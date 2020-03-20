Aiden Myers Premieres “Help Me”

Toronto electro-pop artist Aiden Myers presents his newest single, "Help Me," from his forthcoming EP, Overthinking.
Myers shares, "'Help Me' is easily the most personal record on the EP. The song came about during one of the worst nervous breakdowns of my life. We had all the songs done for the EP and I knew I needed to write a song about my mental health and anxiety. I'm very nervous about putting this one out, but I hope to god it can reach people, and hopefully let people know that they are not alone." Lo-fi washes of electro-pop ride a bumping R&B rhythm, topped by Myers' cashmere voice.