There is little small talk, no hello and goodbye, and no warmth.
An early friendship with a janitor who teaches Beth how to play chess is perhaps one of her most significant relationships; but while the two do indeed share a genuine connection, even his relationship with her is stilted.
At one point, instead of talking to Beth about her drug abuse problem, the janitor simply locks the door to the basement and shuts her out without a word. There is little communication or connection and no explanation for many sudden silences. Beth only discovers he was keeping tabs of her chess achievements after his death, a heartwarming moment that also feels extra wrenching because it's too little too late.
Beth and Mr ShaibelCNET
In general, Beth meets almost every act of friendliness with a cold stare, icing out everyone who attempts to support her (unless they can connect through chess). This is a pattern throughout her life and one of the show's main themes.
The few people Beth connects with generally end up betraying her. A prolonged, painful romance with an attractive chess player known only as Townes goes poorly, to say the least. After her adoptive father cuts and runs, Beth's adoptive mother tells her she wasn't wanted at all. Later, they finally forge a bond thanks to Beth's financial success in chess, only for an unbelievable tragedy to strike at a critical moment. Beth is forced to respond with almost no help at all.
Then, when it seems like Beth will form a lasting connection with Harry Baltik (played by a very miraculously good-looking Dudley Dursley), who shows up in Beth's time of need, even he eventually abandons her. The whole time, Beth shows little emotion, confesses nothing, and leans on no one.
Harry Baltik, AKA DudleyBustle
An exception to the rule is Benny, the show's resident chess pirate who Beth actually abandons, perhaps in an effort to reverse the narrative and gain control over her life. Though the two eventually reconnect, their relationship never flows smoothly (perhaps because Benny is a chess pirate).
Beth and Benny Popsugar
Perhaps the only person Beth is capable of truly opening up to is her friend Jolene, whom she meets in the orphanage as a young child. Jolene's storyline is unfortunately underwritten and merits its own critiques. In the end, Jolene mostly functions as a receptacle for Beth's pain when she's at her lowest point. (Jolene also literally saves Beth, paying for her entire trip to Russia). Unfortunately, Jolene is forced to act more as a therapist than a friend.
Beth and Jolene in the Queen's GambitBeth and Jolene
All of these failed relationships seem to stem from Beth's relationship with her mother, an unhinged woman whose scattershot advice contains beads of wisdom but whose actions ultimately wound her daughter beyond belief.
In light of all Beth's broken relationships, chess becomes a life force—both in the show and in her life. It's the only thing Beth is capable of controlling and the only thing that will never leave her.
The Queen's Gambit may be about chess, but it's also an examination of how silence and coldness can be used as a defense and a weapon. The 1950s were, famously, a time when WASPy silence reached its peak and pushed many people, specifically women, to the breaking point.
The postwar generation, stoic, restricted, traumatized, and viciously unequal as it was, led directly to the countercultural revolution. In some ways, Beth's journey is a mirror of this progression. It begins with a terrible traumatic events, then steels itself into silence that is channeled into a compulsive need to expand and win at all costs. When Beth finally emerges, she's left behind a tapestry of ruined relationships and empty bottles.
The Queen's Gambit doesn't offer comforting diatribes about how to end this cycle. It merely exposes human relationships at their most toxic and then explores the ways that obsessions and winning can be band-aids used by people unable to connect in genuine ways. Any obsession can become a way of filling a void, and endless winning can be a way of making up for a lack of love—to a point, of course.
In the final scene, Beth, fresh off a fateful competition in Russia, appears to leave her American compatriots to start a new life with some elderly chess-playing Russians. Perhaps for people as damaged as Beth, freedom can only come from literally leaving America and learning an entirely new language. Speaking from modern America, this seems like an increasingly good option.
The Worst Animal Crossing Villagers, Ranked
If you really want to get an Animal Crossing player passionate, ask them which villager they hate the most.
Ask any Animal Crossing: New Horizons player which villager is their favorite and they'll probably tell you about a cute, cuddly animal who says sweet things and sends nice gifts (or possibly Roald, the chubby penguin who loves working out).
Roald is the best villager, no question.Nintendo
But if you really want to get an Animal Crossing player passionate, ask them which villager they hate the most. As it turns out, in a game filled to the brim with relaxation and joy, there's still a surprising amount of room for hatred, and all of it is directed at the absolute bottom-tier villagers who move into your perfect town with their ugly appearances and garbage personalities to turn your animal utopia into a rancid dump.
- "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" Has All the QoL Improvements ... ›
- Did Nintendo Create COVID-19 to Make "Animal Crossing: New ... ›
- People Are Going on Dates in the "Animal Crossing: New Horizons ... ›
- Animal Crossing New Horizons Is a Blueprint for Functional ... ›
- Raymond the Smug Cat and the Dark Underbelly of Animal Crossing - Popdust ›
- AOC Is Playing Animal Crossing & Responded to a Trump Troll - Popdust ›
- Nintendo Switch Games to Play in Quarantine While You Wait for the Next Day in "Animal Crossing" - Popdust ›
- The 7 Fastest Ways to Earn Bells on "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" - Popdust ›
- Leif and Redd Bring High Culture to Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Popdust ›
- The Top 5 Worst Songs of 2020 (So Far) - Popdust ›
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the best Animal Crossing game ... ›
- Top 10 Best Animal Crossing Villagers, Ranked ›
- List of Villagers Based on Popularity ›
- The 10 Cutest Villagers From Animal Crossing, Ranked | Game Rant ›
- The 10 Weirdest Villagers From Animal Crossing, Ranked | TheGamer ›
- Animal Crossing Villager Species TIER LIST! - YouTube ›
“Bring Back Manly Men”: Harry Styles and 10 Male Musicians Challenging Gender Norms
Someone tell Candace Owens that Harry Styles is not the first man to wear a dress...
When Vogue magazine debuted their 2020 December issue, audiences were surprised to find a gowned Harry Styles on the cover.
The first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue, Harry Styles is the picture of cool. Captured by Tyler Mitchell, whose career shot to prominence after being hand picked by Beyonce to shoot her September 2018 cover, Harry Styles wears an elaborate blue Gucci gown designed by his friend and frequent collaborator, Gucci's Alessandro Michele.
Young Thug<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTYwMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NTEyMjE1Mn0.2nxDWu61fTaFlhB4B99WZRq0YrVLZfRVpihWGpcjOzg/img.jpg?width=980" id="6bb6d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1620b74d7a4498078f83c48c82d9f52e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Young Thug" />
Album cover for Young Thug's mixtape "Jeffery"<p>Young Thug is not interested in stereotypes. If he were, he would not have sported a pastel purple Alessandro Trincone dress on the cover of his 2016 mixtape, "Jeffery."</p> <p>The <a href="https://genius.com/a/young-thug-addresses-his-jeffery-dress-on-just-how-it-is" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">story goes </a>that Thugger saw the dress in New York and, in a case of love at first sight, immediately wanted it for his cover. He has since joked that he had to wear the gown to conceal the AK-47 he had hidden beneath it, so one thing is clear: Traditionally feminine clothing is not a threat to Young Thug's gangster image. </p><br>His willingness to play with gender expectations has become part of his overall brand. His "Jeffery" frock was neither his first nor last time in a dress, having posed in Gucci for <a href="https://www.dazeddigital.com/music/article/25802/1/young-thug-eccentric-in-chief" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Dazed</em></a> in 2015 and in a <a href="https://youtu.be/-ymE6dUF98Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">2016 Calvin Klein campaign</a>, he said, "There's no such thing as gender."
Lil Uzi Vert<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTYxMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDc0MjI1OH0.n3MtslC9LP3a05OcMJD4hhA529LnSWUt3IUdbgEtL7w/img.jpg?width=980" id="09a10" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="55472ae9cdebf66d0a6be936c66e40fc" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Lil Uzi Vert" />
Lil Uzi Vert at the 2019 Thom Browne Thanksgving football game<p>Another member of the new school of semi-psychedelic, rock-influenced rap, Lil Uzi Vert is enigmatic and eccentric, like all great rock stars. And like all great rock stars, he's not afraid to take risks with his look.</p> <p>From his signature purple hair to his painted nails and studded accessories, Lil Uzi was a perfect choice for the 2019 <a href="https://www.thombrowne.com/us/sets/thanksgiving-football-collection" target="_blank">Thom Browne Thanksgiving football game</a>, where models and fashion icons dressed in the brand's apparel for a photo-ready sporting game. Uzi himself sported a suit, tie, and skirt, grinning through the game like the definition of fashion and play.</p>
A$AP Rocky<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTYxMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwOTQ1NDgyOX0.PRyFvtqwXAjp3qjBZ5XhxgilzWgMkH8U9GArZ19Fpc4/img.jpg?width=980" id="e645f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c5aa19a447f8765e830322c5a8a5c374" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="A$AP Rocky" />
A$AP Rocky in Gucci<p><strong></strong>The ultimate pretty boy of rap, A$AP Rocky has been called the "Rihanna of Men," the highest compliment in our book. Since he's a self-proclaimed "<a href="https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=F6VfsJ7LAlE&list=PLkKCXidl9R7C1J3KWA273uJl2ig2LKQ1_&index=20&t=0s" target="_blank">Fashion Killa</a>," I like to attribute Rocky's unapologetically daring fashion to being a New York City native.</p><p>From the outset of his career, the darling of the A$AP Mob has established himself as an innovator of men's fashion. From frequent florals to pairing a shirt-dress with Timbs, this innovation comes from a place of boundary pushing.</p>His latest aesthetic is one he's coined "Babushka Boi." Adorned in floral silk Gucci scarves and robes, he has <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BpwlZ18Dp4L/?utm_source=ig_embed" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">said</a>: "I'm encouraging all guys to wear babushkas from here on out. Silk gang, silk city." And with <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bsc6tU9lH9M/?utm_source=ig_embed" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Frank Ocean taking his advice on Instagram</a>, who are we to argue?
Lil Nas X<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTYxNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1OTY2NTI5OH0.WOftIzI3-Ym-aBmCawutQwhCMm6GWX4myANppbGf5gk/img.jpg?width=980" id="1f75d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a2ac6c12b8b55fec53d429d1d359c245" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Lil Nas X" />
Lil Nas X dressed as Nicki Minaj in "Super Bass"<p>Lil Nas X did not come onto the scene quietly and has not been quiet since. For that, we are eternally grateful. Rising to immediate superstardom following the controversy of his rap-country track "<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2Ov5jzm3j8" target="_blank">Old Town Road</a>," he made his red carpet season debut wearing a hot pink Versace leather cowboy suit to the Grammys and a silver sequined suit to the VMAs, complete with heels and a lace trimmed blouse.</p><p>A career launched by boundary pushing and criticism, Lil Nas X has not let public opinion deter his self expression. His recent Halloween costume is a testament to his all-in attitude, despite what the Internet might have to say. </p><p>Dressed in an exact replica of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" jumpsuit and posing in front of an elaborate background, Nas donned full prosthetics and Nicki's signature blonde and pink aesthetic to do the riskiest thing of all: come out as a Barb.</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
Yungblud<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTYyMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTQ4NjE2M30.FKCP3zkbL75edvIr3SPe9bu9uxulsYNnIs3ln_zRNPk/img.jpg?width=980" id="bc57a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f72f94479dfd65a553ce9224ef58b343" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Yungblud" /><p>Another member of Gen Z, Yungblud is a certified punk rocker whose aesthetic frequently draws from the classic punk scene: <a href="https://youtu.be/4n-E0e7LH90" target="_blank">black eyeliner</a>, black nails, black hair, and the occasional black dress.</p> <p>From fashion editorials to the stage, Yungblud doesn't reserve his gender non-conforming looks for red carpets or photoshoots. He often jumps onto stage for one of his high-energy sets in a LBD and lipstick, making it a frequent part of his image and his no-care attitude.</p> <p>With the last generation of pop-punk having been criticized for frequent sexism, it's refreshing to see a prominent member of its resurgence bringing with him a clear message of dismantling gender norms.</p>
Bad Bunny<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTYyMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMDYyODQyOH0.SZ_JQly-_D4xMbZhy8wHLHe7eKsYq3o3oTxeVyXUve8/img.jpg?width=980" id="ef102" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f8f5872537bc28f84ddc2e6805d40b60" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Bad Bunny" />
Bad Bunny on Jimmy Fallon 2020<p>Known for his genre-bending sound, <a href="https://www.popdust.com/who-is-bad-bunnys-very-normal-girlfriend-2645443006.html" target="_blank">Bad Bunny is playful and whimsical in all aspects of his art</a>, but all with precise intention. His music often denounces toxic masculinity, and he has called it part of his platform to be an ally to the queer Latinx community in particular.</p><p>Part of his allyship translates to personally embodying his values, breaking barriers of gender as much as he can. Recently, he went full drag in his music video for 'Yo Perreo Sola,' a song about a woman who doesn't need company to dance.</p><p>He also made a strong statement for trans rights on Jimmy Fallon in February, wearing a skirt and a T-shirt which read, "Mataron a Alexa, no a un hombre con falda," — "They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt." The shirt refers to the media's misgendering of an Afro-Latinx trans woman who had recently been murdered.</p><p>Bad Bunny exemplifies the ways in which some male celebrities are choosing to use fashion not just as a sphere of play, but also as an arena for protest.</p>
Jaden Smith<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTYyMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTgzMDU2M30.uhVW84kwUZNqcJsHl6OAKpkuIJMCfFEcpnr1UhUgjwE/img.jpg?width=980" id="29b79" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="236a51ca8472beb8867999a1fa9be0b0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jaden Smith" />
Jaden Smith for Louis Vuitton Women's 2016<p>No contemporary artist exemplifies this more than Jaden Smith, whose whole brand could have been centered around his identity as Will Smith's son, but is instead focused on his … strangeness.</p> <p>From esoteric tweets to famous girlfriends, Jaden Smith has made a name for himself in the media since he was a pre-teen. However, he has always used his platform to speak to a larger message.</p> <p>After being vocal about shopping in the 'woman's' section and wearing skirts to Coachella, he appeared in a campaign for Louis Vuitton's 2016 women's campaign. He's been very vocal about why: First, he likes dresses. But mostly, he wants to use his relative privilege to be part of creating a new world with new conceptions of gender.</p> <p>On <a href="https://twitter.com/jaden" target="_blank">Twitter</a>, he said, "I'm taking the brunt of it so that later on, my kids and the next generations of kids will all think that certain things are normal that weren't expected before my time."</p> <p>Jaden's generational perspective calls back to the innovators in music before his time, who bore the brunt of it then.</p>
Freddie Mercury<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTYyNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NjIxMjMxNn0.CU4Qjqb_mkvAvCRxF6Tpw8zhVrYZbvXWRBo65Kywul8/img.jpg?width=980" id="5018b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="45e74daaf9e6d673e4e731a9fb63f797" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Queen" />
Queen for the "I Want to Break Free" Video<p>Of gender non-conforming boundary pushing, Freddie Mercury is a clear icon. His career surrounded by much press and speculation, Mercury's defiant stage persona often instigated the media. But this didn't deter him.</p>In one of Queen's most controversial music videos, "<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4Mc-NYPHaQ&feature=youtu.be" target="_blank">I Want to Break Free</a>," the whole band appears in drag as British housewives, a spoof of the long-time British soap opera <em>Coronation Street</em>. The video was banned in America by MTV.
David Bowie<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTYyOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNDY1NDI1M30.1rQaMkdFfIGlItXgmBtJE_hZT29oAN9zqQNizXJEGec/img.jpg?width=980" id="f1e8b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3fcebdced7cd946c075c17e540135c17" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="David Bowie" />
Alternate cover for David Bowie's "The Man Who Sold the World"<p>Another old-school British icon was David Bowie, whose cast of personas was routinely pushing boundaries. On the cover of his third album, <em><a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Man_Who_Sold_the_World_(album)" target="_blank">The Man Who Sold the World</a></em>, Bowie was pictured in a dress designed by Michael Fish, a mainstay in bold '60s design.</p><p>Harry Styles has been long vocal about his love and admiration for Bowie, citing him as a major aesthetic and musical inspiration in his <em>Vogue</em> interview.</p><p>"I think with music it's so important to evolve," Harry says, "and that extends to clothes and videos and all that stuff. That's why you look back at David Bowie with Ziggy Stardust or the Beatles and their different eras—that fearlessness is super inspiring."</p>
Prince<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTY0NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NTc4NTUwMn0.xoHmzz7_D5-sDnypToDiy2RidId_x6beAcH3D1RQe3U/img.jpg?width=980" id="db130" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="86b3464e8b1362a1b1d9dd8f1af1f8b0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>And to embody fearlessness as a male musician playing with aesthetic presentation is to harken back to the blueprint: <a href="https://www.popdust.com/prince-1889137267.html" target="_blank">Prince</a>.</p> <p>Prince's widespread appeal is not one wrought out of easy-to-digest aesthetics or musical significance. Prince was actively political, actively experimental, and <a href="https://www.popdust.com/remembering-prince-who-dissolved-gender-and-redefined-star-power-2645786981.html?share_id=5481063utm_content=Popdust" target="_blank">fearlessly unapologetic</a>.</p>
- 28 Swoon-Worthy Photos of One Direction's Harry Styles - Popdust ›
- One Direction's Harry Styles Outed In Curious Case of Closet ... ›
- Harry Styles Releases New "Golden" Music Video - Popdust ›
- Harry Styles in a Tutu Isn't "Performative Femininity" - Popdust ›